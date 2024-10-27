Pelicans vs. Blazers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The New Orleans Pelicans play against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center

The New Orleans Pelicans are spending $88,369,116 per win while the Portland Trail Blazers have not won any games

Game Time: 6:00 PM EDT on Sunday October 27, 2024

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: KATU 2.1 / KATU 2.2

Away TV: Gulf Coast Sports & Entertainment Network

Home Radio: Rip City Radio 620

Away Radio: WWL 870 AM / 105.3 FM

This article originally appeared on Hoops Hype: Pelicans vs. Blazers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest