Peloton poised for battle royal on toughest stage of the Tour de France yet

And welcome to our live rolling blog from the 11th stage of the 109th edition of the Tour, the 151.7km run from Albertville to Col de Granon.

Having lit up the opening weekend in his Danish homeland, Magnus Cort (EF Education-EasyPost) got himself a thoroughly deserved stage win on a day that was overshadowed by Covid and a brief neutralisation of the stage as a result of climate protestors. While race leader Tadej Pogacar's mountain domestique George Bennett was leaving the Tour and another UAE Team Emirates rider Rafal Majka was allowed to continue despite testing positive for Covid due to having a “low viral load”, yours truly was recovering from his own bout of the dreaded C-word and so that's about as much as he can write about Tuesday's stage. Fortunately, here are some highlights for you to watch if you, like me, are playing catch-up at the Tour.

What I do know is that although Lennard Kämna (Bora-Hansgrohe) propelled himself up to second on general classification after getting into yesterday's breakaway, defending champion Pogacar kept hold of top spot and so will once again be dressed in the yellow jersey.

Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) may have failed to add a single point to his tally in the race for the green jersey, but the Belgian all-rounder still has a vice-like grip on that particular garment.

There were no changes in the top five of the mountains classification and so German rider Simon Geschke (Cofidis) will wear the maillot à pois, or the polka dot jersey, as the leader of that competition.

Pogacar also leads the young rider classification, but his white jersey will be worn by the British rider Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers).

So, what's on today's menu?

And finally, the weather . . .

