PELOTON ALERT – Labaton Sucharow Notifies Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Peloton Interactive, Inc. - PTON

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 29, 2021 / Labaton Sucharow, a nationally ranked and award-winning shareholder rights law firm, announces that a securities class action has been filed against Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON). Investors who purchased the company's securities between December 9, 2020, and November 4, 2021, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before January 18, 2022.

On November 5, 2021, stock of the exercise bike and treadmill maker closed down 35% after Peloton cut its annual revenue forecast by as much as $1 billion and lowered its projections for subscribers and profit margins. On November 8, 2021, the stock fell an additional 10% after being downgraded by Argus Research, who cited a higher expectation of losses over the rest of FY22 as a result of input prices, higher freight costs, the reopening of gyms, and a growing number of competitors.

If you purchased Peleton securities during the Class Period and want to receive additional information and protect your investments free of charge, please contact David J. Schwartz using the toll-free number (800) 321-0476, via email at david@labaton.com, or by filling out this form.

