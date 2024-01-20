Peloton Instructor Kendall Toole Is Loving Dry January: 'Not Drinking Is Becoming the Biggest Superpower'

The Peloton instructor said she was looking forward to waking up at 4:45 am to work out, adding "I would have never done that if I was drinking"

Bryan Bedder/Getty Kendall Toole attends the US Premiere of "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One" in 2023

Dry January is making Peleton Instructor Kendall Toole feel like a superhero!

In an Instagram post on Thursday, the fitness influencer gave her followers an update on how she's feeling since she decided to stop drinking for the first month of 2024.

"Not drinking makes you a different person, and let me explain why," the 30-year-old began in a video speaking to her followers. She went on to say that she considered herself a night owl and was on a quick business trip in Los Angeles, California, planning to head back to New York on Friday.

She excitedly revealed that since her energy wasn't drained from drinking wine or other alcohol, she was planning to wake up at 4:45 a.m on Friday to take a 5 a.m. workout class before catching an 8:45 a.m. flight back to New York.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I would've never done that if I were drinking," Toole said in the video, leaning in close as if telling a secret. "Because I wouldn't get great sleep, because the alcohol just...it just affects it, right? It doesn't let you get into REM as well, you kind of have twilight sleep."

Toole was excited to tell followers that eliminating alcohol from her life has also eliminated her sleep issues.

"Who am I? Who am I? 2024 Kendall is unlocked and I'm telling you not drinking is becoming like the biggest super power...uh oh, she's unstoppable," Toole ended the video.



kendall toole/ instagram Kendall Toole

Related: Peloton Star Kendall Toole on How Her Hair Gives a Hint to Class Difficulty — Plus, Why You Never See the Sweat

"It’s an alternative to how most of society lives BUT it’s allowing me to prioritize myself and make other social plans with the people I love that doesn’t involve drinking," she continued in the caption of the video. "Turns out, you realize who you truly enjoy the company of and who truly does care for you when you remove the haze of alcohol. It becomes blatantly apparent who is a value add or who takes away or doesn’t respect your energies. That alone will change your life. 🤍✨"

Story continues

Toole also emphasised the importance of human connection in a 2021 interview with PEOPLE when talking about why people tend to hide their mental health struggles with others.

"We'd rather self-sacrifice than ask for support because we don't want to burden people. I've learned that asking for help is actually an opportunity for someone that loves you to show you that they love you," she said.

She then explained how she learned to reframe asking others for help: "I'm giving my most honest self to somebody else, and they can help me through this. Because we're going to do it together."





For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.