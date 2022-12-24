Pele’s daughter posts emotional hospital update from Brazilian icon’s bedside after worrying health news

Pele’s daughter has posted an emotional update from the hospital bedside of the Brazilian football icon.

Aged 82, Pele will spend Christmas in the Albert Einstein Hospital, Sao Paulo following news his cancer has worsened.

It was confirmed earlier this month that he was undergoing an extended stay in hospital due to a respiratory infection aggravated by Covid, while he continues his treatment for cancer.

Kely Nascimento, Pele’s daughter, said in the week that he is now under “elevated care” while he experiences kidney and heart trouble.

On Saturday, she posted a photograph to Instagram of her alongside Pele in hospital.

“Here we go, in the fight and in faith,” she wrote. “One more night together.”

Ms Nascimento had recently thanked well-wishers for the heartwarming response to Pele’s condition.

She said: “We, as always, thank you for all the love you show here in Brazil as well as around the world! Your love for him, your stories and your prayers are a HUGE comfort because we know we are not alone.”