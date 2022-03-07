Pelicans vs. Nuggets: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The New Orleans Pelicans (27-36) play against the Denver Nuggets (26-26) at Ball Arena

Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Sunday March 6, 2022

New Orleans Pelicans 108, Denver Nuggets 101 (Q4 05:50)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Will Barton (left ankle sprain) is questionable to return. – 10:08 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner

What a huge shot by Devonte’ Graham.

Every time it looks like Denver is about to claw within striking distance, the Pels have pushed back out.

And Ingram will be checking back in shortly. – 10:05 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

A lot of variance going against the Nuggets today. 5 techs. Bad bounces. Injury. – 10:03 PM

Michael Pina @MichaelVPina

Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs

Barton’s gotta come out. That ankle is a problem. Jokic every time down now, please. – 10:02 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Will Barton just went back into the tunnel with Denver’s medical team. Sprained his left ankle pretty bad a few minutes ago. – 10:02 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

Barton has come out of the game after a take foul. Denver absolutely needs him and if he is out with a left ankle issue, that could be bad.

Entering tonight, Denver is two games up on the 7th-seeded T-Wolves. – 10:02 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

The Pelicans are +60 in the third quarter since the All-Star break including tonight. – 10:01 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Rockets are last in the NBA in defensive rating, but have been ninth since the All-Star break. And that’s with games against the Clippers twice, the Jazz, Nuggets and Grizzlies since the game in Orlando. – 10:00 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

David Adelman bringing Nikola Jokic back into the game at the 10:23 mark of the fourth. Way ahead of schedule. – 9:58 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Another tech. This time on Bryn Forbes. CJ misses it. – 9:57 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Another technical for Denver.

This one of Brynn Forbes for punching the ball. – 9:57 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Bryn gets a T for smashing the ball with his fist. #Nuggets doing themselves no favors.

Acting head coach putting Jokic and Barton back in with 10:23 left. – 9:57 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

BRYN 3️⃣🙌 pic.twitter.com/bUzOmo6f9R – 9:56 PM

Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs

Checking out NO-DEN. Pels are much improved and Ingram has been playing out of his mind post ASB. DEN falls behind by 10+ once Jokic leaves the game, making the case, yet again, why he is the MVP. – 9:55 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

Brandon Ingram in the first quarter: 0-6, 0 points, 1 assist

Brandon Ingram in the second and third quarters: 9-12, 31 points, 8 assists – 9:54 PM

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

#Pelicans have won their third quarters since the All-Star break by a total of 1,816 points #analytics – 9:54 PM

Adam Mares @Adam_Mares

Nuggets were up 75-74 with 3:50 left when Jokic checked out. Finished the quarter down 94-84 and Malone ejected. – 9:54 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

LET’S GOOOO #WBD pic.twitter.com/zn8C8T86MF – 9:53 PM

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Brandon Ingram has 31 points and 9 assists three quarters in. Just making the right play over and over. – 9:53 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Nuggets led by 21 points in the first half, but then fell apart on defense. Brandon Ingram’s up to 31 after Aaron Gordon held him scoreless in the first quarter. Denver now trails by 10 entering the fourth and in need of a Jokic takeover. – 9:53 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

End of the 3rd: Pelicans 94, Nuggets 84

Ingram 31 pts (17 in the 3rd) & 9 assts

McCollum 17 pts

Valanciunas 13 pts & 12 rebs

BI dominated the 3rd and helped the Pels build a 10-point lead (with some help from Michael Malone’s ejection). Pels have won the last 2 quarters 75-49. – 9:52 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

12 to close. pic.twitter.com/8Sq8VxvoMK – 9:52 PM

Adam Mares @Adam_Mares

Complete meltdown for the Nuggets in the 3rd. – 9:52 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

Brandon Ingram with the double #AlwaysHeave tonight because the first one went so well.

The second… did not. – 9:51 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Michael Singer @msinger

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner

Took the Pelicans +12.5 live in the 1Q avalanche.

