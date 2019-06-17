Pelicans' Julius Randle expected to decline player option, report says

It appears like Julius Randle will test free agency.

The Pelicans big man is expected to decline his $9 million player option this offseason, according to a report from The Athletic, which cites unidentified league sources.

Pelicans‘ Julius Randle is not picking up his $9M player option for next season and will enter unrestricted free agency, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Randle is coming off his best NBA season (21.4 PPG, 8.7 RPG, 34.4 percent from 3-point range on 195 attempts). — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 17, 2019

The 24-year-old is coming off a career year. He averaged 21.4 points and 8.7 rebounds per game with New Orleans this past season.

Randle left the Lakers in free agency after 2017-18. His two-year, $18 million deal with the Pelicans was meant to give him another shot at free agency in the summer of 2019 after he proved himself in New Orleans, according to an ESPN Was very important for Randle to get another shot in free agency next summer if he wants it. https://t.co/wPXMzJJOXf — Zach Lowe (@ZachLowe_NBA) July 2, 2018 " target="_blank"> report last year.

The Pelicans agreed to send Anthony Davis to the Lakers on Saturday in exchange for Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart and three first-round draft picks, including the No. 4 pick in the 2019 draft.

They are also expected to select Duke star Zion Williamson with the No. 1 pick on June 20.

Williamson has drawn comparisons to Randle, who is taller by two inches at 6-9 but is also more than 30 lbs lighter. It's unclear how New Orleans will proceed, as it will have two undersized, athletic, left-handed forwards on the roster if they keep both.

Nevertheless, New Orleans has plenty of options.