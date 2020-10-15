Peloton recall faulty pedals from 27,000 bikes following injuries

The company recalled pedals from 27,000 of its bikes (Getty Images)

Fitness company Peloton has recalled pedals from 27,000 of its exercise bikes after the brand received 120 reports of pedal breakages and 16 reports of injuries from the faulty equipment.

In a blog post on their website, Peloton announced that their PR70P first-generation clip-in pedals are prone to axle breaks and “can break unexpectedly during use, which may result in injury.”

The company warned that of the over 100 users who had experienced pedal breakages and 16 who suffered injuries, five injuries required medical care, “such as stitches to the lower leg.”

Peloton said that the fault pedals were fitted on bikes sold between July 2013 and May 2016.

“If you bought your bike between July 2013 and May 2016, and have never replaced your pedals, you may still have PR70P pedals fitted on your bike,” they said in the release.

"There is no greater priority than the safety and well-being of Peloton Members," Peloton spokeswoman Amelise Lane told Business Insider, who first reported the recall.

The exercise equipment company urged anyone who has a bike fitted with a PR70P clip-in pedal to stop using the equipment immediately until they received replacement pedals.

While the company said the recalled pedals are out-of-warranty, they have offered to replace the recalled models for free.

The company also "recommends" that members replace their bike pedals, which cost $60 on their website, annually.

The at-home workout company has witnessed a massive surge in trading as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, as many gyms have faced closures and people have been encouraged to stay at home.

Peloton ended its last quarter with more than 1.09 million connected fitness subscribers a number which was up 113 per cent from the year before, CNBC reported.

The bike company said they will send replacement pedals out as fast as possible and explained that a member support representative can help walk customers through new installation over the phone.

