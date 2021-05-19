Pelvic Floor Electric Stimulator Market Value Predicted To Reach US$ 365.6 Million By 2027: Acumen Research and Consulting

Acumen Research and Consulting, a global provider of market research studies, in a recently published report titled “Pelvic Floor Electric Stimulator Market – Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast, 2020-2027”



LOS ANGELES, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Pelvic Floor Electric Stimulator Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 10.0% from 2020 to 2027 and reach the market value of over US$ 365.6 Mn by 2027.

Pelvic floor electrical stimulation is a painless and effective device that treats urinary incontinence, frequency and urgency.

The global pelvic floor electric stimulator market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, end-user and geography. On the basis of product type, the market is divided into the fixed and mobile simulator. Pelvic floor electric stimulators have applications across urinary incontinence, neurodegenerative diseases and sexual dysfunction. Additionally, the end-users include hospitals & clinics, ambulatory surgical units, home care settings and others. On the basis of product type, mobile pelvic floor electric stimulators are estimated to experience the fastest growth over the forecast period from 2020 to 2027. The increasing demand and usage of mobile devices across the healthcare sector for their portability and convenience is likely to support segmental growth in the near future.

Based on application, the urinary incontinence segment is leading the market with maximum revenue share (%) in 2019. The pelvic floor electric stimulator has maximum demand in the UI due to its high prevalence rate, especially among the geriatric population. According to the WHO studies, the prevalence of urinary incontinence ranges from 9.9% to 36.1% which is reported in population based studies. The numbers are twice as high in older women compared to older men. Urinary incontinence (UI) has a prominent impact on older people's quality of life, their subjective health status, levels of depression, and need for care.

North America accounted for the maximum revenue share (%) in the global market and the region is also projected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period from 2020 to 2027. The major economies of the region including the US and Canada are the major revenue contributors and the US had dominated the regional market. The presence of major players in the region, as well as a high geriatric population base prone to urinary incontinence, is driving the regional market value. Furthermore, North America is followed by Europe in the pelvic floor electric stimulator in terms of revenue (US$ Mn). The continuous involvement of startups from the region is driving the European market value. For instance, Chiaro, a UK-based startup has reboot the pelvic floor exercise as a sleek connected wearable called Elvie in 2014 itself. The device was priced at £55 for pre-ordering for a certain period, after that it has increased the full retail price to £95.

Asia Pacific is projected to experience the fastest growth with major CAGR (%) in the pelvic floor electric stimulator market over the forecast period from 2020 to 2027. The major developing economies of the region are contributing to the fastest growth due to their developing healthcare infrastructure and expansion of major players in the region due to presence of opportunities.

Some of the leading competitors are ActivLife Technologies, Athena Feminine Technologies, Atlantic Therapeutics, InControl Medical, Laborie Inc., Renovia Inc., TensCare Ltd., The Prometheus Group, Verity Medical Ltd., Zynex Inc., and others. The major players are continuously involved in the research & development activities for the expansion of their market share.

Some of the key observations regarding the pelvic floor electric stimulator industry include:

Atlantic Therapeutics has developed a wearable electric muscle stimulator for treating stress urinary incontinence; which has received a new clearance from the FDA in 2021 that allows the device to be sold over-the-counter. The system is likely to be retail online for about US$ 450, less than the average cost per year for incontinence pads or liners, according to the company.





Atlantic Therapeutics has raised significant new investment from the Borski Fund (Netherlands) and the Western Development Commission (Ireland) in 2021. The Borski Fund addresses the venture capital (VC) gender gap through investments in female-led and femtech companies and its investment in the Atlantic is projected to uplift its position in the global market.



