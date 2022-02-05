Pelicans interested in Kevin Huerter

Briand Windhorst on Pelicans: From what I understand, they have talked to the Blazers about CJ McCollum, they have talked to the Kings about De’Aaron Fox, they have talked to the Rockets about Eric Gordon, they have talked to the Hawks about Kevin Huerter, probably more than I don’t know about. Pelicans are buying.’

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

Hawks starters for tonight:

Trae Young

Kevin Huerter

De’Andre Hunter

John Collins

Clint Capela – 7:12 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Collins is in and starts for Hawks, along with Young, Huerter, Capela and Hunter.

Usuals for Raps. – 7:12 PM

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Nate McMillan praised Kevin Huerter, not just for his offensive performance, but also for taking the assignment of guarding Devin Booker when De’Andre Hunter got into foul trouble. – 10:10 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

De’Andre Hunter returned on January 12.

Kevin Huerter went on the starting lineup on January 15.

The Hawks are 8-1 since January 17. pic.twitter.com/R9i99iHKhI – 9:51 PM

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner

Hawks up 100-91 over the Suns entering the fourth quarter.

Young: 34/5, 13/20 FG

Huerter: 17, 6/11 FG

Collins: 13/8, 5/8 FG

Hawks shooting 18/33 from 3, Suns shooting 8/25 from 3 – 9:14 PM

Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA

Swapping Huerter and Bogdanovic in the starting lineup was a great decision. – 9:01 PM

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner

Hawks up 64-61 over the Suns at halftime.

Young: 16/3, 7/11 FG

Huerter/Hunter: 12 each

Collins: 10, 4/5 FG

Hawks shot 56 percent from the floor, 11/20 from 3. Suns shot 54 percent from the floor, 6/17 from 3 – 8:30 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Oof Payton gambles on a pass to give Huerter space and then catches the ball out of bounds. Those are the types of plays that really hurt when you have a limited impact. Gotta be clean if it’s a low usage role. – 8:13 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Huerter for 3. #Suns down 8. – 8:12 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Kevin Huerter lost his dribble for a TO, then came right back with some good defense (PHX scored anyway, better offense) and two threes in a :30-second span. – 8:10 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Williams does not go with The Stagger tonight and his reserves made it work with some good defense. Huerter hits a tough 3 tho and then get another one off the bounce the next time down. Williams takes a timeout. – 8:10 PM

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

Photos came out super serious, but the episode will be really funny + insightful, I promise 😂 Kevin Huerter (AKA K’Von/Red Velvet) was an amazing guest.

Tune in TOMORROW to hear it – yes, the @ajc’s Hawks Report is going to 2 episodes a week 🥳

Spotify: https://t.co/AKkgY5edva pic.twitter.com/0xGXfOoJbl – 6:38 PM

The Pelicans are on the lookout for a “big-name guard” according to Windhorst, who named CJ McCollum, De’Aaron Fox and Eric Gordon as trade targets. “They look like they’re going to be buyers but we don’t know what’s happening with Zion,” he added. “The Pelicans have been really aggressive trying to add a guard.” -via FOXSports.com / February 4, 2022

According to sources close to the Pelicans, the team is heading into the deadline as a buyer focusing on the 2022-23 campaign. Zion Williamson, who has yet to play this year with a foot injury, is eligible for an extension this offseason. The team apparently views McCollum as the potentially ideal veteran scorer and leader to play alongside Brandon Ingram and Williamson. -via Bleacher Report / February 1, 2022

Several executives view McCollum as a negative asset based on his salary ($100 million through 2023-24), size (6’3″) and age (30). But that may be an opportunity for the Pelicans to add one of the league’s best professional scorers at a diminished price. If so, New Orleans would be required to send out at least $24.6 million in outgoing salary. -via Bleacher Report / February 1, 2022