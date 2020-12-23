Pelosi calls Trump out on veto, says he can back Democrats and get new cheques ‘done by Christmas Eve’

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) reads papers as Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-NY) (not pictured) speaks to reporters on an agreement of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) aid package on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on 20 December 2020 ((Reuters))

House speaker Nancy Pelosi has urged President Donald Trump to convince senior Republicans to agree to $2,000 (£1,477) stimulus cheques, after he said he wants the current $600 (£443.64) figure more than tripled before he signs the coronavirus relief bill.

On Tuesday night, Mr Trump posted a video to Twitter, in which he criticised Congress for only including stimulus cheques worth $600 for US citizens earning less than $75,000 (£55,454) a year, in the first coronavirus relief bill since the spring.

President Trump then indicated that he will not sign the relief bill until he is happy with the deal. If He does not sign it into law by Monday than the US government will shut down.

He called the terms of the bill a “disgrace”, while complaining that it it had “taken forever” to be passed by Congress in the video on Tuesday. The bill passed on Sunday after both Democrats and Republicans agreed to the terms, following an extension of the talks.

Mr. President, sign the bill to keep government open! Urge McConnell and McCarthy to agree with the Democratic unanimous consent request for $2,000 direct payments! This can be done by noon on Christmas Eve! — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) December 23, 2020

“Send me a suitable bill or else the next administration will have to deliver a Covid relief package and maybe that administration will be me and we will get it done,” Mr Trump added, referencing his baseless claims that he won 3 November’s election.

Responding to Mr Trump on Wednesday morning, Ms Pelosi wrote: “Mr President, sign the bill to keep government open! Urge McConnell and McCarthy to agree with the Democratic unanimous consent request for $2,000 direct payments!”

“This can be done by noon on Christmas Eve!” the House speaker added.

Ms Pelosi’s tweet on Wednesday followed one from the House speaker on Tuesday evening, when she wrote: “At last, the President has agreed to $2,000.

“Democrats are ready to bring this to the Floor this week by unanimous consent. Let's do it!”

House Democrats will attempt to pass a measure for the stimulus cheques on Thursday using unanimous consent. Under this process, the $2,000 cheques will automatically pass unless a lawmaker verbally objects to it.

Although some Republican representatives are opposed to the new figure for stimulus cheques, in order to stop it being agreed in the House, they will have to verbally object to a request from the president, according to the Daily Mail.

However, in order for the new figure to be included in the relief bill, the Senate will also have to agree to the the $2,000 stimulus cheques.

Although senators from both the Democrats and the Republicans were pushing for stimulus cheques worth $1,200 (£888.18) to be included in the relief bill, the Senate was only able to agree on $600 last week.

High-profile Republican senator Lindsey Graham initially suggested that he was against President Trump’s proposal on Tuesday, but later changed his mind, tweeting: “Appreciate the fact that speaker Pelosi supports President [Trump's] idea to increase direct payments to $2,000 per person.

“The American people are hurting and deserve relief. I know there is much bipartisan support for this idea,” he wrote, before adding: “Let's go further.”

There has so far not been any comment from either Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell or House minority leader Kevin McCarthy on Mr Trump’s request.

The Independent has contacted both Mr McConnell and Mr McCarthy’s offices for comment.

