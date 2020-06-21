Pell publisher asks for donations to offset cardinal's legal costs

Cardinal George Pell was accused of covering up allegations of paedophilia against other priests - Mark Dadswell/Reuters

The publisher of George Pell’s prison diary has asked for donations to give the Australian cardinal “appropriate advances” to offset the costs of his long-running legal battles.

Cardinal Pell had convictions for child abuse overturned by the High Court in early April after serving 13 months in prison.

Editor with Catholic publisher Ignatius Press, Rev. Joseph Fessio, sent an email to subscribers asking for the donations, AAP and SBS reported.

Rev. Fessio told AAP “I’ve read half so far, and it is wonderful reading”, and predicted the diary would become a “spiritual classic.”

A protester holding placards opposing the Catholic Church outside one of George Pell's hearings at the Australian Supreme Court - ASANKA BRENDON RATNAYAKE/AFP

The first instalment of the 1,000-page diary on his trials, life in solitary confinement, the Church, politics and sports is likely be published in Spring 2021, and will be followed by two or three more volumes.

After the High Court decision overturning Cardinal Pell’s convictions, the Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse released material that had been withheld in order not to prejudice the outcome of the appeal.

The inquiry repeatedly rejected the Cardinal's evidence to them about the extent of his knowledge that other priests were paedophiles, finding that many of his submissions in regards to what he knew about offending in Ballarat and Melbourne were “implausible”, “inconceivable” or “not tenable”.

Australian investigative journalist and author Louise Milligan, who has reported and written extensively on Cardinal Pell, including an award-winning book, wrote on social media: “Has Ignatius Press read unredacted and forensic report of Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse findings on this man’s knowledge of paedophile clergy who destroyed 100s of children’s lives? If not, why not? Is it ethical to derive profit from this man?”