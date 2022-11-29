Pelicans play the Raptors for cross-conference game

Toronto Raptors (11-9, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (12-8, third in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: OG Anunoby and the Toronto Raptors take on Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans in out-of-conference action.

The Pelicans are 7-3 on their home court. New Orleans is fourth in the Western Conference with 54.9 points per game in the paint led by Williamson averaging 17.3.

The Raptors are 3-7 on the road. Toronto has a 4-5 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonas Valanciunas is averaging 12.9 points and 9.1 rebounds for the Pelicans. Williamson is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

Gary Trent Jr. averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Raptors, scoring 16.1 points while shooting 31.0% from beyond the arc. Anunoby is averaging 19 points, six rebounds and 2.4 steals over the past 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pelicans: 7-3, averaging 114.8 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.8 points per game.

Raptors: 5-5, averaging 108.2 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.9 points.

INJURIES: Pelicans: E.J. Liddell: out (right knee), Brandon Ingram: day to day (toe), CJ McCollum: day to day (health and safety protocols), Naji Marshall: day to day (illness), Larry Nance Jr.: day to day (shoulder).

Raptors: Otto Porter Jr.: out (toe), Precious Achiuwa: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press