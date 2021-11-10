PELOTON INVESTOR ALERT: Thornton Law Firm Investigating Potential Securities Class Action On Behalf Of PTON Investors Related To Recent Revenue And Subscriber Disclosures

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2021 / The Thornton Law Firm alerts investors that it is investigating Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) for potential violations of the securities disclosure laws on behalf of the company's shareholders. Shares of Peloton have recently fallen after the Company cut its fiscal year 2022 revenue forecast by $1 billion and lowered its projections for subscribers and profit margins. Investors who currently own PTON securities may contact the Thornton Law Firm's investor protection team by visiting www.tenlaw.com/cases/Peloton-Interactive for more information. Investors may also email investors@tenlaw.com or call 617-531-3917.

