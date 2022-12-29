Pelé, Brazilian soccer player, and the greatest to play the game, dies at 82

Martin Rogers, USA TODAY
·5 min read

He was born as Edson Arantes do Nascimento on Oct. 23, 1940, but came to be known by a single word recognized around the world — Pelé.

Brazilian soccer legend Pelé, winner of a record three World Cups, died Thursday at the age of 82 at Albert Einstein hospital in Sao Paulo, where he had been since the end of November.

His agent, Joe Fraga, confirmed his death to the Associated Press, and his daughter Kely Nascimento wrote on Instagram: “We love you endlessly. Rest in peace.”

Pelé was hospitalized on Nov. 29 to treat a respiratory infection that was aggravated by COVID-19. The soccer legend had also been undergoing treatment after having a colon tumor removed in September 2021. Medical officials said he died of multiple organ failure as a result of the cancer, according to the Associated Press.

The Brazilian will forever be synonymous with greatness. He won three World Cups, is one of the greatest goal-scorers of all time and was jointly named FIFA’s player of the 20th century, along with Maradona, during a glittering, 22-year career that ensured his wide consideration as the finest to ever play the game.

Yet Pelé’s time in the sport cannot be summed up by statistics, accolades or trophies. Quite simply, he transcended soccer, becoming its first truly global superstar, with a level of fame that remained nearly as strong 40 years after his retirement as it was during his playing pomp.

“Pelé changed everything. He transformed football into art, entertainment,” Brazilian star Neymar said on Instagram. “Football and Brazil elevated their standing thanks to the King! He is gone, but his magic will endure. Pelé is eternal!”

Beloved for his cheery nature and for bringing a level of playful delight to the beautiful game, his silky skills and an inherent creative streak helped soccer emerge from a rather dour period in which defensiveness and tactical stifling had become the norm.

Brazilian soccer legend Pelé, shown in March 2015, had a vibrant life after his playing career as a businessman and ambassador for the sport.
Brazilian soccer legend Pelé, shown in March 2015, had a vibrant life after his playing career as a businessman and ambassador for the sport.

Modern greats such as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are the spiritual and philosophical descendants of Pelé, who had the ever-present willingness to try the audacious, and had the raw ability to make it work. He showed the magic of flashing footwork and exquisite ball control, that technique could trump brute force, that delicate movement and inspired thought was the game's most dangerous yet picturesque weapon.

Pelé, a World Cup sensation

A worldwide audience got its first glimpse of Pelé during the 1958 World Cup, at the age of 17. After senior members of the Brazil team applied pressure to the coaching staff, Pelé was brought onto the team for the latter stages of the tournament, and dominated.

His performance in the final was spectacular, scoring twice during a 5-2 victory over host nation Sweden, including a flick over a defender followed by a powerful volley that remains one of the finest goals in World Cup history. It was impudent, mischievous, perfect and helped clinch the title for Brazil — the only time a South American team has won a World Cup staged in Europe.

The world was duly alerted and international defenses quickly realized the only way to stop Pelé was to kick him. Soccer back then offered far less protection for skilled players, and as the most destructive attacker in the world, he was the most obvious target.

His next two World Cup campaigns were ruined by injury. Brazil managed to defend its title in 1962 despite him playing a limited role, but they were bounced out in the group stage in 1966, with Pelé again hampered by physical ailments.

He arguably saved his best for last on the biggest stage of all. Brazil’s performance in winning the 1970 World Cup in Mexico was perhaps history’s greatest, a brilliant team led by the biggest star on the planet.

Pelé was 29 years old and starting to decline physically, but that did not prevent him from destroying the competition. Brazil won each of its six games, capped by a 4-1 demolition of Italy in the final.

How many goals did Pelé score?

The number of goals scored during his career varies depending on the source, Pelé counted 1,283 goals for all matches played, official and unofficial. The Guinness Book of World Records lists him as the world's most prolific scorer with 1,279 goals. That includes being the all-time leading scorer for Brazilian club Santos with 643 goals in official matches, according to the club, and 77 international goals — tied with Neymar — according to FIFA.

Despite attempts by big European clubs to sign him, Pelé spent virtually his entire career with Santos, in part because he had been listed as a "national treasure" by the nation’s politicians, meaning he could not be sold abroad.

In his soccer twilight however, he was lured to play with the New York Cosmos in the fledgling North American Soccer League, spending three seasons in the Big Apple and often playing in front of packed crowds at the Meadowlands.

For a time, along with other imports, such as Giorgio Chinaglia, he helped turn the Cosmos into the hottest ticket in New York, before American soccer’s first boom fizzled out into nothing more than bankruptcy.

