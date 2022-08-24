Peloton to sell its bikes on Amazon in bid to reverse slump

·2 min read

NEW YORK (AP) — Peloton's high-end exercise bikes and other gear will now be able to be bought on Amazon in the U.S., a partnership aimed at boosting the fitness company's sales that have languished since the easing of pandemic lockdowns.

“We want to meet consumers where they are, and they are shopping on Amazon,” Kevin Cornils, Peloton's chief commercial officer, said in a statement Wednesday.

The collaboration is Peloton's first with another retailer. Before, its products were sold only through its website, physical showrooms and other channels.

And it comes after the company earlier this month said it was shedding jobs, shifting its delivery work to third-party vendors and significantly reducing the number of stores it has in North America.

The news of the Amazon deal sent shares of New York-based Peloton Interactive Inc. soaring 20% Wednesday. They are still down about 88% in the last 12 months.

Products available at the launch on Amazon will include Peloton’s original bike — listed at $1,445 — its strength-training “Guide” device, as well as its workout mat, dumbbells and glass water bottle.

The company best known for its interactive stationary bikes saw its sales boom during the pandemic, but it has struggled to maintain high demand as COVID-19 vaccines became more widely available and homebound consumers started to go back to the gym.

Amid those challenges, it sought to cut costs and reduce its operating footprint while ramping up prices on some of its popular products. Last month, it said it would outsource manufacturing for its stationary bikes and treadmills.

The company says bike delivery will be available to most of the U.S. As part of the partnership, customers can get an expert to assemble their bikes, the company said.

The Associated Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Hydrogen: What is it, and what is the opportunity for Canada?

    CALGARY — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz signed a deal this week to help kick-start a transatlantic hydrogen supply chain, with the first deliveries expected by 2025. Here's a quick look at hydrogen and the opportunities it might hold: What is hydrogen? The first element on the periodic table, hydrogen is the simplest and lightest element — approximately 14 times lighter than air. Hydrogen is abundant throughout the universe, however on earth it is rarely found i

  • Famous portrait of Winston Churchill missing from Ottawa hotel in suspected art heist

    One of the most famous portraits of Winston Churchill is missing from the Château Laurier's Reading Lounge after apparently being replaced with a copy, but exactly how long ago it disappeared is a mystery. A staff member at the storied downtown Ottawa hotel, just steps from Parliament Hill, discovered on Friday night that the portrait hanging on the wall was a replica, not the original that was installed in 1998. Specifically, the employee noticed its frame wasn't hung quite right and didn't mat

  • National Bank reports third-quarter profit down from year ago

    MONTREAL — National Bank of Canada reported its third-quarter profit fell compared with a year ago as it was hit by higher provisions for credit losses due to a less favourable economic outlook. The Montreal-based bank said Wednesday it earned net income of $826 million or $2.35 per diluted share for the quarter ended July 31, down from $839 million or $2.36 per diluted share a year ago. Revenue totalled $2.4 billion, up from $2.3 billion in the same quarter last year. Provisions for credit loss

  • Canada has short window to get ahead of U.S. hydrogen efforts, backer warns

    OTTAWA — The chairman of the company behind one of the biggest proposed green hydrogen projects in Atlantic Canada says a three-year time frame to start shipping the fuel to Germany is feasible if everyone moves quickly. John Risley is the chair of World Energy G2, a consortium looking for provincial approval to build a wind-powered hydrogen production facility in a port town on the western shore of Newfoundland and Labrador. It is one of more than a dozen projects put on the table in Atlantic C

  • Germany-Canada hydrogen deal a 'shot in the arm' for nascent industry

    ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — The man behind a pitch to build a wind-powered hydrogen facility in western Newfoundland says a recent visit to the region from Canadian and German leaders signalled a big start for Atlantic Canada's hydrogen industry. Atlantic Canadian seafood mogul John Risley is leading a proposal for a wind-powered hydrogen and ammonia production facility based in Stephenville, N.L. He said Wednesday he lobbied hard to get Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to

  • Stock ratings: What analysts are saying about Nvidia, Tesla, New York Times shares

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors break down recent analyst ratings on Nvidia, Tesla, and New York Times stocks.

  • The Twitter whistleblower is a bigger threat than Musk ever was

    Elon Musk might be the least of Twitter's problems.

  • Paul Newman's daughters sue late actor's charity foundation

    HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A new lawsuit has exposed a deep rift between two of Paul Newman's daughters and the late actor's charitable foundation funded by profits from the Newman's Own line of food and drink products. The daughters, Susan Kendall Newman and Nell Newman, allege Newman's Own Foundation has improperly cut its mandated contributions to their own charities from $400,000 apiece per year to $200,000 each annually. They filed a lawsuit Tuesday in state court in Stamford, Connecticut, seek

  • World juniors: Canada coasts into gold medal game with another dominant win

    Czechia showed glimpses but ran out of gas a day after upsetting the heavily favoured United States in the quarterfinals.

