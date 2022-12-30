With Pelé’s passing, a cornerstone of football has died. Especially in Santos, Brazil

Football is dead.

I’m not trying to be sensationalist. The passing of soccer legend Pelé means the death of football, and I will explain why, in my estimation, this is true.

I was born and raised in Santos, a city located on the coast of the Brazilian state of São Paulo, and I would need to write a book to explain how Edson Arantes do Nascimento — better known to the world as Pelé — represents our city.

His arrival in Santos in 1956, together with the arrival of the Portuguese in the 1500s, is a defining moment in our history.

It can be considered a small place, I’m not going to lie. It does not have as many square kilometers as São Paulo or the fame of Rio de Janeiro. But Pelé did the impossible, making this coastal city known around the world through his talent.

Any ‘Caiçara’, the name given to someone born in Santos, can clearly see Pelé’s impact on the sport. Growing up, I remember going to the bakery next to our apartment with my mother just to admire his beautiful statue in front of the store. Or passing by a place where my dad would point and say: “Look son, the king lived here when he was younger.”

A man sits next to a statue of the Brazilian soccer star Pele in Santos, Brazil on Friday, the day after the soccer legend’s death in São Paulo at the age of 82. Matias Delacroix/AP

When I was 11, I even played at Pelé’s academy, Escola do Rei (“The King’s academy”), trying to be just a little bit like him.

Born in Três Corações, Pelé’s destiny with Santos started when he was just 16. He arrived in his new home with the objective of becoming a professional footballer. Santos Futebol Clube’s president at the time hailed him as the next big thing in Brazilian football.

Nearly 70 years after his arrival, he’s not only achieved his goal but has created a tie with the city that will never be erased.

Wearing the white jersey of Santos FC, Pelé would become the club’s all-time leading scorer with 1,091 goals. He won 27 titles and became known worldwide as the king of football.

He would go to Europe and beat teams like AC Milan and Benfica. He would visit Africa and win matches against national teams there. He would travel to other countries in South America and bring championships back to Santos.

He was everywhere, and he was known everywhere. In he days before social media, he accomplished the impossible and became famous all around the world.

Vila Belmiro stadium in Santos, Brazil is the home of the Santos FC soccer club where soccer legend Pele played most of his career. Matias Delacroix/AP

He and his teammates represented with excellence the name of Santos and made it famous across the globe.

In 2017, when I arrived in Kansas City for my first year at Park University, I remember telling an American friend that I was from Santos. I could see the brightness in his eyes.

“Do you really come from Santos?” he asked.

It seemed strange to me that he had heard of my hometown, but once I asked him how he knew of it, everything made sense.

“Of course I know Santos, man. It is the place where Pelé comes from,” he explained.

Pelé’s presence certainly brought new tourism to Santos. What soccer fan wouldn’t want to visit the city that helped produce this legendary player? Queen Elizabeth II even visited Brazil in 1968 to witness with her own eyes what the king of football could do on the field.

Even today, many of the marketing projects in Santos touch on what Pelé did for the sport ... and they are always successful. Every exhibit, documentary, book and event celebrating the life of Pelé sparks intense public interest.

Every year, tourists from across the globe flock to Santos to visit his museum and the place where he made all the magic happen — Vila Belmiro, Santos Futebol Clube’s stadium.

A statue of Pele in a bright-yellow No. 10 Brazil jersey is displayed in a glass case at the Pele Museum in Santos, Brazil. Pele died in a Sao Paulo hospital on Thursday at the age of 82. Matias Delacroix/AP

Santos’ trophy cabinet contains dozens of honors that Pelé helped capture. Visitors to the museum hear stories like the one about how he sparked a ceasefire during the Nigerian Civil War in 1969. A cessation of fighting was ordered so civilians could watch him play without being harmed.

To be honest, I had hoped this day would never come, that Pelé would endure forever. Yet if there is one assurance in life, it’s that our cycle on Earth doesn’t last forever. In Santos, we always hoped it might be different with Pelé, that perhaps he’d always be there, no matter what.

Instead, this past Thursday — Dec. 29, 2022 — marks one of the saddest days in our city’s history. For us, the living representation of football has died, and this is a scar that can never be healed.

I am only 23, but I was devastated when I heard the news. I can only imagine the pain felt by older Caiçara, those who watched with pride in real-time as Pelé carried the name of our town near and far.

Of course, life will go on in Santos. Kids will continue to play the beautiful game at the beach. Teenagers will carry on with their dreams of becoming professional footballers. Santos FC soon begin another season at Vila Belmiro.

Children play soccer on the shore of Jose Menino Beach as the sun sets on Christmas Day in Santos, Brazil. Matias Delacroix/AP

But something will be missing.

Many will say Edson Arantes do Nascimento died Thursday, but that Pelé’s legacy will live forever.

I tend to agree. Rest in peace, king.

A native of Santos, Brazil, Matheus Teles studied and played soccer at Park University in Parkville, Missouri. He graduated in May 2021.