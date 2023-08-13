Pembrokeshire crash: Nine injured after car veers off road and into campsite

The Newgale campsite in Pembrokeshire (Google Maps )

Nine people have been injured after a car lost control, veered off a road and crashed into a campsite.

The blue Ford Fiesta, carrying a number of passengers, ploughed into people and a tent at Newgale campsite on the Pembrokeshire coast in west Wales shortly after 10.30pm on Saturday.

Two of the victims are said to be in a serious condition in hospital, with passengers in the car among those injured.

The car is believed to have been travelling from the village of Roch towards St Davids when it crashed off the A487.

Dyfed Powys Police said on Sunday: “The road was closed to allow investigations and reopened at around 7.45am today.

“Officers are appealing for any information regarding the vehicle, a blue Ford Fiesta, and its occupants.

“We are especially interested in any dash-cam footage or doorbell footage which may have captured the vehicle being driven from Roch to the scene of the collision at Newgale.”