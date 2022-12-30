Pele death - news: Messi and Ronaldo pay tribute to Brazil legend after his death at 82

Brazil football legend Pele has died at the age of 82.

The Associated Press confirmed the news, saying: “Brazilian soccer legend Pelé, winner of record 3 World Cups and standard-bearer for ‘the beautiful game,’ has died at 82.”

Widely considered one of the greatest players of all time, Pele is the only man to have won the World Cup on three occasions, as he helped Brazil to success at the 1958, 1962 and 1970 tournaments, also winning the Golden Ball for best player at the latter.

At the first of those, the then-17-year-old became the youngest player to appear at a men’s World Cup although his record was subsequently broken by Northern Ireland’s Norman Whiteside.

During a 21-year playing career, he is said to have scored 1,283 goals in 1,363 senior matches for clubs and country, although that number is disputed given it included unofficial friendlies and tour matches.

Pele: Brazil football legend dies aged 82

08:20

The Wembley arch has been lit up in Brazil colours in a tribute to the legendary Pele after his passing on Thursday evening.

The three-time World Cup winner died at the age of 82 at the Albert Einstein Israelite Hospital in Sao Paulo after a lengthy battle with colon cancer.

And the FA has moved to pay its respects for Pele, marking its iconic stadium arch in the colours of the kit worn by the man who many describe as the original superstar.

08:00

In a statement on Twitter, FIFA has paid its tribute to Pele and described him as “a legend of our game.”

Pelé, the only man to win the #FIFAWorldCup three times.



A legend of our game.



Rest in peace, the Eternal King. pic.twitter.com/1MS3DPxPDF — FIFA (@FIFAcom) December 29, 2022

Cancer charities issue symptoms appeal after Pele's death

07:00

Pele has died aged 82 after a battle with bowel cancer, which is the UK’s second biggest cancer killer, according to charities.

The NHS lists the three main symptoms of bowel cancer as persistent blood in your poo, a persistent change in bowel habit, and persistent lower abdominal pain.

06:00

Pele has been described as “the king of football” and “footballing immortality” after the Brazil legend died at the age of 82.

Tributes immediately came in across social media, hailing his legacy both on and off the pitch after a glittering career which included three World Cups with the Selecao.

05:00

The Wembley arch has been lit up in Brazil colours in a tribute to the legendary Pele after his passing on Thursday evening.

04:00

The Brazil icon has passed away at the age of 82 after a long battle with illness.

Pele’s Instagram urges people to ‘Love, love and love, forever'

03:10

“Inspiration and love marked the journey of King Pelé, who peacefully passed away today. On his journey, Edson enchanted the world with his genius in sport, stopped a war, carried out social works all over the world and spread what he most believed to be the cure for all our problems: love. His message today becomes a legacy for future generations. Love, love and love, forever,” the caption reads.

Pele: Brazil’s complete footballer who transcended the beautiful game

02:03

A three-time World Cup winner and scorer of hundreds of goals, Pele became a byword for ultimate sporting excellence during a glittering career that saw him lauded throughout the world.

Pele: Brazil’s complete footballer who transcended the beautiful game

Pele: Brazil football legend dies aged 82

01:05

Widely considered one of the greatest footballers of all time, Pele is the only man to have won the World Cup on three occasions.

Brazil football legend Pele dies aged 82

00:10

Government of Brazil calls Pele ‘champion of champions'

Thursday 29 December 2022 23:31

“Pelé. Champion of champions, living legend of our lifetime. Football perfection; the King was almost synonymous with his homeland. Generations to come will remember him as a gentleman off the field, and a magician on it; the epic number 10 shirt, immortalized by his genius,” the government’s official Twitter account stated.

Pele in pictures: Images from the life and career of Brazil’s football legend

Thursday 29 December 2022 23:01

Pele, who has died aged 82, won three World Cups and scored more than 1,000 goals in a sensational career.

The best of Pelé's impossible goals

Thursday 29 December 2022 22:21

Pele was always about more than football

Thursday 29 December 2022 22:02

A Netflix documentary explored the life of one of football’s greatest-ever players and the country that loved him like no other, Miguel Delaney writes.

Pele, Gordon Banks and the greatest save

Thursday 29 December 2022 21:42

England faced Brazil during the group stage of the 1970 World Cup.

Pele’s World Cup journey: From Sweden 1958 to Mexico 1970

Thursday 29 December 2022 21:20

The Brazilian’s reputation was built on his performances at the World Cup finals.

Barack Obama pays tribute to Pele

Thursday 29 December 2022 21:11

“Pelé was one of the greatest to ever play the beautiful game. And as one of the most recognizable athletes in the world, he understood the power of sports to bring people together. Our thoughts are with his family and everyone who loved and admired him,” tweeted former president Barack Obama.

Leo Messi pays tribute to Pele

Thursday 29 December 2022 21:01

“Rest in peace,” the World Cup winner wrote on Instagram.

Brazil star Neymar pays tribute to Pele

Thursday 29 December 2022 20:51

“Before Pelé, 10 was just a number. I’ve read this phrase somewhere, at some point in my life. But this sentence, beautiful, is incomplete. I would say before Pelé football was just a sport. Pelé has changed it all,” Neymar wrote on Instagram.

“ He turned football into art, into entertainment He gave voice to the poor, to the blacks and especially: He gave visibility to Brazil. Soccer and Brazil have raised their status thanks to the King! He’s gone but his magic remains. Pelé is FOREVER!!”

Cristiano Ronaldo pays tribute to ‘eternal king’ Pele

Thursday 29 December 2022 20:40

“My deep condolences to all of Brazil, and in particular to the family of Edson Arantes do Nascimento. A mere “goodbye” to the eternal King Pelé will never be enough to express the pain that the entire football world is currently embracing. An inspiration to so many millions, a reference yesterday, today and forever,” Ronaldo wrote on Instagram.

“The love you always showed me was reciprocated in every moment we shared even from distance. He will never be forgotten and his memory will live forever in each and every one of us football lovers. Rest in peace King Pelé.”

English football celebrates life of Pele

Thursday 29 December 2022 20:31

“One of the greatest to have graced the beautiful game. Farewell, Pelé. You will never be forgotten,” @England tweeted.

One of the greatest to have graced the beautiful game.



Farewell, Pelé. You will never be forgotten. pic.twitter.com/bMUEat5MP2 — England (@England) December 29, 2022

Pele’s visits to Great Britain: From the 1966 World Cup to London 2012

Thursday 29 December 2022 20:18

Pele made several notable trips to Britain during his lifetime.

Brazilian Football Confederation pays tribute to Pele

Thursday 29 December 2022 20:11

“REI PELÉ,” they tweeted.

Sir Geoff Hurst remembers ‘the greatest of all time’

Thursday 29 December 2022 20:05

“I have so many memories of Pele, without doubt the best footballer I ever played against (with Bobby Moore being the best footballer I ever played alongside). For me Pele remains the greatest of all time and I was proud to be on the pitch with him. RIP Pele and thank you,” he tweeted.

Kylian Mbappé applauds life of ‘King’ Pele

Thursday 29 December 2022 19:59

“The king of football has left us but his legacy will never be forgotten. RIP KING,” the French football star tweeted.

England star Marcus Rashford celebrates life of Pele

Thursday 29 December 2022 19:49

“Rest easy king,” the Manchester United star tweeted.

Rest easy king 👑 pic.twitter.com/V1Qa1FsZYh — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) December 29, 2022

Chelsea star Raheem Sterling pays tribute to Pele

Thursday 29 December 2022 19:45

“RIP Legend,” the England player tweeted.

Pele’s daughter posts tribute to father

Thursday 29 December 2022 19:42

“Everything we are is thanks to you. We love you infinitely. Rest in peace,” Kely Nascimento wrote on Instagram.

Gary Lineker pays tribute to Pele

Thursday 29 December 2022 19:32

“Pele has died. The most divine of footballers and joyous of men. He played a game only a few chosen ones have come close to. 3 times he lifted the most coveted gold trophy in that beautiful yellow shirt. He may have left us but he’ll always have footballing immortality. RIP Pele,” he tweeted.

Pele has died. The most divine of footballers and joyous of men. He played a game only a few chosen ones have come close to. 3 times he lifted the most coveted gold trophy in that beautiful yellow shirt. He may have left us but he’ll always have footballing immortality. RIP Pele — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) December 29, 2022

Brazilian football legend Pelé dies aged 82

Thursday 29 December 2022 19:10

This is a live blog covering the death of football legend Pele.