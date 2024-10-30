Pelicans vs. Warriors: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest
The New Orleans Pelicans play against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center
The New Orleans Pelicans are spending $88,369,116 per win while the Golden State Warriors are spending $59,470,524 per win
Game Time: 10:00 PM EDT on Wednesday October 30, 2024
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: N/A
Home TV: NBC Sports Bay Area
Away TV: Gulf Coast Sports & Entertainment Network
Home Radio: 95.7 The Game
Away Radio: WWL 870 AM
This article originally appeared on Hoops Hype: Pelicans vs. Warriors: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest