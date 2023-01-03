Pele funeral – live: Football legend to be buried in Santos as Brazil president Lula attends

Brazil football legend Pelé will be buried today after a procession of his coffin in Santos.

Pelé, considered by many to be the greatest footballer of all time, has been lying in state at the Santos stadium since Monday. The stadium is the site of some of the best matches of his career. The three-time World Cup winner, whose full name was Edson Arantes do Nascimento, died on 29 December after a long battle with colon cancer. He was 82.

The Brazilian public has been able to pay its final respects at the Vila Belmiro Stadium, outside Sao Paulo. His casket was carried through the streets of Santos and passed in front of the home of his 100-year-old mother, Celeste, on Monday. The coffin carrying the three-time world champion then left Albert Einstein hospital and was placed in the centre circle of the field.

He will be buried at the Memorial Necropole Ecumenica, a vertical cemetery in Santos, only in the presence of family today (Tuesday 3 January).

13:47 , Alex Pattle

Procession takes Pele’s casket to cemetery

15:23 , Alex Pattle

The procession has now taken Pelé’s casket along Santos’ beachfront.

15:19 , Alex Pattle

A reminder that Pelé will be buried in a private ceremony later today, with just his family present, on the ninth floor of a vertical cemetery overlooking Santos’ stadium.

15:14 , Alex Pattle

14:49 , Alex Pattle

14:33 , Alex Pattle

14:27 , Alex Pattle

Brazilians of all ages recognise the impact Pelé has had on their nation.

14:20 , Alex Pattle

Locals in Santos are celebrating Pelé’s life, and mourning his death.

14:01 , Alex Pattle

The casket of late Brazilian great Pele is draped in the flags of Brazil and Santos FC (AP)

Mourners open up on emotions around Pele’s death

13:50 , Alex Pattle

Claudio Carranca, a 32-year-old salesman, said: “I never saw him play, but loving Pelé is a tradition that goes from father to son in Santos. I learned his history, saw his goals, and I see how Santos FC is important because he is important.

“I know some Santos fans have children supporting other teams, but that’s just because they never saw Pelé in action; if they had, they would feel this gratitude I feel now.”Among those at the stadium was Pelé’s best friend Manoel Maria, also a former Santos player.“If I had all the wealth in the world I would never be able to repay what this man did for me and my family,” Maria said.

“He was as great a man as he was as a player – the best of all time. His legacy will outlive us all, and that can be seen in this long line with people of all ages here.”

Procession of Pele’s casket is under way

13:46 , Alex Pattle

The moment Pelé’s casket was removed from the centre circle of Santos’ stadium and taken out of the venue.

13:44 , Alex Pattle

13:43 , Alex Pattle

Thousands of people are lining the streets of Sao Paulo to observe Pele’s casket passing by. The procession is being soundtracked by car horns.

13:21 , Alex Pattle

And the procession has begun.

The casket of Brazilian football legend Pele is moved from the centre circle of his former club Santos’ Vila Belmiro stadium (Reuters)

Procession of Pele’s casket to begin shortly

13:04 , Alex Pattle

Pelé’s body should be moved from Santos’ stadium very shortly, beginning a proccession through the city and towards the cemetery where he will be buried in a private ceremony today.

As such, the stadium’s gates have been closed, preventing any more fans from entering.

Mourners open up on emotions around Pele’s death

12:55 , Alex Pattle

Geovana Sarmento, 17, waited in the three-hour line to view Pelé’s body as it lay in repose at the stadium where he played for most of his career. She came with her father, who was wearing a Brazil shirt with Pelé’s name.

“I am not a Santos fan, neither is my father, but this guy invented Brazil’s national team. He made Santos stronger, he made it big, how could you not respect him? He is one of the greatest people ever, we needed to honour him,” she said.

Caio Zalke, a 35-year-old engineer, wore a Brazil shirt as he waited in line.

“Pelé is the most important Brazilian of all time. He made soccer important for Brazil and he made Brazil important for the world,” he said.

