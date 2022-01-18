Peloton Instructor Kendall Toole Calls This Her 'Electric Jolt' Smoothie

Georgia Davis
·7 min read
Photo credit: Christine Giordano
Photo credit: Christine Giordano


"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below."

Peloton instructor Kendall Toole has a "never say never" mentality when it comes to what she eats. She just has one rule: She wants to be able to pronounce everything in the ingredients list.

“Food is one of the most beautiful forms of self-care we can give ourselves,” Kendall tells Women’s Health. But that doesn't mean skipping out on foods you love. She says that eating has been villainized, making women feel like they have to live up to a certain set of standards to be validated, and that can affect eating habits.

But there was a time when Kendall couldn’t eat everything she wanted. Before her first year at college, she developed an autoimmune response that caused her body to reject certain kinds of foods. Her body reacted badly to ingredients such as gluten, dairy, soy, yeast, shellfish, pork, red grapes, strawberries, and tomatoes. So she removed them from her diet.

That’s when she fell in love with cooking, particularly seafood and Japanese cuisine. She also learned about alternative flours and switched to a mostly plant-based diet.

“It became this exploration and kind of what started my interest in food, wellness, and nutrition, as well as fitness, because I was so frustrated,” says Kendall, who recently launched a partnership with the clean fragrance brand Good Kind Pure.

“Frankly, I was hangry for so much of my first two years of college that I got to the point where I was like, ‘Let me just work out. I'm pissed off and stressed out.’”

After two years of living like that, she said “screw it” and had what she calls her Eat, Pray, Love moment when she studied abroad in Italy. (“I'm Italian. When I bleed, I probably bleed tomato sauce," she jokes.)

While in Italy, Kendall had all of the things that were supposed to make her sick, but surprisingly had no issues. She found that Europe doesn’t process foods like the U.S. does, since Europe has higher standards for its products.

“What you're going to find is something that you would find in the healthier potato chip aisle of Whole Foods, but it's not marked up,” Kendall says. To this day, her doctors are still trying to figure out exactly what caused her body to initially reject certain foods. Looking back, Kendall acknowledges that it may have likely been part stress-induced and part diet-induced.

For now, she sticks to eating a mostly plant-based diet while practicing intuitive eating, a form of eating that focuses on internal cues, like hunger and satisfaction to inform eating choices. She also likes getting as close to the source as possible, which means shopping local and supporting farmers.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kendall Toole (@fitxkendall)

She embraces foods that make her happy. “[Eating] is never something that we need to label as good or bad. I hate the concept of ‘clean eating’ and ‘dirty,’” she says. “It's not one or the other. There is nothing wrong with enjoying a mozzarella stick. I love me a frickin’ mozzarella stick.”

Kendall takes that mentality with her throughout her day when it comes to what she eats. Here's what her daily menu looks like:

Breakfast

When Kendall is gearing up for a morning of leading workout classes, she opts for a smoothie that she makes herself. It often includes orange juice (freshly squeezed, if there’s time), banana, coconut water, frozen pineapple, and greens.

If she needs an immune boost, she’ll add ginger, but her secret ingredient is microgreens. “I grow them at home and they're so nutrient-dense,” Kendall says. “They're like little baby powerhouses. I throw them in anything, since they have like five times the nutrient density of the mature actual vegetable.”

If she has time for a proper sit-down breakfast and isn’t teaching a class, Kendall makes her own hash browns in the oven, and some eggs, and then pairs that with sausage or another type of protein to get her prepared for the day.

“I want to have everything,” Kendall adds. “I want to have my protein. I want to have my healthy fat. I want to have my carbs because I know I have a big day ahead.”

Mid-Morning Snack and Hydration

After classes, Kendall reaches for an Aloha protein shake or bar to replenish the nutrients she depleted while working out. Her favorite flavor is vanilla.

Kendall reaches for X2 Performance energy drinks. It’s made with real cane sugar and green tea caffeine, so “it lifts you up, but you don't ever get the crash,” Kendall says.

When it comes to hydration, Kendall is always on top of it. She always has three drinks with her at all times. She of course drinks lots of water, but also has a “sick iced tea obsession.” Girl, same.

