Pelosi Calls On House To Return Early To Vote On Postal Service Legislation

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Sunday the chamber will return from its vacation early to vote on a legislation meant to limit changes to the Postal Service ahead of the presidential election in November.

The California Democrat said she would call on the House to return to the capitol in the coming days.

“Lives, livelihoods and the life of our American Democracy are under threat from the President,” Pelosi wrote in a letter to colleagues. “That is why I am calling upon the House to return to session later this week to vote on Oversight and Reform Committee Chairwoman Maloney’s ‘Delivering for America Act,’ which prohibits the Postal Service from implementing any changes to operations or level of service it had in place on January 1, 2020.”