Brazilian president Lula attends Pele memorial

12:33 , Alex Pattle

Lula, president of Brazil, has arrived at Pelé’s memorial to pay his respects to the late football icon.

Lula’s third term as president began on 1 January after he overcame the controversial Jair Bolsonaro in last year’s election.

Brazilian president Lula stands beside Pele’s open casket (REUTERS)

Neymar’s father attends Pele memorial in son’s absence

12:11 , Alex Pattle

Per the Mirror, Neymar’s father has said he is attending Pelé’s memorial in his son’s absence.

Paris Saint-Germain and Brazil star Neymar Jr was reportedly unable to leave France and make the trip to and from his home country on short notice.

“Neymar will not be able to attend Pelé’s funeral,” Neymar Santos Sr revealed. “My son asked for me to come here in his absence.”

Neymar Santos Sr (right) with Pele’s son Edinho at the Brazilian football great’s funeral (Getty Images)

Fifa president Infantino takes selfie next to Pele’s casket

11:52 , Alex Pattle

A photo has shown Fifa president Gianni Infantino seemingly taking a selfie next to Pelé’s open casket.

Infantino said yesterday that he wants every country in the world to name a stadium after the Brazilian football legend.

Fifa president Gianni Infantino (left) takes a selfie by Pelé’s open casket (REUTERS)

Mourners open up on emotions around Pele’s death

11:29 , Alex Pattle

The BBC’s South America correspondent Katy Watson has spoken to numerous mourners in Santos over the past two days.

“I had the opportunity to see [Pelé] playing in the stadium many times,” Joao Paulo Machado, who lives in Santos, told Watson. “He’s the No 1 ambassador of this country in the world, in my opinion. If you travel abroad, the first thing people say is: ‘You are from Pelé’s country.’”

Ex-Santos FC president Marcelo Teixeira called Pelé a “fantastic human being” and said: “He had a generous heart, not just because he was the athlete of the century. He always looked after people in a really sincere, humble way.”

Beatrice, 56, woke up at early to travel from Soracaba to Santos, and queued for over two hours with her husband. “I’m determined to pay my final respects to him,” she said.

Santos native Marcela Buono, who now resides in Miami, also travelled back to her hometown to pay her respects.

“We grew up with him,” she said. “He used to go to the supermarket here every day. That was normal for us. He was always fantastic, giving autographs for the kids. He was an amazing person, an inspiration.”

Pele: Football’s Elvis Presley who achieved immortality amid controversy

11:12 , Miguel Delaney

When it comes to properly appreciating a figure as mythic as Pele, the reality of their career can get lost amid the reverence over time, so it is worth recalling something actually said about him on one of the days he played. This was to be one of his greatest days.

In the hours before the 1970 World Cup final, Tarcisio Burgnich – about as grizzled an Italian defender as they come – kept repeating one phrase to himself.

“He’s flesh and blood, just like me.”

He’s flesh and blood, just like me.

“I was wrong,” Burgnich later said. Pele had that day made himself immortal.

Brazil president Lula expected to attend Pele’s memorial

10:47 , Alex Pattle

Per the Mirror, Brazil’s president Lula is expected to attend Pele’s memorial today.

Andy Lines wrote on Twitter: “There is a huge police and army presence around the stadium in Santos today. Brazil president Lula is expected to attend Pele memorial this morning.”

Lula’s third term as president began on 1 January after he overcame the controversial Jair Bolsonaro in last year’s election.

Thousands of mourners pay respect to Pele in Santos

10:41 , Alex Pattle

Thousands of mourners began paying their respects to Pelé in a solemn procession past his coffin at the Vila Belmiro Stadium in his hometown of Santos on Monday.

The Brazilian great died Thursday after a battle with cancer. The three-time World Cup winner was 82.

His coffin was placed on the field where he scored some of his best goals. Mourners walked past his casket in the midfield area of the 16,000-seat stadium outside Sao Paulo. A Catholic Mass will be celebrated there Tuesday morning before his burial at a nearby cemetery.

