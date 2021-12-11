Pelletier scores twice as Broncos beat Warriors, extend winning streak to four games

SWIFT CURRENT, Sask. — Raphael Pelletier scored twice and the Swift Current Broncos extended their winning streak to four games with a 4-1 win over the Moose Jaw Warriors on Friday in the Western Hockey League.

Sam McGinley and Josh Filmon each had a goal and an assist for the Broncos (11-12-3).

Josh Hoekstra scored in the last minute of the game to spoil Isaac Poulter's shutout bid. Poulter finished with 33 saves.

Carl Tetachuk stopped 27 shots for Moose Jaw (12-13-2).

WHEAT KINGS 3 OIL KINGS 2

BRANDON, Man. — Ethan Kruger stopped 40 shots to backstop the Wheat Kings to a win over Edmonton.

Nolan Ritchie, Marcus Kallionkieli and Brett Hyland scored for Brandon (13-13-1).

Jalen Luypen and Dawson Seitz scored for the Oil Kings (19-5-3), who got 32 saves from Kolby Hay.

PATS 5 RAIDERS 2

REGINA — Tanner Howe, Layton Feist and Logan Nijhoff had power-play goals to lead the Pats over Prince Albert.

Zane Rowan and Cole Carrier also scored for Regina (11-14-0).

Carson Latimer had both goals for the Raiders (9-13-2).

HITMEN 4 BLADES 2

SASKATOON — Zac Funk scored twice to lead Calgary over the Blades.

Adam Kydd and Riley Fiddler-Schultz also scored for the Hitmen (11-9-3).

Kyle Crnkovic and Brandon Lisowsky scored for Saskatoon (13-11-1).

REBELS 3 HURRICANES 2 (OT)

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — Kalan Lind scored in overtime as Red Deer edged the Hurricanes.

Arshdeep Bains and Dallon Melin also scored for the Rebels (17-9-1).

Noah Boyko and Alex Thacker scored for Lethbridge (10-11-2).

WINTERHAWKS 4 CHIEFS 1

PORTLAND, Ore. — Dawson Pasternak had a goal and an assist as the Winterhawks beat Spokane.

Gabe Klassen, Aidan Litke and Jonah Bevingron also scored for Portland (10-104).

Cordel Larson scored for the Chiefs (6-13-3).

COUGARS 3 ROCKETS 2

KELOWNA, B.C. — Viliam Kmec had the game-winning goal and added an assist as Prince George edged the Rockets.

Connor Bowie and Craig Armstrong also scored for the Cougars (9-14-0).

Andrew Cristall and Max Graham scored for Kelowna (11-8-3).

THUNDERBIRDS 6 BLAZERS 1

KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Henrik Rybinski had a goal and two assists to lead Seattle over the Blazers.

Tyrel Bauer, Jeremy Hanzel, Lucas Ciona, Sam Popowich and Reid Schaefer also scored for Seattle (15-6-3).

Josh Pillar scored for Kamloops (18-5-0).





AMERICANS 7 SILVERTIPS 5

KENNEWICK, Wash, — Sasha Mutala scored three goals to lead Tri-City over Everett.

Lukas Dragicevic had two goals and an assist for the Americans (6-12-3), while Marc Lajoie and Jake Sloan also scored.

Matthew Ng, Niko Huuhtanen, Dexter Whittle, Jackson Berezowski and Michal Gut scored for the Silvertips (19-4-2).





ROYALS 4 GIANTS 3

VANCOUVER — Gannon Laroque scored with just over two minutes left to go in regulation as Victoria defeated the Giants.

Brayden Schuurman, Bailey Peach and Keanu Derungs also scored for the Royals (7-11-3).

Fabian Lysell had two goals for Vancouver (13-9-1), while Mazden Leslie also scored.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 10, 2021.

The Canadian Press