Pelé’s legacy is part of soccer history

In later life, Pelé became a businessman and a spokesman for a variety of companies, leveraging his celebrity status into an ongoing stream of earnings.

Some in his homeland found the constant touting of one of Brazil’s most beloved sons for a swath of commercial causes to be somewhat unedifying, but if nothing else, the endorsements kept him in the public eye into his 70s, long after he had hung up his cleats.

Those who met Pelé routinely found two surprises. One was the true and genuine warmth of his nature. The other was his relatively slight stature, at 5-foot-8 and not overly muscular.

Because in soccer he will be immortally remembered as a giant, in terms of personality, ability and impact on his sport’s history.

The legend of Pelé is one of soccer's eternal stories.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Brazilian legend Pele, greatest soccer player ever, dies at 82

Latest Stories

  • Brazil great Pele dies aged 82

    Pele spent almost his entire professional club career with Santos.

  • Pele brought glamour and goals to the Big Apple

    Of all the headlines Pele made on the football field, few of them came close to the remarkable announcement he made off it in 1975 - when he came out of retirement to sign for a little-known U.S. club called the New York Cosmos. Soccer in the United States was then still largely unknown, with the nascent semi-professional league still populated by wacky teams comprising Latin American janitors, American college students and European construction workers. Pele's arrival in New York changed that, bringing fans, visibility and glamour for a short-lived period in which football - and not the American version - become the hottest ticket in town.

  • Pele: The greatest footballer of all time and true sporting icon who inspired millions

    When the news that Pele’s flame was dimming came on the same day that Lionel Messi was lighting up the World Cup with his 1,000th goal, it seemed somehow to align two sparkling stars of global football. Pele’s death, at the age of 82, will have once again renewed discussion about which of the two, plus Diego Maradona or Cristiano Ronaldo, deserves the ultimate accolade as the very best footballer of all time. My own vote would go to Pele, or Edson Arantes do Nascimento to give him his full name because, like the millions who would choose one of the other three options, they first opened a window on this great game of ours.

  • ‘The king of football’: Pele tributes from Kylian Mbappe, Gary Lineker and more

    The Brazil icon has passed away at the age of 82 after a long battle with illness

  • Cardinals' McSorley falls short in NFL starting debut

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Trace McSorley had the unenviable task of facing Tom Brady in his first NFL start. Arizona's young quarterback, like so many before him, could not match one of the best to ever play the game. Unable to lead the Cardinals to a score in overtime, McSorley watched from the sideline as Ryan Succup kicked a 40-yard field goal to give the Buccaneers a 19-16 victory Sunday night. “Losing the game is what's going to sting the most in a game we had opportunities to win,” McSorley s

  • Texans snap 9-game skid by beating Titans 19-14

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Houston Texans have been fighting, scrapping and clawing, only to come up short too many times this season. Not this time — not even after having to wait an extra hour to kick off. Davis Mills threw a six-yard touchdown pass to Brandin Cooks with 2:52 left, and the Texans snapped a nine-game skid by beating the sliding Tennessee Titans 19-14 Saturday in a game delayed because of power issues. “We needed this one,” first-year Houston coach Lovie Smith said. “We had a (

  • Back-to-back losses leave Commanders in QB quandary

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Back-to-back losses haven't knocked Washington out of playoff position just yet. The question is which quarterback coach Ron Rivera will turn to to get the Commanders into the postseason. Taylor Heinicke was replaced by Carson Wentz after two turnovers in the fourth quarter and the Commanders lost 37-20 to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, putting the question about the starting quarterback in doubt heading into the most important part of the season. “I’ll make a deci

  • St. Louis Blues defenseman Torey Krug out for 6 weeks

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis Blues defenseman Torey Krug was placed on injured reserve Tuesday with a lower-body injury and will be re-evaluated in six weeks. Krug, 31, has five goals and 12 assists in 31 games this season, his third with St. Louis. He will be a long-term IR exception to the salary cap. The Blues recalled 22-year-old defenseman Tyler Tucker from the team’s AHL affiliate in Springfield, where he has one goal and 12 assists this season. He has played in four games with the Blues thi

  • Late, critical mistake costs Patriots for 2nd straight week

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — For the second straight week, the fate of the New England Patriots was sealed on a late-game mistake. Entering a crucial three-game stretch with little margin for error, the Patriots saw their playoff hopes pushed further in the wrong direction when Rhamondre Stevenson fumbled the ball at the worst possible moment, essentially sealing a 22-18 defeat to Cincinnati. One of the team’s top performers this season, Stevenson lost the ball with New England trailing by four and

  • Tagovailoa throws 3 picks, Packers defeat Dolphins 26-20

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Green Bay's defense intercepted Tua Tagovailoa three times in the fourth quarter to help the Packers come from behind to defeat the Miami Dolphins 26-20 and keep their playoff hopes alive. Aaron Rodgers threw for 238 yards and a touchdown and had one interception for the Packers (7-8), who have won their last three games after starting the season 4-8. Miami (8-7) lost its fourth straight game and must win its final two to make the postseason. The Dolphins trailed by si

  • Questions for Maple Leafs as Morgan Rielly returns to lineup

    Morgan Rielly is moving closer to returning to the ice for the first time since injuring his knee in a game against the New York Islanders on Nov. 21 but Sheldon Keefe must decide how to deploy his first choice defenceman on the power play and the penalty kill.