Vila Belmiro was decorated with Brazilian flags and No 10 shirts that became popular after Pelé started wearing them for Santos and Brazil. The stands were filling up with bouquets of flowers placed by mourners and sent by clubs and star players — Neymar and Ronaldo among them — from around the world as loudspeakers played a song named “Eu sou Pelé” (“I am Pelé”) that was recorded by the Brazilian himself.

Fans arrived early to honor, Pele, whose full name was Edson Arantes do Nascimento. Among them was Fifa President Gianni Infantino, who told journalists that every country should name a stadium after Pelé.

“I am here with a lot of emotion, sadness, but also with a smile because he gave us so many smiles,” Infantino said. “As Fifa, we will pay a tribute to the ‘King’ and we ask the whole world to observe a minute of silence.”

Procession to precede Pele’s private burial

10:12 , Alex Pattle

Before Pelé is buried later today, when family alone will surround the Brazil football legend, his casket will be carried in a procession through Santos.

For the time being, Pelé is still lying in state at the Vila Belmiro Stadium, with his casket expected to be transported out of the stadium at approximately 1pm GMT.

Fifa president suggests every country should name stadium after Pele

09:59 , Alex Pattle

Fifa will ask every country in the world to name a stadium in honour of Pelé, its president Gianni Infantino said on Monday.

The Brazil great, who won the World Cup three times and scored over 1,000 goals in his career, died on December 29 aged 82 after a battle with cancer.

Infantino, who was in Brazil for Pelé’s funeral in Sao Paulo, told local reporters: “We’re going to ask every country in the world to name one of their football stadiums with the name of Pelé.”

In April 2021 Rio de Janeiro abandoned plans to name the famous Maracana Stadium after Pelé after it was vetoed by the state governor.

Pelé’s coffin was placed inside the Vila Belmiro stadium in Santos on Monday, the home ground of the club where he spent virtually his entire career.

Infantino released a statement on the day of Pelé’s death which began: “For everyone who loves the beautiful game, this is the day we never wanted to come. The day we lost Pelé.”

He described Pelé as an “exemplary sportsman” and added: “Pelé had a magnetic presence and, when you were with him, the rest of the world stopped.

“His life is about more than football. He changed perceptions for the better in Brazil, in South America and across the world. His legacy is impossible to summarise in words.”

09:51 , Alex Pattle

Brazil football legend Pelé will be buried today after a procession of his coffin in Santos.

Pelé, considered by many to be the greatest footballer of all time, has been lying in state at the Santos stadium since Monday. The stadium is the site of some of the best matches of his career. The three-time World Cup winner, whose full name was Edson Arantes do Nascimento, died on 29 December after a long battle with colon cancer. He was 82.

The Brazilian public has been able to pay its final respects at the Vila Belmiro Stadium, outside Sao Paulo. His casket was carried through the streets of Santos and passed in front of the home of his 100-year-old mother, Celeste, on Monday. The coffin carrying the three-time world champion then left Albert Einstein hospital and was placed in the centre circle of the field.

He will be buried at the Memorial Necropole Ecumenica, a vertical cemetery in Santos, only in the presence of family today (Tuesday 3 January).

Monday 2 January 2023 20:22 , Lawrence Ostlere

Thousands of mourners began paying their respects to Pele in a solemn procession past his coffin at the Vila Belmiro Stadium in his hometown of Santos on Monday.

The Brazilian great died Thursday after a battle with cancer. The three-time World Cup winner was 82.

His coffin was placed on the field where he scored some of his best goals. Mourners walked past his casket in the midfield area of the 16,000-seat stadium outside Sao Paulo. A Catholic Mass will be celebrated there Tuesday morning before his burial at a nearby cemetery.

Vila Belmiro was decorated with Brazilian flags and No 10 shirts that became popular after Pelé started wearing them for Santos and Brazil. The stands were filling up with bouquets of flowers placed by mourners and sent by clubs and star players — Neymar and Ronaldo among them — from around the world as loudspeakers played a song named “Eu sou Pelé” (“I am Pelé”) that was recorded by the Brazilian himself.

