Pelosi, Mnuchin closer to COVID-19 relief agreement: Pelosi spokesman

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House and Democratic lawmakers are closer to an agreement on coronavirus relief legislation after talks on Wednesday between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Pelosi's spokesman said in a statement.

"Today's conversation brings us closer to being able to put pen to paper to write legislation," Pelosi spokesman Drew Hammill said. Pelosi and Mnuchin plan to speak again on Thursday, he said.







(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Chris Reese)