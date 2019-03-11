Pelicans fans clearly don't support team's birthday message to Anthony Davis
The social media crew in New Orleans had to know this wouldn't end well.
Anthony Davis celebrated his 26th birthday on Monday, so the Pelicans sent out a standard birthday message from the team's official Twitter account. Pretty harmless, right?
Happy Birthday @AntDavis23! pic.twitter.com/OkfdbgrVGu
Except for that whole part about Davis requesting a trade and the saga derailing New Orleans' season. That made Pelicans fans fire off some understandably emotional replies.
Why would we wish happy birthday to a guy that has repeatedly disrespected our city and the people here? I didn't even know had birthdays. pic.twitter.com/sBxSMc7Qrh
At least take this opportunity to promote the YouTube channel?
Here for the replies?! Make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel https://t.co/Z0bE6DAz82
The Pelicans also made the mistake of not disabling Instagram comments. Here's a sampling...
Only 13 more games to go! Sorry, Pelicans fans.