Fans arrived early to honor, Pele, whose full name was Edson Arantes do Nascimento. Among them was Fifa President Gianni Infantino, who told journalists that every country should name a stadium after Pele.

“I am here with a lot of emotion, sadness, but also with a smile because he gave us so many smiles,” Infantino said. “As Fifa, we will pay a tribute to the ‘King’ and we ask the whole world to observe a minute of silence.”

Monday 2 January 2023 17:17 , Lawrence Ostlere

A mourner is pictured inside the stadium of Pele’s former club Santos’ as he lays in state on the pitch before his funeral:

Monday 2 January 2023 16:47 , Lawrence Ostlere

When it comes to properly appreciating a figure as mythic as Pele, the reality of their career can get lost amid the reverence over time, so it is worth recalling something actually said about him on one of the days he played. This was to be one of his greatest days.

In the hours before the 1970 World Cup final, Tarcisio Burgnich – about as grizzled an Italian defender as they come – kept repeating one phrase to himself.

“He’s flesh and blood, just like me.”

He’s flesh and blood, just like me.

“I was wrong,” Burgnich later said. Pele had that day made himself immortal.

Infantino wants every country to name a stadium in honour of Pele

Monday 2 January 2023 15:50 , Jamie Braidwood

Fifa will ask every country in the world to name a stadium in honour of Pele, its president Gianni Infantino said on Monday.

The Brazil great, who won the World Cup three times and scored over 1,000 goals in his career, died on December 29 aged 82 after a battle with cancer.

Infantino, who was in Brazil for Pele’s funeral in Sao Paulo, told local reporters: “We’re going to ask every country in the world to name one of their football stadiums with the name of Pele.”

In April 2021 Rio de Janeiro abandoned plans to name the famous Maracana Stadium after Pele after it was vetoed by the state governor.

Pele’s coffin was placed inside the Vila Belmiro stadium in Santos on Monday, the home ground of the club where he spent virtually his entire career.

Infantino released a statement on the day of Pele’s death which began: “For everyone who loves the beautiful game, this is the day we never wanted to come. The day we lost Pele.”

He described Pele as an “exemplary sportsman” and added: “Pele had a magnetic presence and, when you were with him, the rest of the world stopped.

“His life is about more than football. He changed perceptions for the better in Brazil, in South America and across the world. His legacy is impossible to summarise in words.”

Fans emotional as they attend Pele’s wake

Monday 2 January 2023 15:18 , Jamie Braidwood

Fans of late Brazilian football legend Pele attend his wake in Santos, where a banner reads ‘Long Live the King’.

Fifa president Gianni Infantino among those at Pele’s funeral

Monday 2 January 2023 14:28 , Jamie Braidwood

Fifa president Gianni Infantino greets the son of Brazilian football legend Pele, Edinho, and Pele’s wife, Marcia Aoki, during his wake in Santos.

Pele’s coffin arrives at Santos stadium

Monday 2 January 2023 14:05 , Jamie Braidwood

Fans are arriving at the Vila Belmiro Stadium in Santos after Pele’s coffin was brought onto the middle of the pitch, where he will lie in state for 24 hours. Pele’s wife, Marcia Aoki, is among those to arrive.

Fans pay last respects to Pele at Santos stadium

Monday 2 January 2023 13:45 , Jamie Braidwood

Fans lined up early Monday outside the Vila Belmiro Stadium ahead of Pelé’s funeral in his hometown of Santos. Pelé scored scored some of the best goals of his career at the 16,000-seat stadium outside Sao Paulo. His funeral is scheduled start at 10 a.m. local time, and the burial will take place in a vertical cemetery only 600 meters away on Tuesday.

Fans started arriving at the stadium in the early hours of Monday to pay their last respects to Edson Arantes do Nascimento, globally known as Pelé.One of them was Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Gilmar Mendes.

