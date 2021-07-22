Pelosi considering adding former GOP congressman as adviser to Jan. 6 committee

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Democrats are considering inviting former House Republican Rep. Denver Riggleman to serve as an adviser to the Jan. 6 select committee investigating the Capitol assault, according to sources familiar with the deliberations.

Riggleman, a former intelligence officer who lost his primary last year, has been a forceful critic of other Republicans over election-related disinformation and QAnon conspiracy theories.

Rep. Liz Cheney, picked by Pelosi to serve on the committee, has been pushing the idea even before Pelosi rejected two of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s choices on Wednesday.

Pelosi also has also been encouraged to consider inviting another Republican, Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump, to serve on the select committee, according to a source familiar with the deliberations.

Kinzinger’s office has not responded to a request for comment.

