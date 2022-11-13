Pelosi Says She’ll Always Have Influence Over House Democrats

Billy House
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she’ll “always have influence” over Democrats in the US House, while declining to say whether she’ll seek another term later as their top leader.

“There are all kinds of ways to exert influence,” Pelosi said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

With control of the House and her post as the first woman leader of the House hanging in the balance, Pelosi said Democrats are “still alive” in the lower chamber as about 20 races remained uncalled on Sunday. So far, Republicans are projected to take 211 seats to 204 for the Democrats.

Pelosi, 82, wouldn’t predict whether Democrats could retain control of the 435-seat House in the new Congress that will be seated January. She said she was “disappointed” with the Democrats’ showing in some New York races, which included the defeat of Democratic Congressional Campaign Chairman Sean Patrick Maloney.

“We’re still alive,” Pelosi said, noting some outstanding races remain close. “Nobody expected we’d be this close. Well, we expected it.”

With President Joe Biden and his party celebrating Democrats’ retaining control of the Senate in the Nov. 8 midterm elections, Pelosi said she thinks Biden should run for a second term.

“Yes, I do,” she said on ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday. “He has been a great president. He has a great record to run on.”

Pelosi declined to say whether she would seek to be the caucus leader again in closed-door party election this month. There has been pressure by some younger members for a generational change.

“The fact is that any decision to run is about family and also my colleagues. What we want to do is go forward in a very unified way” as Democrats prepare for the new congress in January, she said.

“The speaker has awesome power. But I will always have influence,” Pelosi said.

Pelosi said she has heard “anecdotal” comments that the violent attack on her husband, Paul Pelosi in their home, might have influenced some voters.

“It wasn’t just the attack, it was the Republican reaction to it, which was disgraceful,” she said. “Imagine how I feel,” she said, noting she was the intended target of the attacker.

Pelosi sought to cast doubt on House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy’s ability to serve as speaker if the GOP seized the House majority. House Republicans are set to vote Tuesday on their leaders in a closed-door meeting.

“No, I don’t think he has it,” she said on CNN. “I don’t really get into Republican caucus politics. That’s up to them.”