“It is a very sad moment, but we are now seeing the real meaning of this legendary player to our country,” Mendes told journalists. “My office has shirts signed by Pelé, a picture of him as a goalkeeper, also signed by him. DVDs, photos, a big collection of him.”

Inside the Vila Belmiro, a large tent has been set to place Pelé’s coffin. After Pelé’s funeral, his casket will be ushered through the streets of Santos before his burial. Brazil President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and other dignitaries are expected to attend.

Pele’s coffin arrives at Santos Stadium ahead of wake

Monday 2 January 2023 13:05 , Jamie Braidwood

Pele returns home to Santos

Monday 2 January 2023 12:51 , Jamie Braidwood

Pele scored 643 goals for Santos in 656 competitive appearances, putting the club on the map not just in Brazil but around the world. Pele gave Santos two Copa Libertadores titles and two Intercontinental Cup titles against Benfica and AC Milan.

“There’s a Santos before Pele and another after him,” said Serginho Chulapa, Brazil’s striker in the 1982 World Cup and a local hero with more than 100 goals for the club. “He put both the city and club on the map. Before him, people came to work at the port and go to the beach.”

Pele set to lie in wake for 24 hours

Monday 2 January 2023 11:52 , Jamie Braidwood

Crowds are beginning to arrive at the Vila Belmiro stadium, as preparations continue. Pele is set to lie in wake for 24 hours, according to reports.

Millions set to line the streets for Pele’s funeral

Monday 2 January 2023 11:08 , Jamie Braidwood

Pele’s casket arrived at the Vila Belmiro stadium in the early hours of this morning, where it will lie in state before being carried through the streets of Santos to the home of his 100-year-old mother.

He will then be buried at a vertical cemetery in the city, with only his family present. Millions are expected to line the streets as Brazil says goodbye to the football icon.

Premier League pays tribute to Pele

Monday 2 January 2023 10:29 , Jamie Braidwood

The Premier League remembered Pele across the weekend, with a minute’s applause held before each match in tribute to the Brazil great.

Pele’s influence on football will be ‘eternal’, says Pep Guardiola

Monday 2 January 2023 09:43 , Jamie Braidwood

Pele’s influence in the world game will be everlasting, according to Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola. The Brazilian’s death has sparked a huge outpouring of affection and respect from around the globe.

Guardiola said: “On behalf of Manchester City, the biggest condolences for his family and friends. Football is football thanks to these types of people. Neymar said a great sentence when he said before (Pele) number 10 was just a number and after it became something special.

“Every top player wanted to wear number 10 in their team. What he has done for football is there and always will remain. It’s like a good movie, the legacy after many years. That we are still talking about him like a good movie or a good book is because he was so good.

“I think Pele, (Diego) Maradona, (Johan) Cruyff, (Lionel) Messi, (Franz) Beckenbauer, Cristiano Ronaldo – these type of players will be forever, they will be eternal. They have done many things in many years on the pitch and off it and with their teams and countries.

“These type of players make our business, our work, our job, however you want to say it, a better place because what he produced, what we have seen in the World Cup, what one team can produce can change 48 million people, the country. It’s unbelievable.”

Pele: Football’s Elvis Presley who achieved immortality amid controversy

Monday 2 January 2023 08:51 , Jamie Braidwood

When it comes to properly appreciating a figure as mythic as Pele, the reality of their career can get lost amid the reverence over time, so it is worth recalling something actually said about him on one of the days he played. This was to be one of his greatest days.

In the hours before the 1970 World Cup final, Tarcisio Burgnich – about as grizzled an Italian defender as they come – kept repeating one phrase to himself.

“He’s flesh and blood, just like me.”

He’s flesh and blood, just like me.

“I was wrong,” Burgnich later said. Pele had that day made himself immortal. His pass for Carlos Alberto has become one of the most famous images from one of the most famous football moments. It wasn’t just a crescendo to an orchestral move that served as a crowning moment, but also the perfect illustration of what elevated him above everyone else.

By Miguel Delaney

Pele: Brazil’s complete footballer who transcended the beautiful game

Monday 2 January 2023 08:21 , Jamie Braidwood

“Football is the beautiful game,” Pele once proclaimed in an attempt to encapsulate the universal appeal of his lifelong passion. And no man did more to justify that simple but compellingly eloquent description than the great Brazilian himself.

In the decades since his galvanising displays in the 1958 World Cup finals, the name of the one-time street urchin who exchanged childhood poverty for global fame has been a byword for ultimate sporting excellence.

Pele was that hitherto mythical being, the complete player; he was a sublime performer without any perceivable flaw, an unsurpassable fusion of artistry and athleticism, audacity and grace.

Brazil mourns Pele

Monday 2 January 2023 06:51 , Alisha Rahaman Sarkar

With Pele’s death, Brazilians have lost a piece of their hearts.

On Rio de Janeiro’s Ipanema beach, the news broke when Paulo Vinicius was playing soccer with his nine-year-old nephew.

“Pele represents the best of Brazil: its people, its working class,” said Vinicius, 38, a physical-education instructor. “Pele gives a sense of identity to the Brazilian people.”

In the coastal city of Santos, where Pele made his name, Nicolas Oliveira, 18, was outside the stadium along with roughly 200 others. Oliveira said even replays of Pele’s sensational playing make him swell with emotion.

Read more here.

Pele brought renown to Santos

Monday 2 January 2023 05:33 , Alisha Rahaman Sarkar

Over decades, adoring fans around the world mailed thousands of letters, postcards and packages to the sports legend without his address or full name.

Almost without fail, they reached the office of Edson Arantes do Nascimento in the port city he made famous.

Santos was founded by the Portuguese in January 1546. It hosts Latin America's biggest port, which feeds the Sao Paulo area and exports the country's agricultural commodities to the planet.

Only after a 15-year-old sensation started scoring goals for the city's team did Santos, a city of about 430,000 residents today, become a household name.

Read more here.

Live: Pele's coffin taken from hospital in Sao Paulo to Santos

Monday 2 January 2023 05:09 , Alisha Rahaman Sarkar

Turkish foreign minister to attend funeral

Monday 2 January 2023 05:01 , Alisha Rahaman Sarkar

Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will attend football legend Pele’s funeral today in Santos, Brazil.

Mr Cavusoglu arrived earlier in the South American country to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Brazil’s president-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan reportedly instructed Mr Cavusoglu to extend his stay and attend Pele’s funeral.

Pele to be buried on ninth floor of cemetery - report

Monday 2 January 2023 04:48 , Alisha Rahaman Sarkar

Pele will be buried tomorrow on the ninth floor of the Memorial Necropole Ecumenica cemetery in Santos, which was chosen by the football legend to be his final resting place, TheMirror reported.

The ninth floor is said to be an homage to his father, who always wore the number nine shirt as a player.

Although details regarding the ceremony remain unclear, his coffin will reportedly be golden in colour with several carvings and etchings of iconic Pele images on its sides.

Pele’s burial to be held tomorrow

Monday 2 January 2023 04:38 , Alisha Rahaman Sarkar

Pele’s burial will take place tomorrow at the Memorial Necropole Ecumenica, a vertical cemetery in Santos. Only family will attend, reports said.

The Memorial Necropole Ecumenica, in Santos, is a 14-storey tall and unique cemetery, occupying an area of 1.8 acres.

Pele’s funeral to be held in hometown

Monday 2 January 2023 04:37 , Alisha Rahaman Sarkar

The stadium where Brazilian football great Pele played some of the best matches of his career will also hold his funeral today and tomorrow.

Santos said in a statement the public will be able to pay their final respects at Vila Belmiro Stadium, outside Sao Paulo.

The coffin carrying the World Cup champion will leave Albert Einstein hospital today and will be placed at the centre of the field. Visitors will be allowed to pay respect starting at 10am local time till the next day same time.

Monday 2 January 2023 03:47 , Alisha Rahaman Sarkar

Welcome to The Independent’s live blog tracking the football legend’s last journey.