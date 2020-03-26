More Needed in Next Response Plan, Pelosi Says: Congress Update

(Bloomberg) -- Speaker Nancy Pelosi is under pressure to win quick House passage of the historic $2 trillion coronavirus economic and health rescue package. The Senate approved the bill 96-0 after intense negotiations among Republicans, Democrats and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

Here are the latest developments:

More Needed in Next Response Plan, Pelosi Says (11:31 a.m.)

Pelosi said there are more needs to be met in the next phase of coronavirus bills, beyond what was addressed in the first three packages.

“We’re still going to need to have more money for state and local governments,” Pelosi said.

She said there needs to be a broader definition of who qualifies for family and medical leave, stronger occupational safety and health protections, pension protection, and increases in food stamps and payments to the poor.

In addition, she said, “we need an endless number of ventilators” for coronavirus patients. Another thing “we have to insist upon” is follow-up treatment for those who test positive for the virus, without a copay.

Pelosi Predicts House Will Clear Stimulus (11:05 a.m.)

Pelosi predicted the House will act swiftly Friday to give final approval to the $2 trillion coronavirus rescue plan and send the measure to President Donald Trump.

“I feel certain that we will have a strong bipartisan vote,” Pelosi -- who turns 80 on Thursday -- told reporters at the Capitol.

Some members of Pelosi’s own Democratic caucus and some House Republicans have raised concerns about aspects of the massive package of loans, tax breaks and other economic stimulus benefits to corporations and individuals.

The legislation was approved by the Senate on a 96-0 vote just before midnight Wednesday. The House plans a voice vote Friday morning, which will allow passage without most House members having to travel to Washington, although anyone who opposes the measure can show up and vote against it.

Pelosi said earlier this week that if for some reason an in-person vote is needed, the House could allow some members to vote by proxy.

