We Like Pelikan International Corporation Berhad's (KLSE:PELIKAN) Returns And Here's How They're Trending

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. And in light of that, the trends we're seeing at Pelikan International Corporation Berhad's (KLSE:PELIKAN) look very promising so lets take a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Pelikan International Corporation Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.22 = RM170m ÷ (RM1.2b - RM455m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, Pelikan International Corporation Berhad has an ROCE of 22%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Commercial Services industry average of 8.2%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Pelikan International Corporation Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Pelikan International Corporation Berhad, check out these free graphs here.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Pelikan International Corporation Berhad Tell Us?

Pelikan International Corporation Berhad is showing promise given that its ROCE is trending up and to the right. Looking at the data, we can see that even though capital employed in the business has remained relatively flat, the ROCE generated has risen by 177% over the last five years. So our take on this is that the business has increased efficiencies to generate these higher returns, all the while not needing to make any additional investments. The company is doing well in that sense, and it's worth investigating what the management team has planned for long term growth prospects.

On a related note, the company's ratio of current liabilities to total assets has decreased to 37%, which basically reduces it's funding from the likes of short-term creditors or suppliers. So shareholders would be pleased that the growth in returns has mostly come from underlying business performance.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, we're delighted to see that Pelikan International Corporation Berhad has been able to increase efficiencies and earn higher rates of return on the same amount of capital. Given the stock has declined 33% in the last five years, this could be a good investment if the valuation and other metrics are also appealing. So researching this company further and determining whether or not these trends will continue seems justified.

Like most companies, Pelikan International Corporation Berhad does come with some risks, and we've found 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

