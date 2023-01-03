Pele funeral live updates: Brazil football legend arrives at cemetery

Pele funeral - live updates

Brazilian football great Pele, whose full name is Edson Arantes do Nascimento, will this afternoon in Santos be laid to rest at the Memorial Necropole Ecumenical in a ceremony attended by just family.

It will follow a procession through the city where Pele made his name, with his coffin having been lying in state inside the stadium in Sao Paulo during three days of national mourning announced last week by the Brazilian government. Long queues had formed outside the stadium, with some fans waiting overnight for their opportunity to bid farewell to a player many consider the best to have ever lived.

Pele, who died on December 29 after a battle with cancer, reportedly chose his final resting place on the ninth of the vertical ceremony, allowing him to watch over the Santos stadium. Follow the latest updates from Santos as Brazil pays tribute to and lay to rest their great footballer.

Pele funeral latest updates

Ceremony to start at 1pm GMT

Brazil president Lula arrives

Procession begins journey

Thousands line the streets

Pele arrives at cemetery

18:02 , George Flood

Pele’s body has arrived at its final resting place on the ninth floor of the Memorial Necropole Ecumenica, a vertical cemetery that overlooks the Santos football pitch.

He was carefully lowered from that fire engine and pallbearers took the coffin inside the building.

A hugely emotional day for Brazil and the wider football world. Goodbye to a king.

He will be laid to rest in a private ceremony just attended by family.

(REUTERS)

16:26 , Alex Young

Pele is approaching the cemetery.

(REUTERS)

15:28 , Alex Young

Much-criticised FIFA president Gianni Infantino has released a long statement after attending Pele’s wake yesterday.

He appeared to take a selfie next to the casket, which did not go down well with some.

15:06 , Alex Young

A touching tribute from Gary Lineker.

Goodbye Pele. Thank you for everything you did for the game that you made so beautiful. — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) January 3, 2023

14:59 , Alex Young

The atmosphere is a somber one, but still plenty of singing in celebration of the great man. There have been reports of fireworks along the route.

(REUTERS)

14:42 , Alex Young

Thousands in tears as Pele nears his final resting place.

(REUTERS)

14:24 , Alex Young

Pele’s 102-year-old mother, Dona Celeste, is waiting for her son.

Pele’s mother, Celeste, who is 100, in the knitted hat, standing on the balcony of her home, waiting for her son’s funeral cortege to pass by pic.twitter.com/qqmiM82eJa — Oliver Holt (@OllieHolt22) January 3, 2023

14:08 , Alex Young

Further footage of the cortege.

Cortège as it started to leave stadium. pic.twitter.com/lMqPdiIypy — Andy Lines (@andylines) January 3, 2023

14:00 , Alex Young

Pele’s casket is now winding through local neighbourhoods.

(Getty Images)

13:46 , Alex Young

Thousands lining the procession route.

(AP)

13:40 , Alex Young

Pele’s coffin has been placed onto a fire truck as it begins a journey through Santos, including past the house of his 102-year-old mother Dona Celeste.

(REUTERS)

13:24 , Alex Young

Pele’s body is now being moved from the centre circle.

(REUTERS)

13:21 , Alex Young

Pele’s body should soon be on the move as a proccession through the city, and towards the cemetery where he will be buried, begins.

Admittance to the wake has now been stopped.

13:06 , Alex Young

It is estimated that more than 150,000 people, including President Lula da Silva, will have paid their respects to Pele in Santos, filing past Pele's open casket at the Vila Belmiro stadium to bid a final farewell.

A 24-hour memorial service for Pele, who died last week at the age of 82 after battling colon cancer for a year, started at 10am local time on Monday and will conclude today, after around 24 hours of morning.

12:51 , Alex Young

Brazil president Lula da Silva greets Pele’s wife, Marcia Aoki, at today’s wake.

(AFP via Getty Images)

12:43 , Alex Young

Neymar is unable to attend today’s funeral, so his father is attending in his son’s absence.

The Brazilian No.10 is reportedly unable to make the trip to Santos at short notice.

“Neymar will not be able to attend Pelé’s funeral,” Neymar Santos Sr revealed. “My son asked for me to come here in his absence.”

(AFP via Getty Images)

12:40 , Alex Young

Brazil president Lula da Silva has arrived to pay his respects.

(REUTERS)

12:33 , Alex Young

Former Brazil midfielder Ze Roberto and Pele's son Edinho were among those who placed his coffin on the pitch during a ceremony before fans and well-wishers were allowed to pay their respects.

Long queues had formed outside the stadium, with some fans waiting overnight for their opportunity to bid farewell to a player many consider the best to have ever lived.

Brazil's government had declared three days of national mourning after Pele's death last week.

(Getty Images)

Brazil president in town

12:18 , Alex Young

Brazil president Lula da Silva, who was sworn in just yesterday, is expected to attend today’s memorial.

There is a huge police and army presence around the stadium in Santos today. Brazil president Lula is expected to attend Pele memorial this morning. @MirrorFootball — Andy Lines (@andylines) January 3, 2023

Lying in state

12:08 , Alex Young

Pele is due to be buried later today after thousands of fans waited to pay their respects as his coffin lay in state at the home of his former club Santos.

The three-time World Cup winner, who scored over 1,000 goals in his career, died on December 29 aged 82 after a battle with cancer.

On Monday, his coffin was placed on the centre circle of the Urbano Caldeira stadium in Sao Paulo, ahead of a private burial on Tuesday.

Pele has reportedly chosen a burial site on the ninth floor of a nearby cemetery which will allow him to watch over the Santos stadium.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Welcome

12:00 , Alex Young

Hello and welcome to the Evening Standard’s live coverage of the funeral of Brazilian football great Pele.

Full name Edson Arantes do Nascimento, he passed away on December 29, aged 82, after a battle with cancer.

The country has been in mourning since and today will pay their final respects to the man many consider the greatest footballer of all time.