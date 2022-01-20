Peloton shares dive on report it halted production

·1 min read
a woman with a Peloton bike
a woman with a Peloton bike

Peloton shares have plummeted following a report that it plans to temporarily stop production of its pricey exercise machines.

The company, which saw demand soar during the pandemic, is now stuck with a glut of bikes and treadmills, CNBC reported, citing internal documents.

Investors sold off shares at the sign of waning popularity, forcing the firm's stock price down more than 20%.

Peloton did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the BBC.

The firm, which pairs its equipment with streaming and live exercise classes, had struggled to keep up with orders at the start of the pandemic, as gyms shut their doors.

More recently, however, appetite has dwindled for its bikes and treadmills, which start at nearly $1,500 (£1,100).

It was forced to recall treadmills last year after the death of a child that lead to a government investigation into its response to accidents. It also cut prices as people started to return to pre-pandemic exercise habits.

In November, the firm told investors it had experienced "softer than anticipated" sales and was lowering its expectations for the year.

CNBC reported that Peloton, was halting production of its most expensive treadmill for the next year and its most expensive bike until June. It is also pausing production of its standard bike in February and March and its treadmill for six weeks.

The price of Peloton shares fell below $29 - what they fetched when the firm floated on the stock market in 2019.