Lunch

Kendall’s go-to lunch is an Asian chicken salad. When she doesn't throw in reg chicken, she'll add in some air-fried paleo chicken nuggets to it. Then she mixes in some greens, scallions, and edamame.

She likes a little crunch in her salad too, which she gets from wonton strips. “I'm a big crispy girl,” Kendall says. “I'll sometimes add a nut mix of pistachios and cashews and almonds for healthy fat in there.” When it comes to the dressing, she keeps it simple: Fresh lemon and raw olive oil.

Snacks

“I'm always snacking,” Kendall says. Whether it’s almonds and cheese or homemade hummus and pita, she always has her snack stash ready to go.

Because her diet is heavily Mediterranean-influenced, she’ll often put some feta and olive oil on sliced cucumbers. In Italy, she learned about Bresaola, which is air-dried, air-cured beef fillet. She’ll wrap that in arugula for a mini salad wrap that she calls “a win.”

Dinner

Dinner is really where Kendall gets to play in the kitchen. “I love to cook. So I go through all different things. I love trying new recipes,” she says.

One of her favorite dishes is pistachio pesto grilled chicken coupled with roasted broccolini. When she cooks, Kendall often reaches for ingredients like lemon, red pepper, pecorino, Romano cheese, and garlic.

Of course, everything goes back to Kendall’s Italian roots. Pasta is her comfort food. If she’s looking for something quick, she'll whip up some pasta con aglio e olio (pasta with garlic and oil) with almonds.

When it comes to cooking gadgets, there's one that has really upped her cooking. “Air frying changed the game," she says. She loves putting salmon and steak in the air fryer, which she pairs with her fave veggies.

Another fave: Throwing Hasselback potatoes in the air fryer with grapeseed oil, ghee, or Irish butter, fresh parsley, and salt and pepper. YUM!

Kendall's always down to experiment with different recipes. “Whether it's making shrimp skewers one night, a one-pan meal, or picking up something that's easy to kind of toss-up from the grocery store that I feel good with." For her, it just all goes back to having good ingredients.

Dessert

For dessert, Kendall takes an Aloha sea salt chocolate protein bar, drops it in a mug, and heats it up in the microwave. Then she takes a dollop of Truwhip, plops it on top, and then throws some shaved dark chocolate on it. “It's like a gourmet hot chocolate, but it's protein.”

Sometimes she’ll even just put the Truwhip in the freezer and scoop it out like ice cream. Talk about genius.

Supplements

As for her vitamins, she goes with Ritual, a female-founded company with ingredients that are as close to the source as possible. “I'm always forgetting to take multiple things at once, so it's good. It's like everything in one,” she says.

Kendall’s Electric Jolt Smoothie:

- 1.5 cup fresh squeezed orange Juice (amazon.com, $4.99)

-1 banana (amazon.com, $1.59)

- 1/2- 1 cup (depends on what you like) frozen pineapple cubes (amazon.com, $2.99)

-big handful of spinach (amazon.com, $2.29)

- 1 scoop favorite greens powder (amazon.com, $23.99)

-1/2 teaspoon ginger (amazon.com, $1.08)

- half fresh lemon juice (amazon.com, $0.89)

- pinch of cayenne pepper (amazon.com, $14.99)

-pinch of Himalayan salt (amazon.com, $14.99)

Directions

Combine all ingredients into a blender, blend until your desired consistency, and enjoy!

You Might Also Like

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • For Scottie Barnes, Rookie Of The Year award is about legacy

    Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes knows the race for Rookie Of The Year is extremely close this year — and he doesn’t try to hide what it means to him. Barnes spoke about vying for the award as a way to establish his legacy. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Necas produces on birthday as Hurricanes beat Canucks 4-1

    RALEIGH, N.C. — Martin Necas had a goal and an assist on his 23rd birthday and the Carolina Hurricanes stopped a two-game skid by beating the Vancouver Canucks 4-1 on Saturday. Vincent Trocheck also had a goal and an assist for the Hurricanes, who regained their scoring touch after being shut out for the first time this season two nights earlier. Sebastian Aho and Steven Lorentz had the other Carolina goals and Andrei Svechnikov posted two assists. Frederik Andersen made 30 saves. Bo Horvat scor

  • Reshaun Walkes comes full circle in being drafted by Toronto FC

    TORONTO — Reshaun Walkes watched the MLS SuperDraft online, hoping to see his name pop up. Then the MLS site crashed. Fifteen minutes later he got a call from his agent saying he had been drafted. "But the site's down," the 22-year-old forward from Brampton, Ont., recalled thinking. "I was in shock in a way. I didn't see it so I didn't want to believe it until I saw it. But if he's telling me, then it must be true. So it was a mixed reaction. "But I saw it at in the end. It was an unreal moment

  • Vikings interview Packers' Hackett, Titans' Ossenfort

    EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings interviewed Green Bay offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett for head coach and Tennessee director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort for general manager on Sunday. The team confirmed the completion of the interviews, with both the Packers and the Titans on a first-round bye for the playoffs as the top seed in their respective conferences. Hackett is one of seven candidates the Vikings have requested interviews with to replace Mike Zimmer. Ossenfort is

  • Canada's Mahler wins World Cup ski cross in Olympic tune up

    NAKISKA, ALTA. — Kris Mahler's Olympic bid got a boost from his victory in men's World Cup ski cross Saturday. In the Canadian team's final tune-up ahead of next month's Winter Olympics in Beijing, Mahler prevailed in a tight four-man final at Nakiska ski resort west of Calgary. The 26-year-old from nearby Canmore, Alta., topped the podium for the second time in his career following his first win in Val Thorens, France in December, 2019. Mahler held off runner-up Florian Wilmsmann of Germany and

  • Reunion will have to wait, Lowry listed out for 'personal reasons' versus Raptors

    MIAMI — The Toronto Raptors' much-anticipated reunion with Kyle Lowry will have to wait a few weeks. The Miami Heat have listed Lowry out for Monday night's game against the visiting Raptors for personal reasons. It would have been Lowry's first game against his former team since he was acquired by Miami this past off-season. The Raptors are scheduled to play in Miami again on Jan. 29. The Heat are slated to play in Toronto on Feb. 1, but there could potentially be no fans at that game if the On

  • Booker, McGee help Suns rout Pistons in Michigan homecoming

    DETROIT (AP) — Devin Booker scored 30 points and JaVale McGee added 20 in their Michigan homecomings to help the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns rout the Detroit Pistons 135-108 on Sunday. “I was just hitting shots and the guys were getting me the ball in good places,” said Booker, from Grand Rapids. “I never got to see the Pistons play in person very often — I grew up about two hours west of here — so I love coming here to play what was my favorite team growing up.” Booker made 11 of his first 14 shot

  • Timo Meier's epic five-goal game leaves hockey world in awe

    Timo Meier scored five of the Sharks' six goals against the Kings.

  • Despite limited preparation, Canada cricketers says they are ready for U-19 World Cup

    Winter and the pandemic complicated Canadian preparations for the ICC Under-19 Men's Cricket World Cup in the West Indies. But captain Mihir Patel says spirits are high as the Canadians prepare for their opening match Saturday against the United Arab Emirates in Basseterre, the St. Kitts and Nevis capital. "The mood is great in the team," said Patel. "Everyone's really excited and ready to go. We've had a few good practice sessions and a couple of useful practice games." The 19-year-old from Mar

  • Playoff frustration continues for Raiders in loss to Bengals

    CINCINNATI (AP) — The playoff frustration for the Raiders just won't end. A season of tumult for Las Vegas could have been salved with the first playoff win in 19 years, but the Raiders couldn't catch up with the Cincinnati Bengals, who ended an even longer playoff drought of their own. That most recent postseason win for the Raiders came in a conference championship game before they lost to Tampa Bay in the 2003 Super Bowl. Prior to Saturday, the organization had managed just one playoff appear

  • NHL unveils 2022 All-Star Game captains, rosters

    This year's NHL All-Star Weekend in Vegas will feature the skills competition on February 4, followed by a four-team 3-on-3 tournament on Saturday.

