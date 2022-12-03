Pele receiving palliative care – reports

PA Sport Staff
·2 min read

Pele has been moved to palliative care in hospital, according to reports in Brazil.

News outlet Folha reports that the former Brazil international’s chemotherapy has been suspended and he is now undergoing measures aimed at relieving pain and a shortness of breath.

The 82-year-old has been receiving treatment for colon cancer, having undergone surgery to remove a tumour during September 2021.

Following reports Pele, considered football’s first world superstar, had been taken back into hospital amid growing concerns for his health, his daughter Kely Nascimento posted an update on social media stating there was no “new dire prediction”.

On Thursday evening, a post on Pele’s Instagram account looked to allay any serious worries.

Attached to a photograph of a ‘get well soon’ message displayed on buildings at the World Cup in Qatar, the Brazil great wrote: “Friends, I am at the hospital making my monthly visit.

“It’s always nice to receive positive messages like this. Thanks to Qatar for this tribute, and to everyone who sends me good vibes!”

England captain Harry Kane, speaking ahead of the last-16 match against Senegal on Sunday, said the team was sending its best wishes to Pele and his family.

He said: “He is an inspiration among our game. He’s an incredible footballer, incredible person.

“We are very sad to hear news of him being ill but we wish him well, not just me but the whole England set-up”

England Press Conference – FIFA World Cup 2022 – Main Media Centre – Saturday December 3rd
Harry Kane said Pele is an inspiration (Martin Rickett, PA)

Pele burst onto the global scene as a 17-year-old at the 1958 World Cup, helping Brazil to the first of their record five successes.

Injury affected his contribution to the 1962 and 1966 finals, but he returned to lead Brazil to a third triumph in Mexico in 1970 as part of what is widely regarded as the greatest international team of all time.

Officially, Pele scored 757 goals in 831 games during a glittering career from 1957 to 1977, although club Santos claim his tally was closer to 1,000.

Latest Stories

  • Calgary pediatric hospice discharging all respite patients, redeploying staff to children's hospital

    The Rotary Flames House, a pediatric hospice in Calgary, is temporarily pausing its services and discharging all its respite patients to redeploy staff to Alberta Children's Hospital. The Rotary Flames House provides palliative, respite and end-of-life care for pediatric patients, as well as grief support for parents. According to Alberta Health Services (AHS), staff at the Rotary Flames House are being redeployed to the children's hospital due to a respiratory viruses surge. The hospital is see

  • Get Your Glow On With These Best At-Home Chemical Peels

    At-home chemical peels can help treat dark spots, acne scars and hyperpigmentation. Don't let that scare you because today's at-home chemical peels are nothing like what they used to be. "They are also great for minimizing pores and diminishing the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines."

  • 9 email and DM templates that influencers use to reach out to brands for paid partnerships

    Influencers are using these templates to find success landing deals with brands including Credit Karma, Lancôme, and others.

  • Pele receiving end-of-life care in hospital, reports say

    The Brazilian footballing legend has suffered health problems in recent years

  • Amy Robach’s husband deletes Instagram photos amid reports of her secret relationship with co-host TJ Holmes

    Robach and her spouse reportedly split in August.

  • Pele 'moved to palliative end-of-life care'

    Pele has been moved to palliative end-of-life care at a hospital in Sao Paulo, according to reports in Brazil.

  • Netherlands vs USA, World Cup 2022 live: score latest as Wright goal sets up tense finale

    Netherlands vs USA, World Cup 2022 live: score latest as Wright goal sets up tense finale

  • Brazil fans at World Cup show support for soccer great Pelé

    LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Brazilian fans showed their support for soccer great Pelé ahead of the national team's match against Cameroon at the World Cup on Friday. The 82-year-old Pelé, who had a colon tumor removed last year, was hospitalized Tuesday in Sao Paulo to regulate his medication. Doctors said Friday he had a respiratory infection and would remain in the hospital being treated with antibiotics, according to the Hospital Albert Einstein. “It's sad to hear this news about Pelé on the day of

  • Argentina World Cup 2022 squad list, fixtures and latest odds

    Lionel Messi will grace the World Cup stage at least one more time.

