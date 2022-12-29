Pele dies aged 82: Neymar and Mbappe lead tributes to Brazil footballing great

Uche Amako
·7 min read
Pele death latest: Neymar and Mbappe pay tribute to 'the king of football' - Reuters
Pele death latest: Neymar and Mbappe pay tribute to 'the king of football' - Reuters

08:45 PM

Some of the greatest pay tribute

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo wrote on Instagram:

My deepest condolences to all of Brazil, and in particular to the family of Mr. Edson Arantes do Nascimento. A mere "goodbye" to the eternal King Pele will never be enough to express the pain that embraces the whole world of football at this moment. An inspiration for so many millions, a reference of yesterday, of today, of always. The affection he always showed for me was reciprocated in all the moments we shared, even at a distance. He will never be forgotten and his memory will last forever in each one of us, football lovers. Rest in peace, King Pele.

Brazil captain Thiago Silva on Instagram:

Rest in peace 'Rei' (King), God bless all his family.

Argentina and PSG's Lionel Messi on Instagram

Rest in peace, Pele.

Eight-time Olympic gold medallist Usain Bolt on Twitter:

A Sporting Legend. Rest in Peace King Pele.

Man City striker Erling Haaland:

Everything you see any player doing, Pelé did it first. RIP.

Former England and Man Utd striker Wayne Rooney

Rest in peace Pele. Legend.

08:34 PM

Funeral plans

A wake is expected to be held at Santos' Urbano Caldeira stadium, most commonly known as Vila Belmiro, on Monday.

08:28 PM

Neymar reacts

Before Pele, "10" was just a number. I read that phrase somewhere, at some point in my life. But that phrase, beautiful, is incomplete. I'd say before Pele, football was just a sport. Pele changed everything. He turned football into art, into entertainment.

He gave voice to the poor, to the blacks and especially: It gave visibility to Brazil. Football and Brazil have elevated their status thanks to the King! He's gone, but his magic will remain. Pele is ETERNAL!!

08:20 PM

Kylian Mbappe reacts

08:15 PM

Marcus Rashford reacts

08:10 PM

How Edson Arantes do Nascimento became Pele

Born Edson Arantes do Nascimento, in the small city of Tres Coracoes in the interior of Minas Gerais state on Oct. 23, 1940, Pele grew up shining shoes to buy his modest soccer gear.

Pele's talent drew attention when he was 11, and a local professional player brought him to Santos' youth squads. It didn't take long for him to make it to the senior squad.

Despite his youth and 5-foot-8 frame, he scored against grown men with the same ease he displayed against friends back home. He debuted with the Brazilian club at 16 in 1956, and the club quickly gained worldwide recognition.

The name Pele came from him mispronouncing the name of a player called Bile.

08:03 PM

The media assembles outside the Albert Einstein hospital

07:55 PM

Former Man Utd and England defender Gary Neville reacts

07:51 PM

Pele's career in numbers

  • Won three World Cup titles with Brazil in 1958, 1962 and 1970 - the only player to have won the showpiece tournament three times.

  • Became the youngest-ever player to win the World Cup trophy at 17, a record that still stands.

  • Scored 757 goals in 812 official matches for club and country, a record that stood for decades until Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo eclipsed his tally.

  • Brazil's football association and Santos say Pele scored a total of 1,283 goals in 1,367 matches while Fifa puts the figure at 1,281 goals in 1,366 games. Other sources give varying figures depending on the types of games included.

  • Netted 77 goals in 92 official matches for Brazil - the country's all-time leading goal scorer, alongside Neymar, who netted his 77th goal in the 2022 World Cup.

  • Scored 12 goals in World Cups.

  • Registered six assists at Mexico 1970 - a record for one World Cup.

  • Scored 92 hat-tricks across official and unofficial games.

  • Scored 127 goals for Santos in 1959, thought to be the most goals scored by a club player in one calendar year.

  • Finished as Santos' top scorer with 643 goals in 659 competitive matches.

  • Won Brazil's Serie A six times with Santos (1961-1965 and 1968).

  • Led Santos to two Copa Libertadores titles (1962 and 1963).

07:46 PM

Sir Geoff Hurst reacts

07:43 PM

Wembley arch to be lit in the colours of Brazil's flag

Classy touch by the Football Association. They said in a statement:

Everyone who loves football, loves Pele. His unique talent lit up the game, and inspired football. Our thoughts are with his family, the Brazil Football Confederation and the Brazilian people.

07:39 PM

French president Emmanuel Macron reacts

07:34 PM

Watch: The life and times of Pele

07:28 PM

Pele's former club reacts to the sad news

07:24 PM

BBC's Gary Lineker reacts

07:16 PM

'We love you infinitely'

Pele's daughter Kely Nascimento wrote on Instagram:

We are thanks to you. We love you infinitely. Rest in peace.

07:04 PM

Breaking news: Pele dies aged 82

Pele - considered by many to be the greatest footballer of all time - has died at the age of 82.

A three-time World Cup-winner with Brazil, Pele - along with Diego Maradona - was the defining footballer of the 20th century and was named along with the Argentine as one of the two players of the century by Fifa in 2000.

His astonishing 1279 goals in 1363 games is recognised as a world record, while he remains tied with Neymar as Brazil’s leading goalscorer on 77.

It had been well known for some time that Pele’s health had been deteriorating. In September 2021, he had surgery to have a tumour removed before undergoing chemotherapy. Last month he returned to hospital with cardiac issues and his health reportedly deteriorated significantly in recent weeks.

Pele’s emergence at the 1958 World Cup in Sweden remains the greatest debut bow in the history of football’s biggest tournament. His six goals in four matches helped carry Brazil to their first ever World Cup triumph and made their young striker a household name overnight.

Further World Cup glory awaited in 1962, albeit in a tournament during which injury denied the world from seeing Pele at his absolute pomp.

In 1970, Pele returned to true pre-eminence on the world stage, leading one of the greatest international sides of all time to World Cup glory in Mexico.

Pelé, along with the likes of Rivelino, Jairzinho, Gérson, Carlos Alberto, Tostão and Clodoaldo, lit up the tournament - the first to be shown globally in colour - with a series of electrifying performances culminating in a 4-1 defeat of Italy in the final.

Pele himself scored the opening goal before turning provider to assist goals for both Jairzinho and Carlos Alberto.

Greats of the games including Johan Cruyff, Franz Beckenbauer, Ferenc Puskas and Bobby Moore named Pele the greatest player in history, a standing which remained indelibly attached to him even with emergence of football’s modern greats.

Stay with us here for full live reaction and remembrance from across the globe following the passing of one of the true giants of 20th century sport.

