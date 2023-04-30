Pelikan International Corporation Berhad (KLSE:PELIKAN) Is Experiencing Growth In Returns On Capital

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Pelikan International Corporation Berhad's (KLSE:PELIKAN) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Pelikan International Corporation Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.12 = RM91m ÷ (RM1.2b - RM421m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Therefore, Pelikan International Corporation Berhad has an ROCE of 12%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 8.1% generated by the Commercial Services industry.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Pelikan International Corporation Berhad, check out these free graphs here.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Pelikan International Corporation Berhad Tell Us?

Pelikan International Corporation Berhad's ROCE growth is quite impressive. The figures show that over the last five years, ROCE has grown 35% whilst employing roughly the same amount of capital. So it's likely that the business is now reaping the full benefits of its past investments, since the capital employed hasn't changed considerably. It's worth looking deeper into this though because while it's great that the business is more efficient, it might also mean that going forward the areas to invest internally for the organic growth are lacking.

Our Take On Pelikan International Corporation Berhad's ROCE

As discussed above, Pelikan International Corporation Berhad appears to be getting more proficient at generating returns since capital employed has remained flat but earnings (before interest and tax) are up. And a remarkable 105% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

On a final note, we've found 2 warning signs for Pelikan International Corporation Berhad that we think you should be aware of.