  • Brazil dealt injury blow as Gabriel Jesus and Alex Telles ruled out of World Cup

    The Brazil pair picked up knee injuries in the final Group G game against Cameroon

  • Christian Pulisic starts for USMNT in World Cup round of 16 match vs. Netherlands

    After leaving the game against Iran with a pelvic contusion, Christian Pulisic returns to the starting lineup vs. Netherlands.

  • LaFleur says Rodgers 'feeling better,' but status uncertain

    Aaron Rodgers wants to keep playing through his growing list of injuries as long as the struggling Green Bay Packers still have a mathematical chance of reaching the playoffs. The Packers’ postseason hopes remain alive, if only in the technical sense, after a 40-33 loss at Philadelphia on Sunday dropped their record to 4-8. Rodgers, already playing with a broken right thumb, left with injured ribs in the second half. “I know he’s feeling better today,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Monday. “I

  • Rozier, Hornets hold on to beat Wizards 117-116

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Terry Rozier scored 25 points, Kelly Oubre Jr. added 22 and the Charlotte Hornets held off a second-half rally by Bradley Beal and the Wizards to hand Washington its fifth loss in the six games, 117-116 on Friday night. P.J. Washington had 21 points and Mason Plumlee added 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Hornets, who have won three of their last four. Beal scored 33 points, but turned the ball over twice and missed an open jumper in the final minute with Washington trail

  • Will O.G. Anunoby's offensive punch continue once Pascal Siakam returns?

    Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discuss O.G. Anunoby's reps as a lead scoring option and if it will continue once the Raptors get Scottie Barnes and Pascal Siakam back. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.

  • Will Nick Nurse play starters heavy minutes once the Raptors are healthy?

    Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discuss the Raptors' rotation and how minutes will be distributed once the team is fully healthy. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This week, the Montreal Canadiens face the Edmonton Oilers at 7 p.m. ET, followed by the Washington Capitals vs. Calgary Flames at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the link

  • Former Jet Laine scores two and the Columbus Blue Jackets upset Winnipeg Jets 4-1

    WINNIPEG — Patrik Laine scored twice and Johnny Gaudreau contributed a trio of assists as the Columbus Blue Jackets upset the Winnipeg Jets 4-1 on Friday. Laine was back in action after missing the past seven games with an ankle injury. It was also his second game in Winnipeg since the Jets traded him to Columbus in January 2021. Erik Gudbranson was credited with a goal after the puck went in off a Jets player. Gustav Nyquist also scored for Columbus (8-12-2), which snapped a three-game losing s

  • Cynthia Appiah wins monobob World Cup bronze in Utah

    Toronto's Cynthia Appiah slid to a bronze medal in the women's monobob event at a World Cup event in Park City, Utah on Friday. The 32-year-old finished behind American gold medallist Kaillie Humphries, while Germany's Lisa Buckwitz took silver. Winnipeg's Bianca Ribi finished 0.75 seconds back of a spot on the podium, ending up in seventh place. Ribi won gold last weekend at the World Cup opener in Whistler, B.C. Appiah won silver in the same event. Appiah waited anxiously while Germany's Laura

  • Tkachuk scores 2 late as Senators beat Rangers 3-2 in OT

    NEW YORK (AP) — Brady Tkachuk scored the tying goal for Ottawa in the final minute of regulation and won it with a backhander with 17.4 seconds remaining in overtime as the Senators beat the New York Rangers 3-2 Friday night. Tim Stutzle also scored for the Senators, who rebounded from a 3-1 loss at home to the Rangers on Wednesday and won for third time in four games. Cam Talbot had 25 saves, including a stop on Mika Zibanejad on a breakaway with 1:34 left in the extra period. Tkachuk skated in

  • Powell scores 32 as Clippers rally past Blazers 118-112

    PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Norman Powell scored 22 of his 32 points in the fourth quarter, and the Los Angeles Clippers beat Anfernee Simons and the Portland Trail Blazers 118-112 on Tuesday night. Reggie Jackson had 24 points and 12 assists, helping the Clippers to their second straight win. Ivica Zubac added 12 points and 13 rebounds. Los Angeles trailed 95-82 after three quarters, but outscored Portland 36-17 in the final period. Powell, a reserve, was 7 for 9 from the field in the fourth. Portlan