  • Maple Leafs fined $100,000 for Boxing Day travel, Keefe docked $25k for ref abuse

    NEW YORK — The Toronto Maple Leafs have been hit in the pocketbook for travelling over the holidays. The NHL said Wednesday that the Maple Leafs have been fined US$100,000 for travelling to St. Louis on Boxing Day in preparation for a game Tuesday night. The collective bargaining agreement between the league and the NHL Players' Association forbids team activities between Dec. 24-26. The league also fined Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe $25,000 for "demeaning conduct directed at the officia

  • Browns, Deshaun Watson eliminated from playoff chase

    CLEVELAND (AP) — On a freezing day for football, the Browns' most jarring chill came at the end. Unable to deliver the big play in the clutch, quarterback Deshaun Watson's second home game ended with him being sacked, perhaps a fitting conclusion for a Cleveland season grounded from the start. Watson threw three incompletions in the final minute — tight end David Njoku dropped a possible tying TD with 30 seconds left — before being thrown for a loss on Cleveland's final play as the Browns lost 1

  • Despite back-to-back blunders, Patriots playoff hopes alive

    That the New England Patriots are still alive in the AFC playoff race is not a credit to them as much as the good fortune of chasing some teams that have bumbled their way into Christmas even worse. Miami has lost four consecutive games. The Jets have lost four in a row. The Titans have lost five straight. What it all adds up to is that New England (7-8) will earn a wild-card berth if it wins its last two games. Here’s the problem: This week’s opponent may be the slumping Dolphins (8-7), but the

  • Bengals win seventh straight but still seek consistency

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Joe Burrow succinctly summarized the wild inconsistency displayed by the Bengals offense on Saturday. “First half was about as good as it gets,” the Cincinnati quarterback said. “And then after that, we kind of shot ourselves in the foot over and over and over again.” Burrow couldn't seem to miss in the opening half against the New England Patriots, throwing for 284 yards and three touchdowns in running up a 22-0 halftime lead. Just as the Bengals radio broadcasters wondered ou

  • Chargers face Colts on rebound after historically poor games

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts players spent the early part of this week revealing the unvarnished truth about their historic loss at Minnesota. They called it disappointing and embarrassing, and it's not the first time they've used those descriptions this season or even this month. Just nine days after allowing the largest comeback in NFL history and three weeks after yielding the second-highest fourth-quarter point total in league history, the Colts hope to use Monday night's prime-tim

  • Czechia stuns Canada with big win in world juniors opener

    Tomas Suchanek made 37 saves as Czechia stunned host Canada 5-2 on the opening day of the 2022 World Junior Championship in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

  • Lions get run over, miss chance to grab playoff spot

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Detroit Lions had every reason to be confident when they arrived at Bank of America Stadium. Their offence was on roll and their defensive issues — particularly stopping the run — appeared to have been resolved. They’d won six of seven games, vaulting into contention for a wild-card berth. That’s what made Saturday’s 37-23 loss to Carolina all the more inexplicable. The Lions allowed the Panthers to pile up a franchise-record 570 yards — including 320 on the ground. D'

  • Giants drop chance to clinch playoff spot in loss to Vikings

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — With the New York Giants putting together their first sustained drive at Minnesota, tight end Daniel Bellinger hauled in a 16-yard pass from quarterback Daniel Jones and tried to pick up extra yardage. Vikings rookie linebacker Brian Asamoah came from behind and chopped the ball out of Bellinger’s hands and deftly scooped up the fumble at the Minnesota 24. The Vikings went the other way for a field goal. The ball continued slipping out of the hands of Giants players in a 27-24

  • Mayfield, Akers lead Rams' 51-14 blowout of Broncos

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Bobby Wagner and Russell Wilson got back together Sunday, near the end of their first season apart following a decade together. Wagner and his Los Angeles Rams were the only ones who enjoyed the holiday reunion. Wagner first intercepted a pass by his longtime Seahawks teammate, setting up the Rams' second touchdown drive in their 31-point first half. Wagner also sacked the Broncos quarterback right before halftime, settling a long-standing bet between these good friends.