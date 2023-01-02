Pelé funeral - live: Brazil prepares to say final goodbye to legend

Brazil will hold football great Pelég's funeral in the stadium where he played some of the best matches of his career.

Pele, whose full name was Edson Arantes do Nascimento, died on 29 December after a long battle with cancer. He was 82.

Santos, the club where Pele played, said in a statement that the public will be able to pay their final respects at Vila Belmiro Stadium, outside Sao Paulo.

His casket will be carried through the streets of Santos and will pass in front of the home of his 100-year-old mother, Celeste.

The coffin carrying the three-time World Cup champion will leave Albert Einstein hospital early Monday and will be placed in the centre circle of the field.

Visitation will be allowed from Monday 10am and will continue for the next 24 hours. He will be burried at the Memorial Necropole Ecumenica, a vertical cemetery in Santos, only in presence of family on Tuesday.

05:09 , Alisha Rahaman Sarkar

Pele brought renown to Santos

05:33 , Alisha Rahaman Sarkar

Over decades, adoring fans around the world mailed thousands of letters, postcards and packages to the sports legend without his address or full name.

Almost without fail, they reached the office of Edson Arantes do Nascimento in the port city he made famous.

Santos was founded by the Portuguese in January 1546. It hosts Latin America's biggest port, which feeds the Sao Paulo area and exports the country's agricultural commodities to the planet.

Only after a 15-year-old sensation started scoring goals for the city's team did Santos, a city of about 430,000 residents today, become a household name.

Pelé brought renown to Santos, Brazilian port city and team

Turkish foreign minister to attend funeral

05:01 , Alisha Rahaman Sarkar

Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will attend football legend Pele’s funeral today in Santos, Brazil.

Mr Cavusoglu arrived earlier in the South American country to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Brazil’s president-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan reportedly instructed Mr Cavusoglu to extend his stay and attend Pele’s funeral.

Pele to be buried on ninth floor of cemetery - report

04:48 , Alisha Rahaman Sarkar

Pele will be buried tomorrow on the ninth floor of the Memorial Necropole Ecumenica cemetery in Santos, which was chosen by the football legend to be his final resting place, TheMirror reported.

The ninth floor is said to be an homage to his father, who always wore the number nine shirt as a player.

Although details regarding the ceremony remain unclear, his coffin will reportedly be golden in colour with several carvings and etchings of iconic Pele images on its sides.

Pele’s burial to be held tomorrow

04:38 , Alisha Rahaman Sarkar

Pele’s burial will take place tomorrow at the Memorial Necropole Ecumenica, a vertical cemetery in Santos. Only family will attend, reports said.

The Memorial Necropole Ecumenica, in Santos, is a 14-storey tall and unique cemetery, occupying an area of 1.8 acres.

Pele’s funeral to be held in hometown

04:37 , Alisha Rahaman Sarkar

The stadium where Brazilian football great Pele played some of the best matches of his career will also hold his funeral today and tomorrow.

Santos said in a statement the public will be able to pay their final respects at Vila Belmiro Stadium, outside Sao Paulo.

The coffin carrying the World Cup champion will leave Albert Einstein hospital today and will be placed at the centre of the field. Visitors will be allowed to pay respect starting at 10am local time till the next day same time.

03:47 , Alisha Rahaman Sarkar

Welcome to The Independent’s live blog tracking the football legend’s last journey.