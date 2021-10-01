Pele home from hospital, Van Dijk unveiled in wax – Friday’s sporting social
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 1.
Football
Pele was discharged from hospital.
😃 Every day was #WorldSmileDay when this man was playing 💛
👑 So good to see the great @Pele out of hospital. Melhoras, Rei! 💪 pic.twitter.com/7Zr5H4nYNZ
Virgil Van Dijk was honoured with his own waxwork.
What. An. Honour!! As a young boy I could only have dreamed about having my very own Madame Tussauds sculpture and today that dream has become reality! It’s a crazy feeling and I am truly honoured. Come and check it out in Amsterdam from October 16th if you’re passing by! 😄 pic.twitter.com/UDrQz4eiZD
🤷🏽♂️🤪 pic.twitter.com/2fIlxtJmgN
Mason Greenwood was no longer a teenager.
Birthday ✔️@MasonGreenwood's favourite United goal ✔️
Our young forward turns 20 today 🥳#MUFC | #GoalOfTheDay
2️⃣0️⃣ today 🎈
Many happy returns, @masongreenwood! pic.twitter.com/QkM0UThXS1
Manchester City turned the clock back.
Some Balotelli brilliance and Samir's first! 🙌
📆 #OnThisDay 2011🔷 #ManCity | https://t.co/axa0klD5re pic.twitter.com/fwpGx3v957
As did Manchester United.
#OnThisDay in 1995, King Eric returned.
Comebacks for our iconic no.7s are 𝘀𝗽𝗲𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹 ✨#MUFC pic.twitter.com/qAZL5KdVFw
And the Champions League.
⏪ #OTD in 1997, Thierry Henry scored twice on his Champions League debut. The rest is history. @AS_Monaco_EN | #UCL pic.twitter.com/Qatz6or95s
David Beckham to be the next Bond?
Petition to make David Beckham the new James Bond 🕴️ pic.twitter.com/kkXV1Sbgia
Could Liverpool boss Klopp be 007?
The name's Klopp, Jurgen Klopp 😅#bbcfootball pic.twitter.com/EfG2L4HS8i
Or Brentford forward Ivan Toney?
💬 Thomas on the next James Bond
"If you want one with a little bit of swagger and confidence it needs to be Ivan Toney.
"The villain needs to be Pontus Jansson with that Ragnar Lodbrok look from Vikings"#BrentfordFC #WHUBRE pic.twitter.com/OG7qUWhfP6
Bayern Munich had a couple of suggestions too.
FC Bayern, License to Thrill! 😎
Who would make the best James Bond? 🤔#NoTimeToDie pic.twitter.com/83u56010Z4
The National Football Museum remembered.
Born on this day, @ManUtd's prodigious boy wonder, taken from us too soon. 💔
The supremely talented Duncan Edwards, who lost his life in the Munich air disaster at the age of just 21.https://t.co/mcfFmFhwRr
📸 @mirrorpix pic.twitter.com/Bhd3VkXJDf
What a difference a smile makes.
Happy #WorldSmileDay, Blues! 💙
😃 @masonmount_10 pic.twitter.com/r72bHoYrlT
Oh when you're smiling, the whole world smiles with you 😀
Happy #WorldSmileDay!#TakeYourChance pic.twitter.com/a0AfTecKyY
Happy Birthday!
🏆 The FIFA World Player of the Year back in 1995 and an African legend 🌍
🎉 Happy birthday @GeorgeWeahOff 🎂 pic.twitter.com/q1jxAu82HA
"It just might be Carlton Cole… VAZ TEEEEEEE!!" 🙌
Happy birthday, Ricardo Vaz Te! 🎈🎉 pic.twitter.com/69tjjHY4hy
Happy Birthday to former midfielder John Sheridan ☘️ pic.twitter.com/Aghq2LtdOZ
Formula One
Lewis Hamilton turned French.
While I’m in Paris please call me Louis pic.twitter.com/FSHsH7qvhV
F1 looked back at Schumacher’s final win.
Michael's 91st and final win 🏆#F1 #OnThisDay pic.twitter.com/8xL6vX2IGB
McLaren were revelling in this season’s haul so far.
We’re calling this our ‘2021 cabinet’. 🏆😉 pic.twitter.com/1xc1xn5qht
Mercedes were somewhat philosophical.
Only in the years to come will we realise the greatness we’ve witnessed 🙏 pic.twitter.com/0WjcEuBgAq
Cricket
Kevin Pietersen was feeling homesick.
One of the best sights in golf. I’m desperately missing all my friends at the @dunhilllinks this week. 😥 pic.twitter.com/Vf4H1inWAY
