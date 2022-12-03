Pele 'moved to palliative end-of-life care'

Tom Morgan
·2 min read
Pele 'moved to palliative end-of-life care' - AFP
Pele 'moved to palliative end-of-life care' - AFP

Pele has been moved to palliative end-of-life care at a hospital in Sao Paulo, according to reports in Brazil.

The 82-year-old, regarded as among the greatest footballers in history, had been receiving chemotherapy for bowel cancer.

However, Brazilian newspaper Folha de Sao Paulo reports he is no longer responding to treatment and he has been taken back into hospital where he is being spared invasive tests and treatment.

"Pray for the King," tweeted France forward Kylian Mbappe in response to the news. The Brazilian Football Confederation was unable to offer any immediate comment when contacted by Telegraph Sport. His manager and the Albert Einstein hospital, in São Paulo, are also yet to comment.

Pele, a three-time World Cup winner, had been undergoing treatment since September 2021, and had surgery to remove a tumour from his colon before Christmas last year.

But it was more recently diagnosed that his cancer cells had spread to his intestine, lung and liver.

Pele's latest hospital admission was initially thought to be due to general swelling and reported heart failure. But in an Instagram post last week, his daughter, Kely Nascimento, said there was "no emergency". She wrote: "Lots of alarm in the media today concerning my dad's health. He is in the hospital regulating medication. There is no emergency or new dire prediction. I will be there for New Years and promise to post some pictures."

A post on Pele's Instagram followed on Friday in which he told his 10.6million followers: "Friends, I am at the hospital making my monthly visit. It's always nice to receive positive messages like this. Thanks to Qatar for this tribute, and to everyone who sends me good vibes!"

The hospital had reportedly stated on Friday that Pele had an "adequate response to an antibiotic treatment" and was in a stable condition “with general improvement in health status”.

Pele has been lauded as the greatest footballer of all time, having burst on to the global scene as a 17-year-old at the 1958 World Cup, helping Brazil to the first of their record five successes.

Injury affected Pele's contribution to the 1962 and 1966 finals, but he led Brazil to a third triumph, this time in Mexico in 1970 as part of what is widely regarded as the greatest international team of all time.

He remains Brazil's leading scorer, with 77 goals - two ahead of Neymar.

Latest Stories

  • World Cup 2022: Canada 1-2 Morocco: Boss Walid Regragui says 'why not?' on winning

    Morocco end 36 years of World Cup hurt by progressing to the knockout stage - then set their sights on going all the way.

  • Who has been eliminated from World Cup 2022 and who has qualified for the knockout stage?

    The teams through to the round of 16 at the Qatar World Cup - and those going home

  • Prince William & Kate Middleton Look ‘Relaxed’ & ‘Confident’ in Boston, According to Body Language Expert

    Prince William and Kate Middleton are set to attend the annual Earthshot Prize Awards in Boston on December 2. But before they do, they're engaging in some tourist activities. This week, the royal couple was seen stepping off a plane at Logan International Airport in Massachusetts. That night, they attended the Boston Celtics game at TD Garden. After analyzing photos from their latest outing, body language expert Darren Stanton shared some interesting insights about the couple’s overall demeanor

  • A 41 year-old woman's blood cancer was misdiagnosed as carpal tunnel because of her burning hand pain

    When Roban Lampkin arrived at urgent care in searing pain, clinicians misdiagnosed her with carpal tunnel. She actually had multiple myeloma.

  • Jones, Maddux, Morris consider Bonds, Clemens for Hall

    COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — Hall of Famers Chipper Jones, Greg Maddux, Jack Morris and Ryne Sandberg are among 16 members of the contemporary baseball era committee that will meet Sunday to consider the Cooperstown fate of an eight-man ballot that includes Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens and Rafael Palmeiro. Hall of Famers Lee Smith, Frank Thomas and Alan Trammell also are on the panel, which will meet in San Diego ahead of the winter meetings. They will be joined by former Toronto CEO Paul Beeston, for

  • Canada's game vs. Morocco at World Cup means 'conflicting emotions' for this N.W.T. man

    Younes Oudghough says he had one wish, ahead of this year's men's soccer World Cup: that he wouldn't have to choose a side between his two favourite teams. "I told my friends, I told them I just don't want Canada and Morocco being in the same group because I'm going to have a brain aneurysm thinking about [it]," the Yellowknife man said. "So much conflicting emotions." Oudghough didn't exactly get his wish, and nor did he have a brain aneurysm. He'll be up early on Thursday morning to watch the

  • Canada scores milestones with each of its two goals at World Cup in Qatar

    DOHA, Qatar — Canada made history in Qatar with its first-ever goal at the men's World Cup. And it turns out its only other goal was also a milestone, albeit one scored by an opponent. FIFA says the own goal by Morocco defender Nayef Aguerd was the 100th of the tournament. It came in the 40th minute at Al Thumama Stadium on Thursday with the Canadian men trailing 2-0. Canadian wingback Sam Adekugbe beat a Moroccan defender down the left flank and put a ball in on goal that deflected off Aguerd's

  • Will Nick Nurse play starters heavy minutes once the Raptors are healthy?

    Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discuss the Raptors' rotation and how minutes will be distributed once the team is fully healthy. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.

  • Mike White can make case he's the Jets' QB of now and future

    Mike White is the present for the New York Jets. And maybe even the future. Sure, overreactions are part of the playbook on Mondays during the NFL season. But this might not qualify as such. Not when you have the type of performance White had at quarterback in a 31-10 victory over the Chicago Bears on Sunday in place of a benched Zach Wilson. “He was just doing Mike White things,” running back Ty Johnson said Monday. In his first start since last season, White was 22 of 28 for 315 yards with thr

  • Rodgers, Packers try to stop skid, extend streak over Bears

    LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers turned toward the crowd after scrambling for a dagger touchdown at Soldier Field last year and landed a verbal haymaker for good measure. “I still own you! I still own you!” he screamed. Rodgers will get a chance to show again that he still owns Chicago when the Green Bay Packers visit the Bears on Sunday. “WGN was one of the few channels we had on our TV, so I grew up watching Cubs games and Bulls games, so I’ve been a fan of Chicago sports for a while," h

  • Pascal Siakam on return vs. Cavaliers, watching from the bench

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam discusses how he felt in his return to the lineup and what he noticed as an observer on the bench while he was out.

  • Tkachuk gets mixed reception in return to Saddledome as a Florida Panther

    CALGARY — Boos and cheers greeted Matthew Tkachuk in his first game in Calgary as a Florida Panther, although there was more of the former whenever the puck was on his stick. A standout player for Calgary in his first six NHL seasons, Tkachuk was unlikely to get a neutral reaction at the Saddledome showing up in enemy colours after telling the Flames in the summer he didn't want to be part of the team in the future. The Flames dumped the visitors 6-2 for a second win over the Panthers in less th

  • Flames' Markstrom offers blunt assessment of his play: 'I suck at hockey right now'

    The Flames goalie hit another low in Thursday's loss to the Canadiens.

  • Oilers trade could solve Leafs' Alex Kerfoot problem

    Alexander Kerfoot has just one goal in 23 games this season for the Toronto Maple Leafs but the Edmonton Oilers are in the trade market for a forward following the loss of Evander Kane to injury.

  • Canadian Rhian Wilkinson resigns as coach of NWSL's Thorns after being cleared of misconduct

    Canadian Rhian Wilkinson announced she was stepping down as head coach of the NWSL champion Portland Thorns on Friday. Wilkinson was recently cleared of misconduct following a league investigation into a relationship with one of her players. However, the Baie D'Urfe, Que., native said in a statement posted to Twitter that the players still asked her to step down, and she agreed. Wilkinson added that players found out about the investigation before she could tell them, and that "the narrative reg

  • Devils rally from two goals down to beat Rangers 5-3

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jack Hughes and Michael McLeod scored in the second period, Vitek Vanecek stopped 35 shots and the New Jersey Devils rallied from an early two-goal deficit to beat the New York Rangers 5-3 on Monday night. Yegor Sharangovich had two goals and Tomas Tatar also scored to help the first-place Devils win their third straight since having their 13-game winning streak snapped last week. New Jersey has won 10 straight road games and has only one loss since starting the season 3-3-0. Van

  • Is O.G. Anunoby more likely to win DPOY or MIP?

    Raptors forward O.G. Anunoby has a case for Defensive Player of the Year and Most Improved Player in the early stages of the season, Imman Adan and Katie Heindl analyze which has a better chance to come to fruition. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.

  • NFL Week 13 Picks: Scraps, shootouts and more Mike White

    In Week 13, the Dolphins and Niners will play high-powered offense, the Eagles will be forced to scrap it out with the Titans, while the Jets and Vikings will feature a Mike White vs. Kirk Cousins shootout.

  • Gymnastics Canada extends suspension of Ontario coach Scott McFarlane

    Gymnastics Canada has extended the suspension of coach Scott McFarlane pending an internal review of allegations after the coach was acquitted of all sexual assault-related charges in an Ontario courtroom. McFarlane, 33, was charged in January 2018 over allegations of sexual misconduct involving a 15-year-old female gymnast whom he coached at Manjak's gym in Mississauga, Ont. The acquittal was announced Nov. 21 in Brampton, Ont. All evidence in the trial is protected under a publication ban. McF

  • Early deficits, lots of throws add up to wins for Chargers

    Most teams lose when attempting 40 or more passes in a game that doesn't go to overtime. And teams that face double-digit deficits in the first half don't usually overcome them. Then there are Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers rallied from a 10-point, second-quarter deficit to beat the Arizona Cardinals 25-24 on Sunday and remain in contention for an AFC playoff spot at 6-5. They were able to win thanks to Herbert, who completed 35 of 47 passes for 274 yards, three touchd