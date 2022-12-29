Pele dies: LIVE updates and latest news as Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar lead tributes to Brazilian icon

Pele has died at the age of 82, with the world of football in mourning.

The Brazil legend and 20th century sporting great, who won three World Cups and scored over 1,000 goals, became the original footballing icon during a storied career that saw him transcend the pitch and touch the lives of millions all over the world.

Pele’s health had been in decline for some time and he originally stayed in hospital in Sao Paulo after suffering from a respiratory infection after a bout of Covid, although it was later revealed that his bowel cancer had worsened and that he also needed treatment for heart and kidney problems.

Tributes have poured in following the confirmation of Pele’s death, with Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Sir Geoff Hurst among those to post tribute messages on their social media accounts. Follow all the latest news and updates with Standard Sport’s live blog below.

Pele dies aged 82

Pele’s agent confirms Brazilian icon has died

Neymar: Pele changed everything

Hurst pays tribute to ‘greatest of all time'

Ronaldo: His memory will live on forever

Wembley arch to be lit in Brazil colours

Nobody did it better at the World Cup

20:34 , Matt Verri

Of all those to play ten or more matches at the World Cup, no player has a higher win percentage than Pele.

He won 12 of his 14 matches on the biggest stage, lifting football’s ultimate trophy on three occasions. A remarkable career.

‘Invincible forever'

20:29 , Matt Verri

Rest in peace to one of the greatest legends of the game🖤⚽😥

Your legacy will live forever.

I'm sure 'Heaven FC' with Maradona and Pele together will be invincible forever 🫶🏼🇧🇷🏆🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/KimzUxhIik — Mesut Özil (@M10) December 29, 2022

Ronaldo: He will never be forgotten

20:24 , Matt Verri

“My deepest condolences to all of Brazil, and in particular to the family of Mr. Edson Arantes do Nascimento,” Cristiano Ronaldo has posted on Instagram.

Story continues

“A mere “goodbye” to the eternal King Pele will never be enough to express the pain that currently embraces the entire world of football.

“An inspiration for so many millions, a reference from yesterday, today, forever. The affection he always showed for me was reciprocal in every moment we shared, even from a distance.

“He will never be forgotten and his memory will live on forever in each of us football lovers. Rest in peace, King Pele.”

A World Cup legend

20:19 , Matt Verri

Pele cemented his legend at Mexico 1970 as part of what is widely regarded as the greatest international team of all time. Fast, skilful, intelligent and strong, Pele dazzled like never before in the team that included Jairzinho and Tostao.

Brazil beat holders England in a group-stage game in which Pele was involved in two now iconic moments - Gordon Banks’ incredible save from his header and a topless embrace with Bobby Moore after the pair swapped shirts at full-time.

Brazil then beat Peru and Uruguay before dismantling Italy 4-1 in the final, with Pele opening the scoring and setting up Carlos Alberto to score one of the great World Cup goals. In total, Pele scored 12 goals at the World Cup finals.

One of the greatest to have graced the beautiful game.



Farewell, Pelé. You will never be forgotten. pic.twitter.com/bMUEat5MP2 — England (@England) December 29, 2022

Welsh football pays tribute

20:15 , Matt Verri

Pele broke our hearts in 1958 to score his first World Cup goal to knock Cymru out. Today our hearts are broken again.



A true sporting legend. Our thoughts are with the people of Brazil and the world football family.



Gorffwys mewn hedd, Pele.#TogetherStronger pic.twitter.com/OJT6QjOfkv — FA WALES (@FAWales) December 29, 2022

La Liga to hold minute’s silence this weekend

20:12 , Matt Verri

“LaLiga and the RFEF have agreed a minute’s silence to show their condolences on the death of Pele.

“As a sign of respect, a minute’s silence will be observed in all the remaining matches of matchday 15 of LaLiga Santander.

“Professional football thus joins the expressions of condolence and mourning at the death of one of the great players in the world.”

Neymar: Pele changed everything

20:03 , Matt Verri

“Before Pele, ‘10’ was only a number. I read this phrase somewhere, sometime in my life.

“But this phrase, beautiful, is incomplete. I would say that before Pele, football was solely a sport.

“Pele changed everything. He transformed football into art, into entertainment.

“He gave voice to the poor, to black people, and most importantly: He gave visibility to Brazil.

“Football and Brazil elevated their status thanks to the King! He is gone, but his magic will stay.

“Pele is eternal!!”

