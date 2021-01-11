The Pembrokeshire Murders: The chilling true story behind ITV’s new drama
ITV’s latest true crime offering The Pembrokeshire Murders charts the painstaking process of bringing one of Wales’ most notorious serial killers to justice.
In the Eighties, two brutal double murders terrified the people of Pembrokeshire, South Wales, and baffled police officers, with no one ever charged in either case.
Set 20 years on from the shocking crimes and starring Luke Evans as Detective Superintendent Steve Wilkins, The Pembrokeshire Murders tells the story of how a reassessment of the cold case finally brought the so-called ‘Bullseye killer’ to justice - almost three decades on from the first killing.
The series gives the usual true crime formula a shake-up. Before the first advert break, it becomes clear that there is one prime suspect: John Cooper, a local man serving a 16-year sentence for a spate of burglaries throughout the Eighties and Nineties, many of which followed a similar modus operandi to the two double murders. It’s less a case of whodunnit, more how can we prove hedunnit.
As such, The Pembrokeshire Murders focuses on how Wilkins and his team painstakingly searched for new evidence that could incontrovertibly convict Cooper for the two double murders, using newly available forensic and DNA technology - all while racing against the clock: having served around half of his sentence, Cooper was up for parole, and the officers were painfully aware that he could soon be released from prison and could kill again.
The three-part series, from the producers of Line of Duty and Bodyguard, is based on Wilkins’ account of the case, which he wrote with journalist Jonathan Hill, the ITV News reporter who covered the investigation, and sticks closely to the facts - as with so many captivating true crime stories, it provides further proof that the truth is often much stranger than fiction (spoilers for The Pembrokeshire Murders, naturally, abound below…).
The Scoveston Park murders
In December 1985, a shocking double murder horrified the residents of Milford Haven, when the bodies of brother and sister Richard and Helen Thomas were discovered in the remains of their farmhouse, Scoveston Park, which had been burnt to the ground by their attacker. The siblings had been shot, and despite a team of more than 100 officers being placed on the case, the killer was never identified.
The Coastal Path murders
A second, similar case followed in 1989, when husband and wife Peter and Gwenda Dixon, who’d travelled to the area for a camping trip, were shot at close range; their bodies were later discovered on the picturesque Pembrokeshire Coastal Path. The murderer stole Peter’s wedding ring and wallet, and was spotted using his bank card at a cash machine not long after the attack before heading off on a bike. Despite an appeal broadcast on BBC’s Crimewatch - which prompted more than 1,700 calls - police failed to find enough conclusive evidence to charge anyone with the crime, though an artist’s impression based on eyewitness accounts showed a man with a shoulder-length mullet, wearing khaki shorts.
The investigation remained dormant for years, though in 1998 John Cooper was charged with 30 cases of burglary and an armed robbery involving a shotgun, thanks to the efforts of a police campaign named Operation Huntsman. When officers looked at the locations targeted by the prolific robber, it appeared that they formed a radius around Cooper’s home in the village of Jordanston; a search of the house revealed 3,800 items linked to the case, including keys from properties targeted in the burglaries. Cooper’s property was not far from Scoveston Park, and he had been questioned in connection with both double murders at the time of the investigations, but the police had been unable to charge him.
Operation Ottawa
The case remained cold until 2006, when Detective Superintendent Wilkins returned to Dyfed-Powys police after a two year stint with the National Criminal Intelligence Service (now part of the National Crime Agency) in London. Aware that a number of historic cases had recently been solved across the country thanks to advances in DNA profiling, he launched Operation Ottawa, appointed a small team of officers to review major unsolved crimes across Pembrokeshire, including both double murders, as well as another outstanding case from 1996, when five teenagers had been attacked by a man wearing a balaclava, who threatened them with a sawn-off shotgun. One girl was raped and another was sexually assaulted.
Just as Wilkins’s team started to reassess the evidence that could help convict Cooper once and for all, ITV journalist Hill found himself caught up in the investigation. He had been intending to produce a documentary series focusing on unsolved cases; after meeting with Wilkins, though, he agreed to put his plans on hold. Instead, aware that Cooper would always tune in to the evening news, they decided to collaborate on a televised broadcast, suggesting that the police were close to tracking down the Pembrokeshire killer thanks to new DNA evidence.
This was, however, a bit of an exaggeration: though the team had spent plenty of money on expensive forensic reevaluations, they’d failed to pinpoint any new evidence that would seriously enhance the case against Cooper. With budgets tightening and time running out before Cooper’s release, it was imperative to organise an interview with their prime suspect. Wilkins and co decided to take a new approach, pandering to Cooper’s ego (conversations with a psychologist suggested that he possessed many of the personality traits of a psychopath). As we see in The Pembrokeshire Murders’ interrogation scenes, Cooper tried to shift the blame onto his son; however, he did end up inadvertently revealing further details about the murder weapon, which he had also used during the armed robbery he’d been convinced for back in 1998.
The Bullseye tape
In a bizarre twist, the one of the final pieces of the puzzle came courtesy of some retro footage from the ITV game show Bullseye. Police research revealed that Cooper had been a contestant on the darts-themed programme (which aired for almost 15 years in the Eighties and Nineties) and Hill used his connections at ITV to help hunt down a tape of the episode for Wilkins and co. It transpired that Cooper had made his television appearance just a few weeks before the Coastal Path murder. Freezing the video as the suspect appeared on screen, the police noted the striking resemblance between the younger Cooper - with shoulder-length hair - and the artist’s impression of the killer.
DNA evidence
Then came a game-changing DNA breakthrough. Analysis revealed that a pair of khaki shorts taken from Cooper’s bedroom had a drop of Peter Dixon’s blood ingrained into them. Cooper had taken them from the murder scene and worn them when he withdrew money using the Dixons’ bank card - as noted by an eyewitness at the time, though they appeared shorter than the garments pictured in the artist’s impression. The DNA traces were trapped in the shorts when his wife Pat turned up the seams.
The police also managed to recover the murder weapon, which had originally been taken from the scene of the armed robbery he had previously served a sentence for. The barrel of the shotgun had been painted over; when the forensics team removed that layer, they found further traces of Dixon’s blood.
Finally Wilkins and his team had enough evidence to charge Cooper, who was eventually convicted of the two double murders, as well as the rape and sexual assault of the teenagers, in 2011. He denied all the charges, but was eventually given four life sentences in line with what the judge described as “the evil wickedness” of his crimes. Now 76, he remains in jail.
The Pembrokeshire Murders airs on consecutive nights on ITV at 9pm from January 11