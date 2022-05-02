Mariupol evacuation underway; resolution would authorize US intervention: Live Ukraine updates

The mass evacuation of Mariupol began Monday with Ukrainian authorities hoping thousands more residents would escape the devastated city that once was home to almost 500,000 people.

Mayoral adviser Petro Andryushchenko told Radio Svoboda that buses were rolling toward Zaporizhzhia, about 140 miles west of Mariupol. People were also encouraged to join the exodus in their own cars.

"We hope that thousands of our Mariupol residents ... will get to Zaporizhzhia tonight or tomorrow morning," Andryushchenko said Monday.

The Ukraine military said civilians were already arriving in Zaporizhzhia, a city of about 750,000 people, and were being provided hot meals, physical and psychological examinations and medicines.

"All evacuees will receive a calm refuge," the statement said. "Finally, these people will be able to feel safe."

According to some estimates, about 100,000 people may still be trapped in the port city, with little access to food, water and utilities. Several hundred of them remained at a sprawling steel plant that is the last major holdout in the Russian-occupied city – along with nearly 500 wounded soldiers and an unknown number of dead bodies.

More than 100 women, children and the elderly were evacuated from the Azovstal plant Sunday before Russian shelling forced a temporary halt to the evacuation effort. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told Greek state television that civilians remaining in the plant were afraid to board buses because they believed they would be taken to Russia. He said he had U.N. assurances they would go to Ukraine-controlled areas.

Latest developments:

►Ukrainian authorities say Russian forces again has struck a strategic bridge in the country’s southwest Odesa region. The destruction cuts access to shipments of weapons and other cargo from neighboring Romania.

►European Union energy ministers are meeting Monday to discuss Russia’s decision to cut gas supplies to Bulgaria and Poland and to consider additional sanctions.

►Germany says it’s making progress on weaning itself off Russian fossil fuels and expects to be fully independent of Russian crude oil imports by late summer.

Resolution would authorize military intervention if Russia uses chemical, biological or nuclear weapons

Rep. Adam Kinzinger is introducing a joint resolution that would authorize President Joe Biden to use U.S. military force in Ukraine if Russia uses chemical, biological or nuclear weapons. The legislation the use of force, if necessary, to "protect the national security interests of the United States with respect to Ukraine and assist in defending and restoring the territorial integrity of Ukraine." The authority would terminate when "the territorial integrity of Ukraine has been restored," according to the resolution.

“Putin must be stopped," the Illinois Republican, an Air Force veteran, said. "Accordingly, the commander in chief to the world’s greatest military should have the authority and means to take the necessary actions to do so."

Israel demands apology from Lavrov over Nazi comments

Israel's Foreign Affairs Ministry on Monday demanded an apology and summoned the Russian Ambassador for a "clarification meeting" after Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov made inflammatory statements about Nazis and the Jewish people.

Russia has claimed one reason for its invasion was to "denazify" Ukraine. A reporter on Italian TV asked Lavrov how Russia could need to "denazify" Ukraine when Zelenskyy is Jewish.

"Well I think that Hitler also had Jewish origins, so it means nothing," Lavrov said. "For a long time now we've been hearing the wise Jewish people say that the biggest anti-Semites are the Jews themselves."

Minister of Foreign Affairs Yair Lapid described Lavrov’s remark as "both an unforgivable and outrageous statement as well as a terrible historical error. Jews did not murder themselves in the Holocaust. The lowest level of racism against Jews is to accuse Jews themselves of antisemitism.”

First lady Jill Biden to visit Romania, Slovakia

First Lady Jill Biden will leave for Romania and Slovakia on Thursday for a five day trip to meet with U.S. service members, embassy personnel, displaced Ukrainians, humanitarian aid workers, and educators, the White House announced. On Mother’s Day, she will meet with Ukrainian mothers and children who have been forced to flee their home country. The trip will begin with a visit to Mihail Kogalniceau Airbase in Romania, where she will meet with United States military service members. On Sunday she will meet with refugees, humanitarian aid workers in Slovakia.

On Monday, May 9, Biden will meet with Slovakia government officials before returning to the United States.

Kremlin says no rush to end war by Victory Day next week

Moscow won’t set artificial timeframes to complete its military operation in Ukraine by the Victory Day holiday on May 9, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told Italy’s Mediaset TV. Russia’s "special military operation" in Ukraine depends on the need to "mitigate risks for civilians and Russian troops," Lavrov said. The Ukraine military claimed last month that Russian soldiers were being told that the war must end by that date.

Victory Day marks Germany's formal surrender to Russia 1945 and is celebrated with parades and other events paying homage to those who died and to the war's survivors and veterans.

"Our troops won’t artificially base their activities on a specific date, including Victory Day," Lavrov said. "We will solemnly celebrate May 9 the way we always do."

Pelosi thanks Poland for heroic efforts to support Ukrainians

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi expressed gratitude to the Polish people Monday for their humanitarian aid and other support for Ukraine. Pelosi and a half dozen U.S. lawmakers met with Poland’s President Andrzej Duda and Polish lawmakers in Warsaw on Monday. The visit followed a weekend visit to Kyiv where they met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, pledging support until Russia is defeated. Pelosi called Duda “a valued partner."

“Further informed and deeply moved by our experiences throughout our engagements in Poland, our delegation will return to Washington ready to continue our work until victory is won, and Ukraine has defended Democracy for their nation and the world," Pelosi said in a statement.

Ukraine admits ‘Ghost of Kyiv’ fighter pilot is a myth

Ukrainian authorities over the weekend admitted that the fighter pilot dubbed the “Ghost of Kyiv,” whose single-handed conquests against Russian forces made the then-unnamed pilot the stuff of legends, is a myth.

“The Ghost of Kyiv is a superhero legend whose character was created by Ukrainians!” Ukraine’s air force said in Ukrainian on Facebook.

The statement came after published reports identified Maj. Stepan Tarabalka as the man behind the moniker. Tarabalka was a real pilot who died on March 13 during air combat and was posthumously awarded the title Hero of Ukraine, Ukraine’s air force said last month. But he was not the "Ghost of Kyiv," the force said in Saturday’s statement.

“The information about the death of the Ghost of #Kyiv is incorrect,” Ukraine’s air force wrote in a separate post Saturday on Twitter. “The #GhostOfKyiv is alive, it embodies the collective spirit of the highly qualified pilots of the Tactical Aviation Brigade who are successfully defending #Kyiv and the region.”

Zelenskyy says Russia is fighting a war of 'extermination'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russia of trying to exterminate his people, pointing out Sunday in his nightly address that Russian shelling had hit food, grain and fertilizer warehouses, as well as residential neighborhoods in the Kharkiv, Donbas and other regions.

“The targets they choose prove once again that the war against Ukraine is a war of extermination for the Russian army,” Zelenskyy said, adding that Russia will gain nothing from the damage but will further isolate itself from the rest of the world.

“What could be Russia’s strategic success in this war?” Zelenskyy said. “Honestly, I do not know.''

Contributing: The Associated Press

