Pelicans vs. Raptors: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest
The New Orleans Pelicans play against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena
The New Orleans Pelicans are spending $14,829,648 per win while the Toronto Raptors are spending $12,611,090 per win
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Monday January 27, 2025
Broadcast Info
National TV: N/A
Home TV: N/A
Away TV: GCSEN / WVUE
Home Radio: N/A
Away Radio: WWL 870 AM
