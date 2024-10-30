Hoops Hype and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.

Pelicans vs. Warriors: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The New Orleans Pelicans play against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center

The New Orleans Pelicans are spending $88,369,116 per win while the Golden State Warriors are spending $59,470,524 per win

Game Time: 10:00 PM EDT on Wednesday October 30, 2024

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: NBC Sports Bay Area

Away TV: Gulf Coast Sports & Entertainment Network

Home Radio: 95.7 The Game

Away Radio: WWL 870 AM

