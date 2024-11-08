Hoops Hype and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.

Pelicans vs. Magic: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

.

The New Orleans Pelicans play against the Orlando Magic at Kia Center

The New Orleans Pelicans are spending $59,798,839 per win while the Orlando Magic are spending $50,505,410 per win

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Friday November 8, 2024

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A

Home TV: FanDuel Sports Network - Florida

Away TV: GCSEN

Home Radio: 104.5 The Beat

Away Radio: WWL 870 AM

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

This article originally appeared on Hoops Hype: Pelicans vs. Magic: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest