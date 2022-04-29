Pelangio To Acquire Kenogaming Polymetallic Project and Announces Mr. Anthony (Tony) Makuch Has Joined the Company's Advisory Board

·6 min read

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 28, 2022 / Pelangio Exploration Inc. (TSX.V:PX)(OTC PINK:PGXPF) ("Pelangio" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has entered in an agreement to purchase a 100% interest in the highly prospective, 178 hectare gold, silver, zinc polymetallic project in Kenogaming Township (the "Kenogaming Project"), located approximately 63 km (see Figure 1) southwest of the City of Timmins, Ontario.

In addition, the Company announces that Mr. Tony Makuch, has joined the advisory committee of Pelangio, effective immediately. Mr. Makuch holds a Bachelor of Science Degree (Honours Applied Earth Sciences) from the University of Waterloo in Ontario, and both a Masters of Science Degree in Engineering and a Masters of Business Administration from Queen's University on Ontario. He has over 35 years of experience in the mining industry as a mine operator and company builder.

"We are extremely pleased that Tony is joining Pelangio in an advisory role," commented Ingrid Hibbard, President and CEO. "The entire team will benefit from his advice and counsel. His talent for recognizing opportunities in the mining space, coupled with his in-depth knowledge and expertise in operations and his proven success at growing companies will be of tremendous benefit to Pelangio," she added.

Highlights Of the Kenogaming Project (See Figure 2)

  • The Kenogaming Project covers 800 m of strike length on an established 300 meter wide strongly pyritized corridor of highly altered felsic rocks that are geochemically enriched in gold and zinc.

  • Significant gold and base metal mineralization has been intersected within this corridor by previous explorers.

  • Highlights of historical drilling include intercepts grading 35.65 g/t gold over 1.21 meters, 18.5 g/t gold over 1.0 meters and 0.59 g/t gold, 1.8 g/t silver and 1.10% zinc over 10 meters.

  • Minimal drilling has been completed below 150 vertical meters with approximately 400 meters of untested strike length.

  • The Kenogaming Project is a drill-ready project.

  • Permitting is underway for a fully-funded, 1,000-meter diamond drill program.

Agreement Terms

Pelangio has agreed to purchase a 100% interest in the Kenogaming Project by granting DSB Capital Corp. ("DSB") a 1% net smelter return royalty and issuing to DSB 350,000 common shares in the capital of Pelangio. The Kenogaming Project is subject to an underlying 3% net smelter return royalty. Pelangio will have the right to buy-out 1% of the 3% NSR for $1,000,000. A wholly-owned subsidiary of Pelangio holds 70% of the underlying royalty.

"The acquisition of the Kenogaming project represents a cost-effective opportunity to augment our polymetallic project portfolio in Ontario. We look forward to drilling this highly prospective project once permits are received," said Ingrid Hibbard, President and CEO.

Kenogaming Summary and Geological Description (See Figure 2)

In 1996, Eastmain Resoures Inc. conducted the last major drilling campaign on the adjoining Glencore patents and a few holes on the adjoining Kenogaming Project. Eastmain prospecting, geophysics and drilling demonstrated the presence of a strongly pyritized corridor of highly altered felsic rocks which are geochemically enriched in gold and zinc. This corridor was reported to have extended for approximately four km over a width of 300 meters. Approximately 800 meters of prospective strike length within this corridor is located on the Kenogaming Project. Coincident with the pyritized corridor and an associated alteration package of sericite, chlorite, silica and fushite is the historical Dunvegan gold, zinc occurrence. The original Dunvegan occurrence and a substantial portion of the known gold-bearing Dunvegan trend is now located within the Kenogaming Project.

Limited drilling by Eastmain on the Kenogaming Project demonstrated considerable gold and base metal potential associated with the Dunvegan trend. Eastmain drill hole EAK-96-20 returned 0.59 g/t gold, 1.8 g/t silver and 1.10 % Zn across 10 meters. A higher-grade intercept in Eastmain hole EAK-96-20 returned 18.5 g/t gold over 1 meter.

Prior to Eastmain's work, Halley Resources Inc. completed a series of holes in 1988 on the Kenogaming Project. A number of holes were drilled on the Dunvegan trend. A highlight from Halley's work on the Duvegan trend included an intercept of 35.65 g/t gold over 1.21 meters. More importantly, Halley found a second gold -bearing zone which was designated the "New Zone" (NZ). The NZ appears to lie in the footwall of Dunvegan Zone. Drilling on the NZ returned a number of significant drill hole intercepts including 20.57 g/t gold over 1.95 meters in hole H88-6, and 13.02 g/t gold over 0.61 meters in hole H88-1. (Note: All values reported are core lengths.)

With respect to new exploration potential, drilling to date for the most part has been focused above 150 meters vertical on the Kenogaming Project. More recent results by Eastmain and Halley suggest that there is excellent potential to increase metal grade and thickness on the known zones with further drilling at depth and along strike. Further, the discovery of the NZ below the Dunvegan Zone suggests there may be potential for other mineralized zones within the large alteration corridor noted by Eastmain geologists.

(References: Ontario Government Assessment Files for Eastmain Resourec Inc., Halley Resources Inc., Falconbridge Nickel Mines, Dunvegan Mines, and OGS Report 97 by V.G. Milne, 1972)

Future Plans

The Kenogaming Project is a drill-ready project. Pelangio will immediately apply for exploration permits and plans to conduct a minimum first-phase drill program of 1000 meters. This fully-funded program is designed to follow up on the strike and down dip extensions of both the NZ and Dunvegan Zones.

Qualified Person

Mr. Kevin Filo, P.Geo. (Ontario), is a qualified person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Filo approved the technical data disclosed in this release.

Figure 1: Location and General Geology Map

Pelangio Exploration Inc., Thursday, April 28, 2022, Press release picture
Pelangio Exploration Inc., Thursday, April 28, 2022, Press release picture

Figure 2: Compilation Map of Kenogaming Project

Pelangio Exploration Inc., Thursday, April 28, 2022, Press release picture
Pelangio Exploration Inc., Thursday, April 28, 2022, Press release picture

About Pelangio

Pelangio acquires and explores world-class gold belt land packages Ghana, West Africa and Canada. In Ghana, the Company is exploring its two 100% owned camp-sized properties: the 100 km2 Manfo property, the site of seven near-surface gold discoveries, and the 284 km2 Obuasi property, located 4 km on strike and adjacent to AngloGold Ashanti's prolific high-grade Obuasi Mine, as well as the newly-optioned Dankran property located adjacent to its Obuasi property. In Canada, the Company is currently focused in Ontario on its Dome West property, situated some 800 meters from the Dome Mine in Timmins and its Gowan property. See www.pelangio.com for further detail on all Pelangio's properties.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For additional information, please visit our website at www.pelangio.com, or contact:

Ingrid Hibbard, President and CEO

Tel: 905-336-3828 / Toll-free: 1-877-746-1632 / Email: info@pelangio.com

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements herein may contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements or information appear in a number of places and can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate" or "believes" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements and information include statements regarding the Company's strategy of acquiring large land packages in areas of sizeable gold mineralization, and the Company's ability to complete the planned exploration programs, including on the Kenogaming Project. With respect to forward-looking statements and information contained herein, we have made numerous assumptions, including assumptions about the state of the equity markets. Such forward-looking statements and information are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statement or information. Such risks include the changes in equity markets, share price volatility, volatility of global and local economic climate, gold price volatility, political developments in Ghana, and Canada, increases in costs, exchange rate fluctuations, speculative nature of gold exploration, including the risk that favourable exploration results may not be obtained, delays due to COVID-19 safety protocols, and other risks involved in the gold exploration industry. See the Company's annual and quarterly financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for additional information on risks and uncertainties relating to the forward-looking statement and information. There can be no assurance that a forward-looking statement or information referenced herein will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements or information. Also, many of the factors are beyond the control of the Company. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward- looking statements or information. We undertake no obligation to reissue or update any forward-looking statements or information except as required by law. All forward-looking statements and information herein are qualified by this cautionary statement.

SOURCE: Pelangio Exploration Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/699377/Pelangio-To-Acquire-Kenogaming-Polymetallic-Project-and-Announces-Mr-Anthony-Tony-Makuch-Has-Joined-the-Companys-Advisory-Board

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Dynasties are cool but it's time for a new Stanley Cup story

    On the latest episode of Zone Time, Julian explains why he doesn't want too see one last run for the Penguins, Sam says she doesn't have the stomach for a Tampa three-peat, and Omar makes the case against defensive Dallas.

  • Don't sleep on the Boston Bruins

    Despite the strength in depth of the Atlantic Division, Boston may land a favourable first-round matchup if they face Carolina, who are down to their third-choice goaltender, and if they progress, the Bruins would likely be considered favourite against either the Rangers or Penguins.&nbsp;

  • Boston Red Sox top Toronto Blue Jays 7-1 to end four-game losing skid

    TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays were forced to search for small victories Wednesday after dropping a 7-1 decision to the Boston Red Sox. Starter Ross Stripling threw a season-high five innings, the team's high-leverage relievers got a much-needed break and backup infielder Gosuke Katoh doubled in the fourth inning for his first big-league hit. There was little else to choose from as the Blue Jays had an uneventful performance after the dramatics of a walk-off win a night earlier. Stripling, init

  • Cates, Jones lead Flyers over Penguins

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Noah Cates had two goals and an assist, Martin Jones made 37 saves and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-1 on Sunday. Morgan Frost added a goal and an assist and Travis Konecny scored an empty-netter for the Flyers, who won their second straight after losing six in a row. Sidney Crosby scored for the Penguins. The Penguins entered in third place in the Metropolitan Division, two points ahead of Washington. Pittsburgh has two games remaining and would play

  • Former teammates remember Habs great Lafleur for on-ice skill, off-ice personality

    MONTREAL — Thirty-seven years after Guy Lafleur last played for the Montreal Canadiens, his name was once again chanted by fans before the team took to the ice tonight. The team played tribute to the great, who died Friday at 70, with a ceremony before a game against Boston. A video of Lafleur's goals and of him lifting the Stanley Cup, which he won five times with the Habs, played at the Bell Centre before fans gave him a standing ovation that lasted more than 10 minutes. On the boards, the usu

  • Can the Raptors win Game 5 vs. 76ers?

    The Toronto Raptors fought off elimination on Saturday and now head to Philadelphia with the hopes of forcing a Game 6. Here's what to what for. Full episode looking at Game 4 and previewing Game 5 is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Former teammates remember Habs great Lafleur for on-ice skill, off-ice personality

    MONTREAL — It's been 37 years since Guy Lafleur last played for the Montreal Canadiens, but it was his name that fans chanted before the team took to the ice Sunday. For 10 minutes, Habs fans gave Lafleur, who died Friday at age 70, a standing ovation, as cheers of "Guy, Guy, Guy!" mixed with chants of "Ole, Ole, Ole!" and "Go Habs Go!" Twice, the game's announcer began to say something, only to let fans keep cheering. Finally, he asked the fans to be quiet for a moment of silence in honour of L

  • Elias Lindholm hits 40 goals as Calgary Flames down Vancouver Canucks 6-3

    CALGARY — Dillon Dube scored twice and Elias Lindholm notched his 40th goal to lead the Calgary Flames to a 6-3 win over Vancouver on Saturday night, reducing the Canucks' playoff hopes to just a flicker. Brett Ritchie, Nikita Zadorov and Johnny Gaudreau, into an empty net, also scored for Calgary (49-20-10). The Flames, 9-1-1 in their last 11, have already locked up first place in the Pacific Division. Quinn Hughes, Conor Garland and Emilio Pettersson had the goals for Vancouver (38-30-11), whi

  • Russia removed as host of 2023 worlds in men's ice hockey

    ZURICH (AP) — Russia was removed Tuesday as host of the 2023 world championship in men’s ice hockey that was to be played in Vladimir Putin’s home city St. Petersburg. Citing “concern for the safety and well-being of all participating players, officials, media, and fans,” the International Ice Hockey Federation announced the decision after its ruling council met. The latest blow to Russia in its favored winter sports follows one day after its signature annual international figure skating competi