Very much regretting not pounding a +550 moneyline. These guys are legit. – 9:51 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

The Nuggets are completely unwound. – 9:49 PM

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

Aaron Gordon doing the Cupid shuffle out there isn’t worth getting ejected over but #Pelicans will gladly take the free throws – 9:49 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Michael Malone just got tossed. Was irate over Aaron Gordon getting called for a travel on his last drive attempt. Thought it was a good call in real time. – 9:48 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

You know your coach is wilding when Boogie has to come over and calm him down – 9:48 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

A walk called on Aaron Gordon. FINALLY. – 9:48 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

This was a successful 3-point attempt by Brandon Ingram. pic.twitter.com/EQnYq5kpgk – 9:46 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

WILLY BUCKETS

📺: @BallySportsNO

📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/ujflShbgnc – 9:46 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Pelicans lead. – 9:44 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto

(whispers) The Grizzlies are 3-4 over their past 7 games.

Here’s hoping Dillon Brooks is back in the lineup Tuesday against New Orleans. Team needs a spark. – 9:40 PM

Adam Mares @Adam_Mares

Aaron Gordon can be among the league’s best cutters, rebounders and defenders if he wants to be. That’s who he is. The three point shot just isn’t that important for him unless he settles for it as much as he has recently. – 9:38 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Aaron Gordon has been the best player on the floor in the 3rd quarter – 9:38 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Memphis unexpectedly loses to the Houston Rockets, so the Jazz end tonight::::

One game behind in the loss column to Memphis

Two behind in the loss column to Golden State

Two ahead in the loss column of Dallas with one tomorrow

Three ahead of Denver in the loss column – 9:36 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Aaron Gordon is a man possessed right now. – 9:36 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Nuggets shot selection this quarters has been abysmal. Settle after settle after settle. – 9:35 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

What a block at the rim by Aaron Gordon. – 9:35 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Like AD said, “B.I.’s on the GRILL” 👨‍🍳 pic.twitter.com/RIqv7CUyI3 – 9:34 PM

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Man, I need someone to find the tape of Herb Jones playing in the secondary in peewee football. – 9:33 PM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

Per my Pelicans media contract I am required to say Brandon Ingram is cooking – 9:33 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

good stuff JV

📺: @BallySportsNO

📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/wIFxUV9QZq – 9:30 PM

The Ringer @ringernba

This should be worth 4 points for Brandon Ingram 😳😂

(📼 @NBA)

pic.twitter.com/3v3g14pg0i – 9:28 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Some really great possessions from Will Barton on both ends to start this quarter. Doing lots of little things. – 9:25 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Foul trouble will be an issue for the Nuggets this half. Aaron Gordon has 3 fouls. So does Boogie (and a tech). – 9:21 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

What is your @sociosUSA Top Moment of the First Half? – 9:20 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Adam Mares @Adam_Mares

AG had some great defense on Brandon Ingram in the first quarter but got into foul trouble. Nuggets defense struggled after that.

Jokic with 14-6-5-1-3 at the half.

Nuggets up 62-57. – 9:09 PM

Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson

Rocky 1st half but Nuggets lead 62-57 going into the halftime intermission after Ingrams half-court fling that goes in.

Jokic with a pedestrian 14 pts, 6 rebs, 5 ast, Morris & Hyland with 9 points apiece & Gordon with 8 pts

If you’re Malone, what’s your message to the team? – 9:09 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Halftime rotations for the Nuggets as they lead the Pelicans 62-57.

-Joker +12 in 19 minutes. 14-6-5-1-3. He’s been mostly fantastic on both ends

-Bones also mostly great. Couple loud mistakes but he and JMyke carried the bench

-Ingram has 14, but just 2 on AG on FTs pic.twitter.com/MHCQhNosRH – 9:08 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

HALF: Nuggets 62, Pels 57

– CJ: 15p, 3r, 3a

– Ingram: 14p, 5a

– JV: 6p, 7r

– Jose: 6p, 2/2 3P

Pels: 47.8 FG%, 7/12 3P, 6/9 FT

Nuggets: 59.0 FG%, 7/16 3P, 9/12 FT – 9:08 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

THAT SHOT 😱

Closing the gap! pic.twitter.com/ozHEyMyoNE – 9:08 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

End of the 1st half: Nuggets 62, Pels 57

McCollum 15 pts (6-8 FG)

Ingram 14 pts & 5 assts

Valanciunas 6 pts & 7 rebs

Pels came back with a strong 2nd quarter after falling behind by 21 early. McCollum and Ingram have been really good. NOLA has to find some production elsewhere – 9:08 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

hook shot at half court? yeah why not pic.twitter.com/tRosg2L0Bw – 9:08 PM

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Pels have gotta feel really good the deficit is 5. Brandon Ingram scored 14 points in the second quarter. Those Jose Alvarado 3s were big. – 9:07 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

Pelicans with a great second quarter to cut the lead from 21 to as little as 3.

They go into halftime down just 5 after Brandon Ingram’s nonchalant half court heave. – 9:07 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

NBA boxscore says: B. Ingram 45′ 3PT Turnaround (14 PTS)

Uhh, no justice! Incredible shot!!

Pelicans trail the Nuggets 62-57 at halftime. – 9:07 PM

Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner

BRANDON INGRAM

ALWAYS HEAVE – 9:07 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Michael Singer @msinger

Brandon Ingram just slung the ball from halfcourt and drained it to beat the first-half buzzer.

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Brandon Ingram was NOT looking at the rim on that halfcourt heave. What a shot. – 9:06 PM

Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner

One thing the Pelicans do pretty consistently is push back from big deficits. – 9:02 PM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

Jose Alvarado not getting minutes for like 4 straight games before the ASB remains baffling – 9:01 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Jose Alvarado and Brandon Ingram have combined for 13 of the last 17 points to bring the Pelicans from 18 down to just 6 over the last 5+ minutes. 🔥 – 9:00 PM

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Jose Alvarado is gonna sell a lot of those hoodies. – 8:59 PM

Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs

I would love the Nuggets to finish these Jokic passes, please. New Orleans is cutting this lead down with no one willing to make a shot or hold onto the ball. – 8:59 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Down to 6 lol. This Pelicans team is really good. Nuggets keep bricking Jokić dimes. – 8:58 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs

Bones Hyland’s feel for the pro game improves every week. Extremely impressive. His weakness right now is finishing from 2, but as he gets his body right for playing against those big bodies that’ll improve too. – 8:55 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

stepback 💰

📺: @BallySportsNO

📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/sseQK825nC – 8:55 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

AGAIN 🤯😮‍💨🙌🤩👏😧🤝👊 pic.twitter.com/bGdnurKyEH – 8:51 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Bones whips a pass to J-Myke in the paint for a dunk.

Pels call TO, and Barton jumps off the bench with “goggles” on at Bones.

Meanwhile, JaMychal continues feasting inside. – 8:49 PM

Adam Mares @Adam_Mares

Bones is out here slinging it. Some great dimes in his 7 minutes so far tonight. – 8:48 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

DeMarcus Cousins argued that offensive foul call (his third foul in five minutes) all the way back to Denver’s sideline. Michael Malone stepped in and pushed him towards the bench so he didn’t pick up a technical. Cousins kept arguing. He now owes the league another $2,000. – 8:47 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Bones has played really well so far. Playing with great feel and pace. – 8:47 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

DeMarcus Cousins was whistled for his third foul on a screen and then just received a technical from the bench. – 8:45 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

JaMychal Green just Big Body Benz’d the Pels’ frontcourt.

CC @MarkJonesESPN – 8:44 PM

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

Denver’s Michael Malone may be the league’s leader in Angry Timeouts™️ #Pelicans get him to call one after Naji cuts for an uncontested layup. New Orleans starting to settle in after a very rough start – 8:42 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Pelicans score on first three possessions to start 2nd quarter to reduce deficit to 37-27.

– Devonte triple

– CJ And-one

– Naji cut & easy lay-in – 8:41 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

2️⃣+1️⃣ for CJ

📺: @BallySportsNO

📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/Exbh8IhqYs – 8:41 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

#Nuggets‘ 21-point first quarter lead already down to 10. Denver doesn’t exactly have a great track record of holding big leads. – 8:39 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

End of 1st*: Nuggets 35, Pelicans 19

McCollum 7 pts

Hayes 4 pts & 3 rebs

Ingram 0-6 FG

Pels fell behind by 21 almost immediately in this one. They’re gonna need BI and the bench to wake up to make this one respectable. – 8:37 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

12 down 💪 pic.twitter.com/IYhdDWxMXv – 8:37 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

End of Q1

#WBD | @TaxAct pic.twitter.com/EaVLTE3NKu – 8:37 PM

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

#Pelicans scored 28+ points in 10 straight quarters (H/T to longtime ace TV statistician Tommy Cooper), but only had 13 with about a minute left in 1Q. Den takes 35-19 lead end 1Q – 8:36 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

I used to cover the Bulls back in 2015. Will never forget Tony Snell’s nickname coined by Joakim Noah:

“Snelly Cat.” – 8:35 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

That was an All-NBA caliber defensive quarter from Aaron Gordon on Brandon Ingram — the type of lockdown effort we haven’t seen a ton from him lately. Gordon did pick up two fouls but held Ingram to 0-6 shooting with a turnover. – 8:35 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

three ball for Tony 👌

📺: @BallySportsNO

📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/04aEghxq9V – 8:35 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Aaron Gordon is bullying Brandon Ingram this quarter. – 8:30 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Looking for the Pelicans post All-Star break team through nearly the first 10 minutes of action pic.twitter.com/a1kNSwecu2 – 8:29 PM

Christian Clark @cclark_13

It’s always hilarious to see Jokic control a game when he’s not even taking it out of first gear. – 8:28 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

The Pels are getting torched by Denver’s ball movement. All five Nuggets starters have made at least two shots already.

Meanwhile, BI is off to an 0-5 start. Aaron Gordon is doing a good job against him, but Ingram needs to get downhill more often. – 8:28 PM

Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner

The Nuggets come out swinging, scoring practically every possession.

Pels are ice cold. Willie Green calls his second timeout.

Denver up 30-13. – 8:28 PM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

Is the nightlife good in Denver? – 8:27 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

This one looks like the exact opposite of Friday night’s contest for New Orleans. – 8:27 PM

Adam Mares @Adam_Mares

Best opening stint from the starting lineup in awhile. And against a very good Pelicans starting unit.

13-30 Nuggets. – 8:27 PM

Adam Mares @Adam_Mares

Monte Morris and Jokic are so good at finding and forcing switches. Phenomenal chemistry on inverted screens, slips, and PnRs. – 8:26 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

#Nuggets with nine assists on 10 made field goals. Tons of unselfish passing going on right now, and Joker already with four dimes. Denver up 26-13. – 8:25 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

It’s 21-9, and the Nuggets defense looks fantastic. – 8:23 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Poku has blocked Jokic, KAT and Gobert in back to back to back games. – 8:22 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Michael Malone teaching moment with Bones. A defensive stance? pic.twitter.com/nYjEUQSjEy – 8:20 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

The best shooter in Denver Nuggets history opens 2-2 from 3-point range. Nuggets look focused tonight. – 8:19 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Nuggets have come out with plenty of intensity and attention to detail tonight. Pelicans burned them last game, and the Nuggets are clearly taking them seriously. – 8:18 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Will Barton heard Jamal was coming for his record and started bombing. Barton knocks down two 3-pointers in the first five minutes tonight. – 8:17 PM

Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto

Will Barton’s out to create some separation in the record books. He hits his first two 3s. Nuggets up 13-9 five minutes into the first. – 8:16 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

big man lob 💪 pic.twitter.com/5lkdXqk7i6 – 8:16 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Christian Clark @cclark_13

The Jaxson Hayes hook shot is looking right lately. – 8:12 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Game time.

#Pelicans | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/dBRvcbnPSM – 8:02 PM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

New Gran Turismo is good.

Now time for the Pelicans – 8:00 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Download the official Pelicans app presented by @Verizon to keep up with game highlights, photos, stats and more >> nba.com/pelicans/mobil… 📲 – 7:58 PM

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

My favorite random thing about this next month is Grizzlies and Pelicans execs scoreboard-watching otherwise meaningless Wizards games because of the implications for the Lakers’ pick (1-10 Pelicans, 11-30 Griz). Washington will be one game ahead of L.A. with a win tonight. – 7:57 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

perfecting the craft 🏀 pic.twitter.com/3BcqrVzwIC – 7:55 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Zeke Nnaji getting healthy is good for Denver. He gives Denver another perimeter oriented big man option that has proven to be helpful.

I also think, based on Malone’s pregame comments, that he’s out of the rotation. – 7:53 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Coming off a dud in Denver, Sengun doing a lot well early. had a slick drive, three quick, slick assists. – 7:46 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

My March Madness and yours may not be the same.

Yours: I’m pretty excited to put together this NCAA bracket.

Mine: Did Tony Snell go another full year without missing a free throw?

(His last miss was March 12, 2019.) – 7:43 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Adam Mares @Adam_Mares

Pregame lounge is LIVE. Come join.

✅ Jokic back!

✅ Should Malone try Boogie-Jokic together?

✅ Nuggets begin 4 games in 5 days

youtube.com/watch?v=Bwu994… – 7:29 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Make your Pelicans Pick N’ Roll predictions before halftime for a shot at a $200 team shop gift card courtesy of @CaesarsRewards !💰

Check it out on the home page of the Pelicans app: https://t.co/2LbNOG6ixX pic.twitter.com/3OXV7O7UjK – 7:29 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Let us know 👇👇 – 7:22 PM

Katy Winge @katywinge

Look who else is back!! We get @ChrisMarlowe AND Nikola Jokić once again tonight. It’s going to be a great night Nuggets Nation 😎 pic.twitter.com/ab36AHTFV2 – 7:18 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Katy Winge @katywinge

I know it’s a snowy day in Denver. But I haven’t done this in a while…

Two tickets to tonight’s game vs the Pelicans, tip off at 6pm to the first correct answer:

There are 5 centers in the NBA with 30+ point games this season…

Embiid, Towns, Turner and who are the other two? – 7:12 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Bogey stripped as he dribbles the ball on the Jazz’s first play, kind of like a helpful sitcom flashback to the NOP game – 7:11 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Nuggets announce Nikola Jokic, Austin Rivers and Zeke Nnaji are all available for tonight. – 7:01 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Nikola Jokic, Austin Rivers, Zeke Nnaji are all available tonight vs. New Orleans, Nuggets announce. Nnaji has missed the last eight games with knee soreness. – 7:00 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

📍 Denver

#UltraDrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/Vy24E9Iy1C – 6:59 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

For tonight:

Nikola Jokic – non-Covid illness – AVAILABLE

Austin Rivers – non-Covid illness – AVAILABLE

Zeke Nnaji – bilateral knee soreness – AVAILABLE pic.twitter.com/Qk6uHgbmSz – 6:58 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Jeff Green and Larry Nance Jr. catching up. They spent time together on the 17-18 Cavs Finals team.

Time flies. pic.twitter.com/15hjeHf1f2 – 6:42 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Watch Live: Willie Green

#Pelicans | @verizon twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 6:30 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

I also asked Malone about the defense Denver played on Ingram last game (at the level) that reduced Ingram’s shooting efficiency but opened up passing lanes.

He said he didn’t think the Nuggets are at the level ENOUGH with their bigs. That will probably be a point of focus. – 6:28 PM

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Nuggets coach Michael Malone said he showed his team the scores of the Pelicans’ last 4 games. “It’s not just 4-0. It’s 4-0 and they’re winning by 30 points a night.” – 6:26 PM

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

Brandon Ingram had 12 assists and only 1 turnover in Feb. 4 win at Denver. Michael Malone described that game as the “Herbert Jones Highlight Film in transition” due to all of the fast-break scores the rookie converted – 6:25 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Michael Malone was very complimentary of Herb Jones and his ability to impact the game in so many different ways. Pointed out the steals numbers the Pelicans were getting were “off the charts” the last four games.

Denver’s gonna need to focus up on Herb. – 6:23 PM

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

Michael Malone said “that’s the expectation” that Nikola Jokic will play vs. #Pelicans. Said Jokic is feeling much better compared to Friday, when Jokic sat out game vs. Rockets due to illness – 6:18 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Nikola Jokic is expected to play tonight vs. New Orleans, Michael Malone says. – 6:16 PM

Katy Winge @katywinge

Nikola Jokić (probable with non Covid related sickness) is warming up at his normal time ahead of Nuggets vs Pelicans tonight pic.twitter.com/CVAveQfSZ1 – 6:10 PM

Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto

Nikola Jokic, who’s probable for tonight’s game against New Orleans with a non-COVID illness, just took the court for his regular pregame shooting session. – 6:09 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Nikola Jokic just walked out on the court for his typical pre-game shooting workout. Good sign for his availability tonight. – 6:08 PM

Katy Winge @katywinge

The Pelicans are out here warming up early, no Nuggets players yet. So @pawsthemusic is blasting Celine Dion.

Setting the tone behind the scenes 😂 pic.twitter.com/pOMLYkaFtm – 6:04 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Aaron Gordon is playing the best basketball of his career. Nikola Jokic helped him get there.

“Jok’s IQ is through the roof,” Gordon told @denverpost. “He’s a basketball savant. Just genius. It’s great talking to him, understanding how he sees the game.”

denverpost.com/2022/03/06/nug… – 4:57 PM

