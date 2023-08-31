Pembrokeshire: Kayaker rescues dog after 60ft cliff fall

Rob Garland said Floyd is lucky to be alive after the fall

A dog which was found by a kayaker after falling from a 60ft (18m) cliff in west Wales has been reunited with its owner.

Floyd the Cavapoo went over the cliff at Box Bay, near Stackpole in Pembrokeshire, just after 09:00 BST on Monday.

The kayaker found Floyd on the beach and paddled out to meet the incoming Tenby RNLI lifeboat.

Floyd is now recovering at home after suffering minor injuries.

Rob Garland, 45, was part of the RNLI team which met Floyd and the kayaker.

When they arrived at the scene, a kayaker came towards them, with Floyd in the cockpit shaken but alive.

"Our main concern was the dog but also the owner out of the fear that they might scale down the cliff to save him," he said.

"We were very grateful to the kayaker, we just kept the dog still and calm.

"Floyd has suffered pelvic injuries but the prognosis is very good."

Floyd fell off the cliffs while walking with his owner at Box Bay, Pembrokeshire

Rob said this was not the first incident at Box Bay and reminded people to be careful while walking their pets.

"We had a small Spaniel that went over and died as a result of the fall a couple of years ago," he said.

It is one of those freak incidents but we always remind people to use leads when walking along the cliffs."

He also stressed the RNLI "will never blame the owner" in situations like this and that sometimes "these things happen".

"Nobody set out for this to happen and the dog is very well looked after," said Rob.

"It is just one of those things and the most important thing is that Floyd is alive and well."