  • Timo Meier scores 5 goals for Sharks in 6-2 win over Kings

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Timo Meier set a San Jose franchise record with five goals on Monday, and the Sharks used a huge first period to beat the Los Angeles Kings 6-2. Meier, a sixth-year winger who made his first All-Star team this season, had a hat trick before the first period even ended. He scored his fourth goal less than two minutes into the second period and broke the Sharks’ record with his fifth just 27 seconds before the second intermission. Meier had a chance for his sixth goal midwa

  • Lightning hand Stars 7th straight road loss, 3-1

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Ross Colton had the tiebreaking goal on a breakaway midway through the third period, Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 19 shots, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat Dallas 3-1 Saturday night for the Stars' seventh consecutive road loss. Brayden Point and Alex Killorn also scored for Tampa Bay, and Nikita Kucherov had two assists. Esa Lindell scored for Dallas, and Anton Khudobin had 26 saves. Stars coach Rick Bowness was prevented from making significant lineup changes after a 7-1 loss

  • Pettersson scores twice, Canucks beat Capitals to snap skid

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Elias Pettersson scored twice to end a seven-game goal drought, Thatcher Demko made 31 saves and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Washington Capitals 4-2 Sunday to snap a three-game losing streak. Pettersson had not scored in more than a month, dating to Vancouver's game against Columbus on Dec. 14. He scored twice in the first five minutes of the second period, the first on the power play and second at even strength, to get the Canucks on the board and give them the lead. Demko

  • Cale Makar making himself a Hart candidate in special season

    Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar is putting up offensive numbers that put him on pace to break the 40-goal mark, rare territory for a blueliner, putting him contention for the Hart trophy on top of an almost locked-in Norris award.&nbsp;

  • Murray, Stafford seek first playoff wins when Cards visit LA

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — If Kyler Murray wants to understand just how important it is to seize the opportunity whenever a team reaches the NFL playoffs, the Arizona Cardinals star only needs to look at his counterpart across the field at SoFi Stadium on Monday night. Just like Murray, Matthew Stafford is a former No. 1 overall pick who has never won a playoff game despite being among the NFL's top quarterbacks. And Stafford has been trying to end that drought since Murray was in the seventh grad

  • Coyotes send Canadiens to 6th straight loss, 5-2

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Nick Schmaltz and Johan Larsson each had a goal and an assist, and the Arizona Coyotes stretched the Montreal Canadiens' losing streak to six games with a 5-2 win on Monday. Montreal’s first trip to Arizona since 2019 pitted the two teams at the bottom of the NHL standings and the league's two lowest-scoring teams. The teams combined for six goals in the first two periods before shutting each other down in the third. Travis Boyd and Janis Moser also scored for the Coyotes,

  • AP Was There: Jordan scores 63 in double OT loss to Celtics

    Michael Jordan scores 63 points in a 135-131 double-overtime playoff loss to the Boston Celtics. Jordan broke records held by Elgin Baylor, Bob Cousy and Wilt Chamberlain. But Jordan couldn’t stop Boston from making its own bit of history. The Celtics tied a single-season league record of 33 consecutive home victories, including playoffs, set by the Minneapolis Lakers in 1949-50. Boston wound up sweeping the playoff series in three games. The Associated Press is republishing verbatim the story o

  • Kripps secures silver Crystal Globe in 2-man bobsleigh, Appiah snags monobob bronze

    Justin Kripps of Summerland, B.C., placed second in Saturday's two-man bobsleigh season finale and the overall standings while Toronto's Cynthia Appiah slid to bronze in St. Moritz, Switzerland to finish third on the monobob World Cup circuit. Kripps, the reigning two-man Olympic champion, posted a two-run time of two minutes 11.95 seconds with brakeman Cam Stones of Whitby, Ont., trailing only Francesco Friedrich, who clocked 2:11.76 for his seventh win of the season. The German ran way with th

  • Scottie Barnes sees Cade Cunningham as ‘a brother’

    Toronto Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes addressed the media after Friday’s loss to the Detroit Pistons. He discussed what it’s like to play against Cade Cunningham, and how both of them are living out their dreams. He also touched on how his sore knee is feeling. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.