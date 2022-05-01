Pelosi visits Kyiv, meets with Ukraine president

Associated Press
·1 min read

KYIV, Ukraine — U.S. Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi has met with Ukraine’s president during a visit to the country’s embattled capital, Kyiv.

Pelosi, third in line to the presidency, is the highest-ranking American leader to visit Ukraine since the start of the war, and her visit marks a major show of continuing support for the country's struggle against Russia.

Footage released early Sunday by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s office showed Pelosi in Kyiv with a Congressional delegation including representatives Jason Crow, Jim McGovern and Adam Schiff.

"You all are welcome," Zelenskyy told the delegation.

Pelosi told Zelenskyy: "We believe that we are visiting you to say thank you for your fight for freedom."

"We are on a frontier of freedom and your fight is a fight for everyone. Our commitment is to be there for you until the fight is done," Pelosi added.

The visit was not previously announced.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Pelosi visits Kyiv, meets with Zelenskyy