  • Nedeljkovic makes 17 saves, Red Wings blank Devils 3-0

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Alex Nedeljkovic had 17 saves, Oskar Sundqvist and Tyler Bertuzzi each had a goal and assist and the Detroit Red Wings beat the New Jersey Devils 3-0 on Sunday. The win snapped a two-game losing streak for the Red Wings and came a day after they were blown out by the Pittsburgh Penguins 7-2. Sundqvist scored in the first period and Bertuzzi and Michael Rasmussen added late empty-net goals. New Jersey goaltender Andrew Hammond made 21 saves as the Devils lost their seventh str

  • Stars take final playoff spot with 4-3 OT loss to Coyotes

    DALLAS (AP) — Jani Hakanpaa scored on the first shot of the game for Dallas, Joe Pavelski had two assists to reach a career high in points at age 37 and the Stars wrapped up the Western Conference's final playoff spot in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday night. After a seven-round shootout victory at home over Vegas on Tuesday night, the Stars needed only one point to join Nashville in the two wild-card spots. The Stars got that point by getting to overtime, though they ble

  • How the Raptors jumped on 76ers from opening tip

    The Toronto Raptors led for almost the entirety of Game 5 against the 76ers and it started with relentless activity on both ends in the first quarter. Listen to the full recap and preview of Game 6 on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • 1st Canadian goalball championships in 3 years underway

    After being put on hold due to the pandemic, the 2022 Canadian Goalball Championships are underway this weekend in Calgary at the Bob Niven training centre at WinSport. Goalball is a Paralympic sport played exclusively by athletes who are blind or visually impaired. Blair Nesbitt, a player on both the Alberta and Canadian men's goalball teams, said it felt good to be back on the court. "It's been really hard on athletes not having competition, and competition is what helps make players better."

  • Thad Young says Raptors are ‘feeding off the energy’ of their tenacious defense

    Following a massive Game 5 win over the Sixers on Monday, Raptors forward Thaddeus Young credited the team’s game-planning, pace, ball distribution and defensive execution, among other things, for pulling Toronto back into the series. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • How Nick Nurse rallied the Raptors after going down 3-0 to Sixers

    “If somebody could do it, it’d be us.”

  • Path to the Stanley Cup Final goes through Sunrise

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the Panthers' position as the top team in the NHL's Eastern Conference and whether Tampa Bay should still be considered favourites.

  • Raptors fans dunk on Goran Dragic after Nets get swept by Celtics

    Goran Dragic had "higher ambitions" than playing for the Raptors, who have outlasted the Nets in the NBA playoffs.

  • Drake Batherson's two goals lead Senators to 5-4 overtime win vs. Devils

    OTTAWA — Drake Batherson scored his second of the night in overtime to lead the Ottawa Senators to a 5-4 win over the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday. Tim Stutzle, with a pair of goals, and Thomas Chabot also scored for Ottawa (32-41-7). Brady Tkachuk chipped in three assists, while Anton Forsberg made 37 saves. It was a rough night for Chabot and “D” partner Travis Hamonic as they were on the ice for all four of New Jersey's goals. Nolan Foote had a pair of goals for the Devils (27-44-9), who have

  • Yukoners mourn loss of Gerry Thick

    A man heavily involved in Yukon amateur sports for more than 30 years is being remembered as a straight shooter who worked extremely hard and cared passionately for his community. Gerry Thick died last week at the age of 77. Thick was manager of Northland Beverages for 46 years and served two terms as a Whitehorse city councillor but he's best known for his involvement in Yukon sports, especially softball, and his long association with the Arctic Winter Games (AWG). Thick served on the AWG's int

  • Are the Raptors wearing down Joel Embiid?

    The Toronto Raptors have changed the momentum of their series vs. 76ers and are only getting healthier. Meanwhile, Joel Embiid is seemingly in a lot of pain with his thumb injury and showed off some poor body language in their Game 5 loss to Toronto.