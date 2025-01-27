Hoops Hype and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.

Pelicans vs. Raptors: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The New Orleans Pelicans play against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena

The New Orleans Pelicans are spending $14,829,648 per win while the Toronto Raptors are spending $12,611,090 per win

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Monday January 27, 2025

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A

Home TV: N/A

Away TV: GCSEN / WVUE

Home Radio: N/A

Away Radio: WWL 870 AM

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

