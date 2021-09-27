Pelicans star Zion Williamson suffered fractured right foot in offseason workout

Ben Rohrbach
·1 min read
Pelicans star Zion Williamson is expected back for the start of the regular season after breaking his right foot in the offseason. (Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson fractured his right foot during an offseason workout prior to summer league in early August, vice president of basketball operations David Griffin said on media day.

Williamson underwent surgery. The Pelicans hope he will be ready for the start of the regular season.

The recent No. 1 overall pick averaged 27 points (on 60/33/68 shooting splits), 7.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 33.2 minutes per game over 61 appearances last season, earning his first All-Star Game appearance.

