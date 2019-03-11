Pelicans fans clearly don't support team's birthday message to Anthony Davis

The social media crew in New Orleans had to know this wouldn't end well.

Anthony Davis celebrated his 26th birthday on Monday, so the Pelicans sent out a standard birthday message from the team's official Twitter account. Pretty harmless, right?

Except for that whole part about Davis requesting a trade and the saga derailing New Orleans' season. That made Pelicans fans fire off some understandably emotional replies.

At least take this opportunity to promote the YouTube channel?

The Pelicans also made the mistake of not disabling Instagram comments. Here's a sampling...

anthony-davis-instagram-031119-ftr.jpg
Only 13 more games to go! Sorry, Pelicans fans.

