One dead and ten taken to hospital after bus crash in Wales

One person was killed and another is in a critical condition after a 52-seater coach crashed into a car on a bridge in Wales on Tuesday.

A major incident was declared after the crash on Cleddau Bridge, in Pembrokeshire, shortly after 2pm.

The driver of the car, who had to be cut free after becoming “severely trapped”, was flown to University Hospital of Wales.

Nine others were taken to Withybush Hospital for further treatment. The condition of the injured remains unknown.

Dyfed Powys police said: “The collision involved a car and a coach. Sadly, one person has died. Next of kin have been advised and are being supported by officers.

“One person was taken to hospital in a critical condition. A number of passengers on the coach were taken to hospital with various levels of injuries.”

Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service added: “Crews extricated a severely trapped driver who was then taken to hospital by air ambulance.

“Several of the bus passengers suffered various injuries and many of them were taken to hospital by road ambulances and police vehicles.

“This was declared a major incident but it has since been stood down.”

The Hywel Dda University Health Board asked people to only attend A&E at Withybush Hospital if they had a life-threatening illness or serious injury to “ensure we can treat patients appropriately”.

Emergency services were called to the Cleddau Bridge at 2.15pm

Mark Drakeford, the First Minister of Wales, wrote on Twitter: “Worrying to hear news of a major incident on the Cleddau Bridge.

“My thoughts are with all those involved and my thanks to the first responders and emergency services working at the scene.”

Some emergency response crews left the scene at 4.16pm, but others remained to assist police.

The Welsh Ambulance Service said it had sent a fleet of vehicles to the scene, including five emergency ambulances, and were liaising with the Welsh Air Ambulance.

Ten passengers taken to hospital

Nine passengers were taken to hospital and a driver cut free after a 52-seater bus crashed into a car on a bridge.

The Welsh Ambulance Service said: “We transferred one patient to University Hospital of Wales, and a further nine patients to Withybush hospital for further treatment.”

West Wales Fire and Rescue Service crews stood down

“Most of Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service’s crews have now been stood down from this incident”, it said in a statement.

Samuel Kurtz, Welsh Conservative Member of the Senedd for Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire, said: “Very concerning news and hope all those involved are ok.

“Thanks to all our emergency services for reacting to this incident. Please avoid the area as traffic delayed.”

Mark Drakeford, First Minister of Wales, said: “Worrying to hear news of a major incident on the Cleddau Bridge.

“Details are still emerging. My thoughts are with all those involved and my thanks to the first responders and emergency services working at the scene.”

Cleddau Bridge incident:

Access to the bridge remains closed from the Pembroke Dock side. The road between Neyland and the Cleddau Bridge remains closed. Travel to Pembroke Dock can only be accessed via Burton.

Roads are expected to be extremely busy, please take extra care. pic.twitter.com/8WHJ07uqrV — PembrokeshireCC (@Pembrokeshire) September 5, 2023

A Hywel Dda University Health Board spokesperson said: “We are aware of a serious road traffic incident affecting the Cleddau Bridge, near Neyland in Pembrokeshire.

“The incident is being managed by the relevant emergency services. In order for us to support the incident response.

“We’re asking people to only attend A&E at Withybush Hospital if you have a life-threatening illness or serious injury, such as: Severe breathing difficulties; severe pain or bleeding; chest pain or a suspected stroke or serious trauma injuries (e.g. from a car crash).

“To ensure that we can treat patients appropriately, we urge you to choose your healthcare services very carefully, so that we are only seeing people with urgent or emergency care needs in A&E.”

Dyfed Powys Police spokesperson said: “Police are in attendance at a road traffic collision which occurred on the A477 near the Cleddau Bridge, Pembroke Dock at about 2.15pm today, Tuesday, September 5th.

“The A477 is currently closed between the Honeyborough roundabout and the Pembroke roundabout and road users are advised to take an alternative route.”

⚠️🚧 A477 CLEDDAU BRIDGE 🚧⚠️



The road is currently closed between Honeyborough Roundabout to Pembroke Roundabout due to a road traffic collision



Please avoid the area and find alternative routes for your journey.



Thank you. pic.twitter.com/s8dmbXNXSH — Heddlu Dyfed-Powys Police (@DyfedPowys) September 5, 2023

Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said crews from five stations were called to the scene at 2.19pm.

It said: “Crews responded to a road traffic collision involving one 52-seater bus and one private motor vehicle. Many of the bus passengers are suffering with various injuries.

“One driver is currently severely trapped, crews are currently working to extract the trapped driver as well as administering first aid.

“The Air Ambulance and Dyfed Powys Police are also in attendance.

“This has been declared a major incident which is currently ongoing, more information may be released when available.”

A driver of one of the vehicles was left trapped inside after the collision on the Cleddau Bridge in Pembrokeshire.

The road accident took place on the Pembroke Dock side of the bridge at 2.15pm with police, fire and ambulance crews attending the scene.

The bridge links the port town of Pembroke Dock in south Pembrokeshire with Neyland in the north of the county.

A major incident has been declared after a 52-seater bus crashed into another vehicle on a bridge in Wales.