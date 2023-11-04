Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript November 2, 2023

Peloton Interactive, Inc. misses on earnings expectations. Reported EPS is $-0.44 EPS, expectations were $-0.36.

Operator: Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Peloton Interactive 1Q 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers’ remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised today's conference being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Peter Stabler, Head of Investor Relations.

Peter Stabler: Thank you, Ken. Good morning and welcome to Peloton's first quarter and fiscal 2024 conference call. Joining today's call are CEO, Barry McCarthy; and CFO, Liz Coddington and Chief Marketing Officer, Leslie Berland. Our comments and responses to your questions reflect management's views as of today only and will include statements related to our business that are forward-looking statements under federal securities law. Actual results may differ materially from those contained in or implied by these forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties associated with our business. For a discussion of the material risks and other important factors that could impact our actual results, please refer to our SEC filings and today's shareholder letter, both of which can be found on our Investor Relations website.

A group of people in a fitness class with connected fitness products in a studio or gym.

During this call, we will discuss both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures is provided in today's shareholder letter. I'll now turn the call over to Barry McCarthy.

Barry McCarthy: Morning, everyone. Thanks for joining us. In a break with tradition, I invited Leslie Berland to join us, knowing that growth is on everyone's mind. And this begins a process whereby in future calls from time-to-time, you can expect me to invite into the room other operating executives so that you have an opportunity to gain exposure to them and they have an opportunity to gain exposure to you. And you can hear firsthand from them about different aspects of how the business is being operated. And with that, we'll open the phones to questions, Josh.

See also 30 Most Owned Dog Breeds in America and 25 Countries that Produce the most Carbon Dioxide Emissions.

To continue reading the Q&A session, please click here.