  • Canada's Poulin, Fillier each score four goals in world warmup win over Denmark

    HERNING, Denmark — Canada's Marie-Philip Poulin and Sarah Fillier each scored four goals in a 14-1 win over Denmark in an international women's hockey exhibition game Saturday. The first meeting of the two countries in women's hockey since 1992 was a warmup for the world championship starting Thursday in Herning and Frederikshavn, Denmark. The Danes ranked 10th in the world are the host team for the first time. Canada, the reigning Olympic and world champion, is ranked No. 1. Their lone meeting

  • Canada dominates in 6-0 win over Japan at Little League World Series

    SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Jaxon Mayervich struck out 10 batters and recorded an RBI while Benjamin Dartnell hit three RBIs in a 6-0 Canada win over Japan in Little League World Series action. After a scoreless first five innings Friday, Canada turned it up a notch in the sixth and final inning. Mayervich drove in Canada's first run on a single and Ellis St. James followed that up with a sacrifice hit that made it 2-0. Three batters later, Dartnell hit a double to right field that drove three run

  • Canada defeats Finland in OT thriller for gold at world juniors in Edmonton

    Mason McTavish finished as the top scorer at the World Junior Hockey Championship. He was also named the tournament's most valuable player. But, most importantly, he also made The Save of the tournament. McTavish's desperation goal-line attempt to knock Topi Niemela's shot out of the air kept Saturday's championship final alive, setting the stage for Kent Johnson to score the overtime golden goal to give Canada a 3-2 win over Finland in Edmonton. "I got pretty lucky, the stick was in the right p

  • Stanley Cup parade to shut down parts of downtown Halifax

    Parts of downtown Halifax will be shut down Saturday for Nathan MacKinnon's Stanley Cup parade. Motorists in the area should expect traffic delays and are being asked to avoid the area as the celebration winds its ways through the city's downtown core. The parade will begin on Albermarle Street at noon. It will then turn right onto Duke Street, left onto Brunswick Street before turning right on Spring Garden Road and continuing onto South Park Street. From there, it will turn right onto Sackvill

  • Adam Scott takes lead, Canada's Corey Conners tied for second at BMW Championship

    WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Adam Scott felt he was playing well enough that he should start seeing some better scores at some point. That moment appears to have arrived at just the right time. Scott put together another tidy round Friday except for one hole — a double bogey on the 17th — for a 2-under 69 that gave him a one-shot lead going into the weekend at the BMW Championship. Canada's Corey Conners shot 4-under 67 to jump 11 spots and be in a four-way tie for second. The Listowel, Ont., native

  • Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke to undergo foot surgery

    VANCOUVER — B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke will undergo surgery for a sprain in his right foot, the CFL club announced Sunday. The Lions stated Rourke has been diagnosed with a Lisfranc sprain in the foot. Rourke was injured in B.C.'s .28-10 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday night. "It has been determined that the best course of action is for Nathan to undergo surgery, which will happen very soon," the Lions said in a statement. "The club remains hopeful that the surgery and

  • CF Montreal cranks up offence to roll Revolution 4-0

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal all but secured a playoff berth following a dominant 4-0 victory over the New England Revolution on Saturday at Stade Saputo. Montreal (14-8-4) now enjoys a seven-game unbeaten run, posting five wins and two draws in that period. “We wanted to come out strong and have a good game and that’s crucial if you want to be a dangerous team and host a playoff game,” said midfielder Samuel Piette. “You have to send a message to other teams and say, 'If you come here, it's not going

  • Twitter reacts to Mason McTavish's insane save in gold medal game

    Captain Mason McTavish made the play of the tournament to keep Canada's gold medal dream alive on Saturday.

  • How the Blue Jays' remaining schedule compares to wild-card rivals

    The Blue Jays' remaining regular season schedule is no walk in the park.

  • Filly Moira captures 163rd running of $1-million Queen's Plate

    TORONTO — Trainer Kevin Attard has his Stanley Cup. Moira came on strong down the stretch to earn a record-setting victory in the $1-million Queen's Plate on Sunday at Woodbine Racetrack. That secured Attard his first career Plate title on his sixth attempt. The win is the culmination of a childhood dream for Attard. And although he's been a finalist as Canada's champion trainer the last four years and earned Grade 1 victories at the E.P. Taylor Stakes, Woodbine Mile and Prince of Wales. Attard

  • Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc completes Canada Games gold-medal hat trick

    THOROLD — Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc claimed a third gold medal at the Canada Games with a victory in Saturday's 200 metres. A day after breaking the Games record to win the women's 100-metres and helping Quebec take the 4x100 relay also in record time, Leduc won the 200 in a time of 23.70 seconds. Leduc was the only woman to win three gold track medals at this year's Canada Games held across southern Ontario's Niagara region. The 23-year-old from Gatineau, Que., edged 400-metre champion Grace