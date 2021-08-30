Pen Farthing apologises after expletive-laden rant leaked

Paul “Pen” Farthing has said sorry after his foul-mouthed rant was leaked as he made his escape from the chaos unfolding in Kabul.

The former Royal Marine made his way back to the UK on an evacuation flight from Afghanistan with 94 dogs and 74 cats on Saturday.

A leaked recording revealed Mr Farthing issuing an expletive-laden warning to Peter Quentin - special advisor to Defence Secretary Ben Wallace - saying he would destroy him if he did not arrange his evacuation.

Now the animal lover said he was “embarrassed” about the language he had used but he reasoned his emotions had got the better of him while he was at his lowest point.

He told ITV’s Good Morning Britain on Monday: “I’m incredibly embarrassed about my language, I do apologise to everybody who’s listened to that.

“I was at the lowest point I could possibly be. I understand how the world works but emotions got the better of me, so for all those who had to listen to that I do apologise for my language.

“I should not have said it like that, but the sentiment, yes, I was just incredibly upset, angry, frustrated, it was the lowest point. I had no other option, I didn’t know what else to do.

“So that’s why you’ve probably heard some colourful language.”

It comes after The Times uncovered the leaked recording.

Mr Farthing had said in the recording: “Get me out of Afghanistan with my staff and my animals. I served for 22 years in the Royal Marine Commandos. I am not taking this b*****ks from people like you who are blocking me.

He added: “I just found out that is you blocking me getting this flight out of Afghanistan for my staff and the animals. So here’s the deal buddy. You either get me that f****** Isaf number and you get me permission to get on to that f****** airfield, or tomorrow morning I’m going to turn on you and the whole f****** country, and everybody else who’s invested in this rescue, is going to know it’s you, you, blocking this f****** move. Alright?

“I will get my staff out of here and I’ll get so many other people out of here on this flight and then the dogs and cats are going in the cargo hold. Nobody can sit in the cargo hold, only the animals.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Mr Farthing said there were “several empty seats” when his evacuation flight took off and he was the only human onboard.

He added: “I went around and they reassured me that they had enough capacity for all the people that needed to leave.

“I was probably like the last person to enter that airport – it was closed. Americans, the British, had obviously stopped taking people in because there had to be a point where they stopped taking people in.

“So they assured me they had enough capacity for everybody who was inside the airport.”