Eternal

19:58 , Matt Verri

Swift rise to fame

19:50 , Matt Verri

Born Edson Arantes do Nascimento, Pele grew up in poverty in the state of Sao Paulo. He was originally apprenticed to be a shoemaker but developed a talent for football by kicking a rolled-up sock stuffed with rags around the streets.

Pele turned professional at 15 with Santos in 1956 and was just 16 years old when he made a scoring debut for Brazil in 1957.

He rose to international fame aged 17 when he scored six goals at the 1958 World Cup, including two in the final as Brazil beat hosts Sweden 5-2 to win their first world title.

(EPU/AFP via Getty Images)

From one World Cup winner to another

19:44 , Matt Verri

“Today I lost my brother. As a Catholic Christian, I know that it is “by dying that one is born to eternal life”. We will have all eternity to be together in the Father’s house.

“He just left the world of things that have no end and went to the world of things that have no end. Until one day, Pele.”

Hoje perdi meu irmão. Como cristão católico, sei que é “morrendo que se nasce para a vida eterna”. Teremos toda a eternidade para estarmos juntos na casa do Pai. Ele apenas deixou o mundo das coisas que tem fim e foi para o mundo das coisas que não tem fim. Até um dia, Pelé. pic.twitter.com/J7hz5lbLh7 — Cafu. (@officialcafu) December 29, 2022

Wembley to turn yellow and blue

19:40 , Matt Verri

It’s been confirmed that the Wembley arch will be lit in the Brazil colours this evening.

“I don’t have many regrets as a footballer but I wish I had played at Wembley - even once, even in a friendly,” Pele tweeted in 2018.

A legend beyond football

19:37 , Matt Verri

A Sporting Legend.



Rest in Peace King Pele 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/AmehPBOR30 — Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) December 29, 2022

Tribute from Mbappe

19:33 , Matt Verri

The king of football has left us but his legacy will never be forgotten.

RIP KING 💔👑… pic.twitter.com/F55PrcM2Ud — Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) December 29, 2022

Statement from Pele’s family

19:30 , Matt Verri

“Inspiration and love marked the journey of King Pele, who peacefully passed away today.

“On his journey, Edson enchanted the world with his genius in sport, stopped a war, carried out social works all over the world and spread what he most believed to be the cure for all our problems: love.

“His message today becomes a legacy for future generations.

“Love, love and love, forever.”

Football loses another great

19:27 , Matt Verri

In 2000, Pele and Argentina legend Diego Maradona were named joint-winners of the FIFA Player of the Century award.

After the passing of Maradona in 2020, Pele said: “I lost a great friend and the world lost a legend. One day, I hope we can play ball together in the sky.”

(AFP/Getty Images)

Pele’s daughter posts message

19:23 , Matt Verri

Pele’s son Edinho joined daughter Kely Nascimento at his bedside as fears heightened over his health, with the family spending Christmas together in hospital.

His daughter posted this evening: “Everything we are is thanks to you. We love you infinitely. Rest in peace.”

“The most divine of footballers"

19:18 , Matt Verri

Pele has died. The most divine of footballers and joyous of men. He played a game only a few chosen ones have come close to. 3 times he lifted the most coveted gold trophy in that beautiful yellow shirt. He may have left us but he’ll always have footballing immortality. RIP Pele — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) December 29, 2022

World Cup hero Hurst pays tribute

19:14 , Matt Verri

I have so many memories of Pele, without doubt the best footballer I ever played against (with Bobby Moore being the best footballer I ever played alongside). For me Pele remains the greatest of all time and I was proud to be on the the pitch with him. RIP Pele and thank you. pic.twitter.com/oCpQlw7EIK — Sir Geoff Hurst (@TheGeoffHurst) December 29, 2022

A remarkable career

19:11 , Matt Verri

Pele is the only player to win the World Cup three times - in 1958, 1962 and 1970 - and he remains Brazil’s all-time leading scorer with 77 goals, tied with Neymar after the 2022 tournament in Qatar.

Officially, he scored 757 goals in 831 games during a glittering career from 1957 to 1977, although his club Santos claim that tally was closer to 1,000.

(EPU/AFP via Getty Images)

Pele dies after battle with cancer

19:06 , Matt Verri

Pele, regarded by many as the greatest footballer of all time, has died aged 82.

Brazil was plunged into mourning after the passing of the three-time World Cup winner was confirmed by his agent.

Pele had been receiving chemotherapy for bowel cancer was admitted to hospital in Sao Paulo earlier this month having contracted a respiratory infection after a bout of Covid-19.

It was confirmed recently that the sporting icon would spend Christmas in hospital with his cancer worsening and treatment also needed for heart and kidney problems.